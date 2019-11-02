Trumplandia: Oct. 26 — Nov. 2, 2019

Nightmare at 1600 Pennsy Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 40.9% — down from 41.2% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 45% — up from 43% last week

49% IN FAVOR OF IMPEACHMENT & REMOVAL — 11/1/19 — ABC News/WaPo Poll

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

“…surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word that falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.” -Thomas Jefferson’s reflections on Washington, D.C. in a letter to his daughter Martha.

Some things never change, dad! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 31, 2019

Trick Or Treat

The week of our Trump — Oct. 26, 2019: It is now days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats handed the executive branch a rock instead of candy on Halloween and made things pretty scary at the White House.

Without a trick or a treat, the House of Representatives formalized the impeachment inquiry into whether President Donald Trump held up military aid to the Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into his political rival by a vote of 232-196.

The historic action came during an eventful week where Republicans called closed-door hearings held over the past few weeks a Deep State hoax, witch hunt, sham, or a “Soviet-style process.”

Leading the parade of witnesses this week was the brightly uniformed Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified about the July 25, 2019 call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and confirmed the concerns of the initial whistleblower, whose report launched the impeachment inquiry.

Savaged by Republicans as the partisan statements of a “Never Trumper,” Vindman’s testimony also referred to the efforts of “outside influencers” who promoted a false narrative about the Ukraine that could undermine national security. Vindman alluded to the operation of a shadow foreign policy run by Trump through his private attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

Two days later, Vindman’s testimony was followed by that of more high-level White House officials, including that of Tim Morrison, a former top adviser on the National Security Council under former National Security Adviser John Bolton, who resigned his position on Wednesday. Morrison’s Halloween testimony, although praised by Republicans and Trump, corroborated earlier reports. He reportedly told members of Congress that the White House set forth a quid-pro-quo shakedown of Ukraine that leveraged $400 million in military aid against demands for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

During a presser earlier that day, Speaker Pelosi said the House vote signaled “a sad day” for America. Dressed in a red pant suit, Pelosi did not mask her intentions:

“Nobody comes to Congress to impeach a president of the United States. No one. We take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution, and that’s what we cannot ignore and will not ignore when the president’s behavior indicates that the investigation, that inquiry, is necessary.”

Made official with a vote along party lines, the House passed a resolution that formalized the process, as had been demanded by Republicans, and in doing so, laid out the next steps in the historic inquiry. It authorizes the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Ca.), to conduct hearings; allows cross-examination from president and his attorneys, and directs all House committees to report their collective findings to the House Judiciary Committee, which will decide whether to move forward with the drafting of articles of impeachment.

During the public hearings, key witnesses will be questioned by Schiff and Trump sycophant Rep. Devin Nunes, (R-Ca.). Republicans can request witnesses to appear at the open hearings and even subpoena witnesses to appear.

In the aftermath of the vote, Trump took to Twitter to question the veracity and even the constitutionality of the impeachment inquiry. He rallied his supporters and family members to characterize the impeachment inquiry as another trick to bring him down. His supporters have said Democrats are sore losers who are upset the investigation into Russian election meddling by Special Counsel Robert Mueller did not draw enough public outrage.

Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale said the inquiry has set forth a large fund-raising effort. According to previously published reports, the Trump campaign raised $3 million in one day and a total of $19 million during October for Trump’s re-election. Parscale predicts voters will “punish” Democrats and propel Trump to victory in 2020.

Hours after her D.C. press conference on Capitol Hill, Pelosi appeared on “The Late Show” in New York with Stephen Colbert, a longtime Trump opponent. Pelosi said the impeachment inquiry was necessary to address Trump’s behavior.

Masquerade

During this spooky week, both Donald Jr. and Donald Sr. put on their best costumes, one hoping to masquerade as the son of a former vice president and the other as the longest serving president in U.S. history.

For Halloween, Don Jr and his side piece Kimberly Guilfoyle played dress up, with the former television news host popping on a pointed hat to portray a “witch hunt,” and Junior lazily playing the same doofus we always see wearing hunting gear. Number two posted the pic to his Instagram account with the caption:

“Witch Hunt!!! Happy Halloween folks! With all the bullshit the Democrats are throwing out there we just couldn’t resist.”

Where silly costumes ruled the day for Don Don, it was the statement made earlier in the week that will haunt him past the holiday.

On Oct. 30, 2019 the billionaire’s son appeared Fox News personality Sean Hannity’s show and opined that he wished he could be Hunter Biden. Trump indicated there was a double standard during Biden’s term as veep that allowed his son to serve on board of a gas company in Ukraine, and again misstated that Hunter Biden’s job was maintained after his father pressured Ukraine to fire a prosecutor who was looking into malfeasance at the company.

