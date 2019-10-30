Trump’s Bump Went Thump

ISIS/ISIL leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s last hand job was certainly climactic. In a millisecond the butcher of most of Iraq and Syria reduced the legacy of his hideous reign to a morbid collection of heat-brazed meat chunks and soiled underwear.

Al-Baghdadi was simply a disgusting human being. Among his many, many crimes was the kidnapping of Kayla Mueller, a 25-year old aid worker from Prescott, Ariz. She was taken captive in August 2013 in Aleppo, Syria, after leaving a Doctors Without Borders hospital.

On Aug. 14, 2015, almost two years to the day after being abducted, ABC News reported that al-Baghdadi personally kidnapped Mueller to be his “wife.” After taking her, he repeatedly raped her before having her imprisoned and murdered. ISIS/ISIL reported she was killed in an airstrike by anti-ISIS/ISIL forces in February 2015. Five months later, ABC News reported the ISIL monster had an “extraordinary direct role” in capturing and abusing Mueller.

Contemporary news accounts claimed “U.S. debriefings” of two Yazidi teenagers also held as sex slaves, revealed the nature of Mueller’s cruel, undeserved death. The imprisoned wife of deceased ISIS/ISIL leader Abu Sayyaf, the nom de guerre for Fathi al-Tunisi, also testified the extremist pig ordered her death.

Al-Baghdadi was worth far more in 2011 when the U.S. State Department offered $10 million for him, dead or alive. He gave Trump a foil to wave around. The State Department reward was increased to $25 million in 2017.

Whomever was the Kurd who snatched Baghdadi’s underwear — reportedly soiled, long-white boxers — deserves more than honorable mention for sending the murdering scum to his death.

As hard as it is to utter, Donald Trump should be applauded for giving the “go” signal to kill the monster before heading off to play golf. Except for endangering American lives with bad timing and endless palaver, he acted presidential long enough to garner a few kudos for killing the rotten ISIS/ISIL SOB.

Then Trump went bonkers and the narrative of what happened started falling apart. First was a stupid picture he took with the real operators in the war room to use as a prop.

Then the Pentagon released a story claiming a fleet of lumbering CH-47 Chinook transport helicopters and their AH-64 Apache escort flew 500 miles in just over an hour to attack the murderer’s compound. That is both impossible and a huge lie. What will finally be revealed as truth awaits the inevitable accounting.

Maybe Trump just got a bit over excited and thought he was former President Barack Obama, faultlessly killing Osama bin Laden. The only missing piece was Hillary Clinton’s lifeless eyes looking on as he died.

On TV, Trump looked like he was desperately trying to avoid having his own al-Baghdadi explosion while managing to keep his “big” secret. At the same time, the experts from Dover were matching al-Baghdadi’s tortured flesh with DNA from the decedent’s blood and dirty underwear.

It matched! Trump was quickly vindicated for acting like an expectant ass instead of a pompous one. Of course that was before he screwed it all up lying, exaggerating and bloviating, grievances about him often aired in The Shinbone Star.

Despite Donald Trump’s latest assertions to the contrary, taking credit for assassinating a rabid murderer before cruelly maiming the reputation of a remarkable American immigrant canceled each other out.

Supposedly, according to the Corrupt Media, the Ukraine call “concerned” today’s Never Trumper witness. Was he on the same call that I was? Can’t be possible! Please ask him to read the Transcript of the call. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2019

The immigrant is Harvard-educated U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman, a career Army infantry officer and the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council. He was born in the Soviet Union and immigrated with his parents and twin brother to the U.S. when he was 3.

Vindman would have remained a faceless, nameless intelligence bureaucrat had not Trump tried using an unlawful shadow negotiating team without official standing to extort the president of Ukraine. Vindman, a Ukraine expert, did his duty as he saw it and dropped a couple of dimes on Trump during congressional hearings yesterday. In this instance, an honorable act completely foreign to Trump and his shadow government.

It is not smart to tamper with a war hero on active service executing his duties with honor and dignity. Super Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) on Tuesday, characterized the Republican abuse being heaped on Lt. Col. Vindman as “shameful.”

“I also want to say a word about something else that’s been going on over the course of the last several hours and last night, which I think is also shameful, and that is questioning the patriotism, questioning the dedication to country of people like Mr. Vindman, Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, who will be coming today, and others who have testified. We need to show that we are better than that as a nation. Their patriotism, their love of country, we’re talking about decorated veterans who have served this nation, who have put their lives on the line. It is shameful to question their patriotism, their love of this nation, and we should not be involved in that.”

Rep. Cheney is the daughter of Richard “Dick” Cheney, the 46th vice president of the United States from 2001 to 2009. He is often cited for being the most powerful vice president in American history.

Former New York City mayor and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney for the moment, has been not only the heavy in the Ukraine impeachment imbroglio, but also the enforcer of the White House narrative on the scandal. Think Sylvester Stallone in Rocky threatening to break the thumbs of small-time gamblers behind on their payments to the local bookie.

Giuliani’s job was setting up Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for a thumb busting by Trump. Like Rocky before him, the other Italian Stallion has been hit too many times in the head.

Despite Trump’s best efforts to keep his in-charge, tough guy image alive, the public narrative about his great conquest in Syria has already been diminished to a sick story about the soiled underwear and meat chunks al-Baghdadi left behind.

Conversely, the pristine reputation of the Army lieutenant-colonel has not only been burnished by the sympathy and respect Trump and his cronies’ disgusting comments engendered, it gave Vindman and the Democrats a platform from which they may destroy the credibility of the mayonnaise Republican defense for Trump’s outrageous, unlawful extortion attempt in the Ukraine.