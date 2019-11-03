When Trump Found Jesus

Editor’s Note: In light of yesterday’s New York Times story that announced President Donald Trump’s naming of Florida televangelist Paula White as his newest presidential aide in charge of his “Faith and Opportunity Initiative,” this morning we offer a retread of sorts. This story, penned by our very own Nathaniel R. “Nat” Helms, originally ran on March 31, 2019, but as is often the case in Trump’s White House, things tend to repeat themselves or prophesize the future. To be clear, we do not kid ourselves into believing we can see the future or that we are smarter than the average bear. However, when you have a leader who is self-obsessed and the byproduct of a patronage-based business culture, you are able to forecast who will be rewarded by being loyal. So here’s to you, Personal Pastor Paula White, you’re now a public servant, and although you may work primarily for the big guy (that being Jesus, not Trump), you belong to us!

By NATHANIEL R. “NAT” HELMS

God’s been a busy spirit since Donald Trump thundered into the White House smelling of sulphur, brimstone and foreign money. His self-described spiritual adviser and personal pastor, Paula White, reports God called on her “directly regarding Trump.” The little lady of Bottom Line Divinity is renowned for preaching a gospel that money sent directly to her opens the gates of heaven.

Trump’s warm orange glow is certainly testament that he came from some nether region. His devoted followers claim God sent him from Trump Tower in New York to take back the United States from the evil Democrats, libtards and heathens from foreign lands. Apparently hating Jews, Muslims, and all people of color isn’t enough to keep them from praying for more smiting.

Anyone getting their back up should just hold on. It isn’t nice to kill the messenger in Trumplandia unless he happens to be a CNN reporter at a #MAGA rally. Pastor White, herself on a direct assignment from God, says Trump is divine. She found Jesus after an early life of torment and turned it into a 20,000-member congregation that can’t give the Lord’s earthly representative their money fast enough.

Trump said the same thing to porn star Stormy Daniels when he saw her bouncing around a golf course giving autographs and sharing quips about the good balls and long shafts of well-heeled golfers. He thought he’d died and gone to heaven.

Stormy claims that Saint Trump made it clear he wanted to see much more of her. A devil’s advocate might argue that he was just seeking a partner for prayer when thing got out of hand — getting up for a profound spiritual moment can be difficult when forced to do it alone.

“I want to come talk to you later,” Daniels said Trump told her. And what a talk Stormy said he had during his first 120-second soirée. When pressed for details, Daniels said she was not as awestruck as Donald was. “How many details can you really give about two minutes?” she asked.

A virtuous former Playboy bunny and health writing hopeful named Karen McDougal said Trump tried to pay her after their first sexual encounter. “The look on my face must have been so sad. That’s not me. I’m not that kind of girl,” she said she told him.

His response: “You’re really special.”

McDougal’s been praying to make Trump pay ever since.

Her story is so revealing! What else could anyone need to know to understand Trump’s deep commitment to Christ’s teachings. After all, we are talking about a man so devoted to the lessons of Jesus and his disciples that he likens Holy Communion to “my little wine and my little cracker” snack.

That aside, Pastor White says Trump really is a deeply spiritual fellow with a big Christian heart. It probably accounts for his tiny hands.

Trump’s followers are certain that his actions don’t really matter because it was God who sent him to them. When I was kid, saying something like that was a guaranteed soap sandwich for blaspheming.

But for proof, White offers that in 2011, 30 pastors held a prayer meeting inside Trump Tower to ask God what he thought about Trump being president. Their praying lasted six hours with Trump joining in for about half that time before his hair caught fire.

A potential National Enquirer deep source with reputed indirect knowledge says Trump actually spent most of his time praying with the winsome acolytes when they weren’t busy grabbing fire extinguishers to put out the flames from thunderbolts that kept crashing into the room.

Our source provided a vivid account:

“Them sky pilots was hopping around like fresh frog legs jumping in hot grease. Trump was running around yelling hallelujah with his hair on fire,” he said. “I never heard so many oh gods since I was trapped in a bawdy house in Singapore. The Holy Ghost was powerful that day!”

He said the last time things got that crazy Indiana Jones was helping God smite Nazis for stealing the Ark of the Covenant.

Almost the same thing happened Wednesday to an avowed neo-Nazi who killed one woman and injured 35 others when he plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally in Virginia. Avowed Christian Donald Trump said there were “very fine people” on both sides in Charlottesville that day.

James Alex Fields Jr., 25, of Ohio, was convicted in federal court on 29 of 30 counts as part of a deal with prosecutors not to seek the death penalty. To live he had to admit his actions were hate crimes. Each count carries a mandatory life sentence.

So far, Trump has been lucky. Except for the minimal scorching on his pate at Trump Tower and Periodic Temple he has deftly stepped over or around every transgression he has committed. We are talking about a 72-year-old grifter who must literally be able to walk on water to escape retribution for all the charges of criminality, adultery, pandering, treason, world-class lying, and financial crimes in his unrepentant, amoral life.

If there really is a benevolent God, one day He or She is going to get tired of Trump’s sinning and strike him down. Not hard enough to smite, mind you, just enough to kick him out of the White House before he turns it into a bottomless pit of despair.

If you are listening, God, sooner than later would be provident. The man is a menace to children and all other living things, not to mention truth, justice and the American way.

Amen.