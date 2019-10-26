Trumplandia: Oct. 19 — 26, 2019

Barbarians at the Gate Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 41.2% — down from 42.6% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 43% — down from 47% last week

55% IN FAVOR OF IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY — 10/23/19 Quinnipiac University Poll

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

I appreciate the support of Senator @LindseyGraham, @SenateMajLdr Mitch McConnell, and their Great Senate Republican colleagues, on the resolution condemning the Do Nothing Democrats for their Witch Hunt Impeachment inquiry, behind closed doors…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2019

Fools Rush In!

The week of our Trump — Oct. 19, 2019: What do you call it when a mob of pizza-munching congressmen (and congresswomen) try to crash a party to which they were not invited?

Desperate?

It was called a panty raid by us here at The Shinbone Star, but whatever you want to call it, this week rude and foolhardy Republican members of the House of Representatives staged a publicity stunt for Donald Trump in exchange for their beloved leader’s good favor.

During a week where House Democrats interviewed devastating witness after devastating witness, the group of Trumpanzees chose to interrupt the deposition of career Defense Department official Laura Cooper during closed-door proceedings at the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF).

Cooper, who oversees Ukraine for the Department of Defense, had her testimony delayed about five hours due to the political trick orchestrated by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who said the protest was to force Democrats to open the hearing to members who are not part of the committee. House rules allow for closed-door depositions with attendance limited to those members of the committees leading the investigations, in this case, the Intelligence, Oversight and Reform and Foreign Affairs committees.

Although headlined by Gaetz, others, like Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who is a member of the Oversight Committee, were entitled to be in the room but chose to the public display over participating legally in the hearing.

In a twisted diversionary tactic, the Republicans accused Democrats of being communists who are attempting to impeach President Trump behind closed doors and overturn the results of the 2016 election.

“Maybe in the Soviet Union, this kind of thing is commonplace,” said Rep. Steve Scalise, (R-La.). This shouldn’t be happening in the United States of America, where they’re trying to impeach the president in secret.”

Republicans who participated in the spectacle were aware the sergeant -at-arms could have arrested each for obstruction of justice and witness intimidation. But filled with pizza and ordered into action by President Trump, the “storming of the SCIF” proceeded anyway, perhaps the first of more desperate measures directed by the White House at the impeachment process. Trump has asked for more support from his Republican allies and this week he got it.

Led by Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Ca.), the impeachment inquiry concerns the withholding of military aid to Ukraine by the White House until Ukraine agreed to investigate Trump political opponent Joe Biden and his son, Hunter’s ties to a Ukrainian natural gas company. Although already cleared of all wrongdoing, the president predicated the aid on the agreement of the Ukrainians to resume an investigation of the former vice president.

Aside from the GOP shenanigans, the week also brought damning testimony from William Taylor, who served as ambassador to Ukraine and was tapped to run the U.S. Embassy there and got wind of the White House scheme. Taylor was part of the text message chain that included US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, and U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker.

Taylor was alarmed to learn about Trump’s conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he attempted to leverage $400 million in military aid in return for the investigation of the Bidens.

In follow-up text messages, Taylor questioned Sondland and Volker about the apparent shakedown. Taylor called it “crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign.” He said withholding the aid would be his “nightmare” scenario.

By Thursday, Oct. 24, Senate Republicans had introduced a resolution condemning the House impeachment inquiry and fell in with the party line about the investigation. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) denounced the taking of depositions by the House, calling the proceedings “secret” and denying “due process.”

Schiff has compared the closed-door sessions to a grand jury inquiry but said the House plans to hold public hearings on the impeachment inquiry in the coming weeks.

Watching the Detectives

This week was a big one for the Department of Justice investigation into the origins of the Special Counsel investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. On Oct. 24, the DOJ stepped up its probe to reclassify its investigation into the investigation as a “criminal probe,” giving the special prosecutor the ability to issue subpoenas, impanel a grand jury, compel witnesses to give testimony and bring federal criminal charges against suspects.

Originally considered an administrative review by Special Prosecutor John Durham, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, the inquiry into the origins of Special Counsel Mueller’s report on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election has been ongoing since earlier this year. Shortly after the Mueller report was made public, U.S. Attorney William Barr said the voluminous report may have been a conspiracy between members of the FBI who were against a Trump presidency and others in the administration of former President Barack Obama.

