The Great Republican Panty Raid

More than 20 conservative Republicans — allegedly members of the secretive, deep state Loony Society — staged a panty raid this week on a so-called secure room in the halls of Congress in order to disrupt impeachment proceedings that they think are mean-spirited and illegal.

The Loony Society is a haven for rich, privileged, ill-informed white boys and a handful of like-minded ladies who flaunt their privileged status by acting like obnoxious twerps.

Donald J. Trump is a likely candidate for membership. His self-absorbed, immature, rarely reasonable, impetuous self is the perfect role model for immature boys and girls in Congress who still think drinking until they puke is a virtue.

Leading Trump apologist Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) told the good ol’ boys that Trump urged the group to get “tough” because Democrats are “fighting dirty and have been fighting dirty” and that “maybe it’s time to take the gloves off,” according to participant Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-Tenn.).

Getting tough, it seems, is becoming something of a trend. Just last week it was Trump getting tough with the Kurds, our former allies in Syria. As soon as he opened the border door Turkey teamed up with the Russians to conduct a little genocide. Both countries have a history that is chock full of tough fellows who like to put their disaffected constituents to the sword.

Ideologue Trump is definitely Gaetz’s kind of guy. While serving in the Florida state house in 2013, Gaetz co-authored legislation “designed to accelerate the execution of many of the 404 inmates on Florida’s death row” by requiring the governor to sign a death warrant for those inmates who have exhausted their appeals, according to a story in Slate.

“Only God can judge. But we can sure set up the meeting,” he reportedly quipped

Trump’s ecstatic buddy, Russian President Vladimir Putin, is said to be having a knee-slapping good time watching American prestige going down the drain faster than a comatose coed’s dainties at a Loony Bin gala.The former KGB strongman probably hasn’t had so much fun since he watched the Soviet movie epic about why it was a good thing that Josef Stalin starved as many a four million Ukrainians to death from 1932-1933 because they resented collective farming.

The latest controversy swirls around Democrats using long-established House rules to investigate the rampant corruption of Trump’s failing regime. Democrats are setting aside the usual work of Congress, the Looney Society claims, to plumb the depths of the miserable, rotten lowlife we are forced to call a president. Watching them work makes it easy to see how the phrase, “It will take an act of Congress” was born.

In the real world, a cheap, chiseling grifter like Trump would already be in the slammer sucking down white beans and pork fat for the rest of his life. But this is the “New America” where money talks and bullshit walks. The nation has already devolved into a place where a poor black man can get five years in prison for dealing weed, while a rich white lady gets 15 days in a privileged government playground for subverting the entire higher-education system for cash.

Apparently, Trump is so scared of former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign for the presidency that he was willing to ditch the role of governance for a try at being a dictator. His results so far are mixed. Unlike Putin, who wrote at least one chapter in the president’s well-thumbed copy of the “Dictatorship for Dummies” playbook, Trump keeps running into powerful Democratic opponents he seems unable to squash, though not for lack of trying.

Despite decades of reports showing that the Manhattan Madman is one part Mississippi leg hound and one part simple lying dog, his similarly disposed supporters on the Republican side of the aisle continue to bark and bay like horn dogs on the scent of something to violate.

Although they got their knickers in a knot while acting like pledges at a frat house party, they failed to garner a single panty. Impeachment testimony from a Pentagon official responsible for Ukraine policy resumed late Wednesday after more than a five-hour delay. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper reportedly detailed how U.S. security assistance for Ukraine is delivered, and how almost $400 million in military aid was withheld while Trump and his shadow foreign policy “team” tried to coerce the Ukraine government into taking up a debunked conspiracy theory about Hunter Biden and his father, Joe.

The reality about the Republican stunt is that Trump and his minions are becoming desperate in their efforts to discredit clear-eyed reports of Trump’s calumny from career professionals in the U.S. diplomatic corps.

Cooper is the eighth witness to speak to lawmakers since the inquiry began in late September. Of the Republicans willing to testify in defiance of his orders to obstruct the investigation, Trump labeled them “human scum.”