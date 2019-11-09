Trumplandia: Nov. 2 — 9, 2019

Beast of Burden Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 41.4% — up from 40.9% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 49% — up from 45% last week

49% IN FAVOR OF IMPEACHMENT & REMOVAL — 11/3/19 — Wall Street Journal/NBC Poll

Shoutout to my colleague Adam Schiff. He's doing a masterful job conducting hearings & releasing transcripts, & will bring back witnesses to testify publicly. Trump can't intimidate Schiff or stop the facts. He should just take a cue from Nixon, pack up his tanning bed & leave. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) November 8, 2019

You’re Gonna Carry That Weight?

The week of our Trump — Nov. 2, 2019: As the U.S. House of Representatives prepares for upcoming public hearings on the impeachment of the president, stalwart members of the Grand Ol’ Party dug in this week, ignored the damning facts and continued their blind allegiance to Donald Trump.

Living largely along the river “De-Nile,” high ranking members of the Republican Party refused to read any testimony from former ambassadors and officials who had knowledge of the president’s obvious extortion of Ukraine in exchange for a new investigation into old, debunked theories about his political rival, Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter.

GOP members of both the House and Senate, after weeks of calling for the matter to be discussed in the open, continued to call the impeachment inquiry a sham and a political trick, but generally began to suggest that what has been termed a “quid pro quo” in the past is either not an impeachable offense or just the opinion of those providing testimony.

With the release of testimony previously heard only behind closed doors, conservatives contorted their response to the testimony, which all seemed to support the narrative laid out by the initial whistleblower complaint, which in its simplest form stated that Trump attempted to abuse his power by allowing his private attorney Rudy Giuliani to halt $400 million in military aid to the Ukraine until that country’s officials made a damning statement about the Bidens.

There seemed to be no length to which Republicans would go to show their support for Trump. Denials continued despite testimony from Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, who was on the controversial call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Then there was the most surprising testimony of the week, from Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union. Many Republicans have pointed to Sondland’s correspondence as proof Trump did not attempt to shake down Ukraine. After all, Sondland initially stated that Trump did not condone any withholding of military funds as it related to the push for an investigation into the Bidens. That changed this week when the former Trump campaign donor amended his previous testimony and confirmed there had been a quid pro quo.

The change seemed to demolish past GOP arguments and provided proof of an extortion plot by the White House run through Giuliani, and with Sondland helping to push for the investigation into the Bidens. Sondland, who was ambassador not to Ukraine, but the European Union, said he now remembers speaking with a top Ukrainian national security adviser and informing him that military aid would be tied to Trump’s request for an investigation into Biden:

“After that large meeting, I now recall speaking individually with Mr. Yermak (Ukraine national security adviser) where I said that resumption of U.S. aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anti-corruption statement that we had been discussing for weeks.”

Republicans were unmoved by the changes to Sondland’s testimony, nor by the testimony of former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, former State Department adviser Michael McKinley, Bill Taylor, head of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, George P. Kent, deputy assistant secretary of state, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman or Fiona Hill, Trump’s top adviser on Russia and Europe.

“The whole process is a joke. ….You [media] just pick things you like. Ya’ll hate this guy [Trump]. Ya’ll want to get him impeached. I’m not buying into Schiff running a legitimate operation over there. …This is a political vendetta.” — @LindseyGrahamSC pic.twitter.com/RprXX4GHVJ — Kevin Bishop (@KevinDBishop) November 6, 2019

Sen. Lindsey Graham, (R-S.C.) chairman of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, said he had no intention of even reading the transcripts. Wouldn’t that be a dereliction of duty and a failure to uphold his oath of office?

Not even the fact that most testimony was congruent and suggested a coordinated effort involving acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney could cause the block of Republican senators to shift from their stance that the impeachment inquiry was not legitimate.

Hill, in her testimony, said she was harassed by nameless officials for questioning policy changes in Ukraine. As she transitioned out of her role in July and officially left her post in September, Hill said the ousting of Yovanovitch, who she said was the victim of a Giuliani-led smear campaign, was her breaking point.