Barr, shortly after the Mueller report was made public, alleged before Congress that the probe might have been the result of an illegal spying operation that targeted the Trump campaign. Barr appointed Durham as an independent counsel to review the practices that led to the need for the investigation.

Durham is investigating what led the U.S. to open a counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign and the role countries that included Italy, Australia and England played in allegedly helping “spy” on the Trump 2016 presidential campaign. Durham is also looking into whether the Trump campaign was illegally surveilled and if the process for granting FISA warrants that targeted high-level Trump staffers was done by the book.

Labeling the Mueller report and the investigation, “a hoax, a witch hunt and a political hit job,” Trump and implicated aides have alleged a Deep State conspiracy that included foreign countries, the FBI, CIA and other agencies to stop Trump from winning the presidency.

Trump is quoted in a new book by author Doug Wead accusing his predecessor of “treason” for his efforts to thwart his presidency. “Inside Trump’s White House — The Real Story of His Presidency,” spoke of the past administration’s alleged plan to stop Trump from gaining the White House.

Trump went on to say that Obama’s alleged actions and the alleged use of foreign governments to stop his presidential bid were treasonous. But according to the Constitution:

Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying war against them, or in adhering ot their enemies, giving them aid and comfort. No person shall be convicted of treason unless on the testimony of two witnesses to the same overt act, o on confession in open court. Guilt of treason is punishable by death.

Despite the absence of war during the 2016 election, Trump has now accused Obama, House Intelligence Committee head Rep. Adam Schiff, (D- Calif.); Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, (D- Calif.) and members of the media of committing treason.

Gutless Resistance

Although most Republicans are too yellow to go against The Donald in public, our favorite outspoken critic of him is Mitt Romney, who joined the Resistance this week after it was learned that the senator from Utah had a special secret Twitter account devoted to taking down the big guy in the White House.

Existing under the handle “@qaws9876,” the unassuming tweeter appeared to be a staunch supporter of Romney, but when its owner, listed as “Pierre Delecto” began trending on Oct. 20 the Twitter-sphere took notice and it wasn’t long before Pierre was outed as none other than Mitt Romney.

The connection between Mitt and Pierre first went public when Slate’s Ashley Feinberg launched an investigation and determined that Romney had set up the account to monitor political conversation. Later interview by The Atlantic reporter McKay Coppins, Romney admitted to setting up the “lurker” account.

As “Delecto,” Romney had become a more vocal critic of Trump and even used the account to like some of the comments from Trump bashers.

The account, which remains up on Twitter, later became private and unavailable to the average resister, who can only hope for more moments from Romney like his recent challenge of Trump from the hasty withdrawal of U.S. troops in Syria:

“We should never abandon our friends. Well, clearly the world watches and people who potentially could be our allies at a critical time say perhaps the U.S. won’t stay with us. Perhaps they’ll cut and run if they think it’s in their best interest.”

Part of an alleged silent majority we have heard about since he was sworn-in-to office, Romney and others have said despite supporting him, most House and Senate secretly hate Trump and wish for a day when the Big Orange Dotard was out of office.

Too weak-willed to say it to anything to his face, the group of patriots published an anonymous op-ed in The New York Times last year that talked about how a group of Trump staffers were secretly undoing many of his more dastardly deeds.

The same anonymous staffer, known only as a “senior administration official,” is releasing a tell-all book on the Trump White House titled: “A Warning,” written to tell voters what they should know before the 2020 election. Scheduled for release on Nov. 19, the book will allegedly feature the president’s own words from behind the scenes.

Trump, of course, offered money to discover the identity of the White House leaker, who was never caught and identified themselves as “part of the resistance inside the Trump administration.” He called the editorial writer “gutless,” and questioned their existence.

Axios reported the unknown author said they would risk being seen as disloyal, but stated the release of the book is part of their duty to the country.

On the book’s back cover is written:

“I realize that writing this while the president is still in office is an extraordinary step. Some will find it disloyal, but too many people have confused loyalty to a man with loyalty to the country.”

The book’s publisher, Twelve, said the author plans to remain anonymous and did not receive an advance to write the book.