Although debunked, Trump and his family have continued to spin the narrative. In reality Joe Biden forced the prosecutor to resign because he was corrupt and not investigating illegal actions in the Ukraine. The ghoulish tale is at the center of his father’s interaction with the eastern bloc nation that has led to the impeachment inquiry.

“I wish my name was Hunter Biden. I could go abroad, make millions off my father’s presidency,” Trump said of the son of former vice president Biden. “I’d be a really rich guy.”

Ironically Don Jr.’s statement came not long after a feature in GQ Magazine that focused on the misstated facts his dad has been spewing ever since he got into office about the Bidens in the Ukraine and also in China.

Classifying the criticism of Hunter Biden by the Trump siblings as hypocritical, the article stated Don Jr., who runs the Trump Organization with brother Eric, and the business dealings of top White House aides Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have been raking in millions since Daddy became commander-in-chief.

Highlighting the Kushners’ gains of $29 to $135 million in 2018 alone as part of their investment portfolio and companies tied to the Trump Organization’s gains, the magazine showed Don Don is doing just fine. The article stated last year the Trump Organization sold off more than $100 million in real estate, which included the sale of a $33 million stake in a federally subsidized housing complex overseen by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development IHUD) and the sale of $3.2 million in land in the Dominican Republic.

In what is one in a litany of misguided statement and boneheaded actions by the guy deemed too stupid to collude by the Mueller probe, Richie Rich again came up short.

Never to be outdone, his narcissistic father trumped junior by threatening to wear a custom and appear as one of the most beloved Democratic presidents in history, Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Hours after formally becoming the focus of a impeachment inquiry, Trump said he did not plan to cooperate with the probe and continued to characterize his July call with the Ukrainian president as “a good call.”

The call, which was the starting point for the impeachment investigation, led to a report from a CIA whistleblower to Congress. After ignoring inquiries about the call and also having record of it removed from the White House system and placed an a top secret computer server against protocol, Trump released a memo about the call.

The memo, which was cast by Trump as an accurate summation of the call, was said by Vindman to be missing information. Vindman said he asked the missing information to be included in the record and was rejected.

Trump said he is considering going on national television to read the controversial transcript, so the American public can hear that he did nothing wrong. In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Trump said:

“At some point, I’m going to sit down, perhaps as a fireside chat on live television, and I will read the transcript of the call because people have to hear it. When you read it, it’s a straight call.”

During the interview, he praised the damning testimony of Tim Morrison and said he intended to market T-shirts with the slogan, “Read the transcript.”

Thought to be another one of his empty ad libs, news of Trump replicating the FDR weekly radio address to the public, which was made famous during the Great Depression and World War II, was thought to be a misguided exercise in bluster. However, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham threw a log on the fire and said don’t rule out that possibility that Trump is truly considering holding a televised “fireside chat.”

In an interview on Fox News yesterday, Grisham said she would not rule out that Trump would read the damning memo in front of cameras. Stating she did not have any information on when he might hold his intimate moment with the public.

Good Riddance

This week, Trump seemed to finally listen to the many people who have protested his presidency in his former home of New York City.

Trump, a real estate mogul his entire adult life and native to the Empire State, announced this week he no longer plans to use Trump Tower as his primary residence. Elected after losing the entire Tri-State area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, the Queens native announced he is now a resident of Florida and will make his resort, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, his full-time residence. Changed formally in September, Trump and the FLOTUS completed the process by filing residential paperwork in Palm Beach Circuit Court last month.

I love New York, but New York can never be great again under the current leadership of Governor Andrew Cuomo (the brother of Fredo), or Mayor Bill DeBlasio. Cuomo has weaponized the prosecutors to do his dirty work (and to keep him out of jams), a reason some don’t want to be… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

In a series of tweets the day after the impeachment inquiry was formalized, Trump complained about bad treatment by leaders in both Manhattan, where former Democratic presidential hopeful Bill DeBlasio serves as mayor, and in the state itself, where longtime rival and Democrat Andrew Cuomo serves as governor.

According to CNN Trump’s Florida documents stipulate the resort to be his “predominate and principal home.” The document lists Trump Tower as his former residence, and lists other abodes such as the White House and Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Trump has reportedly spent 307 days — almost a year — at one or the other of his properties since taking office in 2017.

The ill-will did not go over big in New York. Gov. Cuomo replied to Trump’s whining tweets with a Twitter post of his own:

“Good riddance. It’s not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway. He’s all yours, Florida.”

Previously published reports state the change was primarily for tax purposes. Florida does not collect income tax. The New York Times reported Trump was also angered by the Manhattan DA’s lawsuit that pursued his tax returns and the governor’s attempt to make the documents available to federal authorities.

A federal judge last month dismissed the president’s efforts to prevent his tax returns from being turned over to a New York grand jury. Trump immediately appealed the decision, causing a stay in the Manhattan DA’s subpoena.

Many expect the district attorney’s lawsuit seeking Trump’s tax returns to end up before the New York State Supreme Court.