“I received, I just have to tell you, death threats, calls at my home. My neighbors reported somebody coming and hammering on my door. Now, I’m not easily intimidated, but that made me mad.”

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton called the Ukraine effort “a drug deal” of which he wanted no part. Still, his statement along with all the other testimony was dismissed by top Republicans, making a mockery of the process.

At the White House, several staffers were subpoenaed but refused to appear before Congress. These included Bolton, Mulvaney, presidential adviser Robert Blair, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, National Security Council lawyers John Eisenberg and Michael Ellis, as well as Associate Director for Natural Resources, Energy and Science of the Office of Management and Budget Brian McCormack.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Ca.), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said of the no-show tactics:

“This will only further add to the body of evidence on a potential obstruction of Congress charge against the president. Indeed in the Nixon impeachment there was an article of impeachment based on the obstruction of Congress that itemized each of the subpoenas that the White House had defied.”

Even Jeff Sessions, the defamed former attorney general who Trump fired and called an elf, a dumb southerner, mentally retarded and the hire he most regretted, took time out from announcing a run for his old Senate seat to praise The Donald. Sessions proudly announced he never spoke ill of Trump despite being portrayed as incompetent and weak. In a statement he released after announcing his plans to run for his seat Sessions said:

“When I left President Trump’s cabinet, did I write a tell-all book? No. Did I go on CNN and attack the president. No. Have I said a cross word about President Trump? No. I was his strongest advocate. I still am. We must make America great again.”

Junior Dick

This week was not just about the many weak-willed sycophants who are too cowardly to stand up for America. No, the past week was filled with the omnipotent presence of another limp-dicked Trump supporter, Donald Jr.

Don Don this week released his much-anticipated book: “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence US” and immediately jumped into the defense of his poppa. He said his work should be seen as a memoir to “Deplorables.” He was pranked during a book-signing event in his former home town by stunt comedy duo known as “The Good Liars” (TGL).

Members of the group swapped Junior’s slick cover for one of their own liking and changed the name of his tome to: “Daddy, Please Love Me: How Everything I Do is Try to Earn My Father’s Love.” The fake covers were placed on books in the main display at the New York Barnes and Noble and in the young adult section of the store. The duo said they replaced the original jacket to make the right-wing non-fiction piece “a little more honest.”

Earlier in the day, Don Jr. appeared on the Nov. 7 edition of ABC’s “The View,” with side piece and former Fox News host Kimberley Guilfoyle.

Grilled by hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sonny Hostin, Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman, Junior trotted out his theory that Hunter Biden was despicable for receiving a job on the board an energy company in Ukraine during his father’s term as vice president. Hostin asked him about the difference, given he is the son of a billionaire and obviously enjoying benefits from his father’s term, like writing a book and having the president push for its sale.

She also listed how many foreign countries spent millions to stay at the Trump Hotel in Washington D.C., causing a boom in the family hotel business. Don Don was also questioned about his social media post earlier in the week stating that he hoped to out the “whistleblower” who started the ball rolling on the impeachment process. Hostin said she believed that outing a witness could be seen as intimidation, and therefore a crime.

Earlier in the week, douchey Donald Jr. posted a Breitbart article that named the whistleblower. Although the identity of the whistleblower is unconfirmed, Trump Jr. said outing the federal complainant was okay because the name had been mentioned on the internet in the past. He said although he is the First Son, he somehow also retains his status as private citizen and can therefore name anyone he wants.

Right-wing social media outlets have run a picture of a former staffer in the White House of President Barack Obama and mistakenly identified it as a person they labeled with the initials E.C. The picture, which was instead of a staffer named David Edleman, has been falsely linked to the whistleblower.

Trump chief supporter Rush Limbaugh also named the whistleblower, calling him a “pajama boy” and a “partisan Democratic operative.” Ahead of the errant picture, Fox News hosts have reportedly been instructed to not identify the whistleblower.

According to CNN, on Oct. 31 memo was circulated to staffers that said the network had not “independently confirmed the name or identification of the anonymous whistleblower.” It further stated that production staffers should refrain from using any video or graphics related to the identity of the whistleblower. No mainstream media outlets have named the whistleblower.

Donnie Douche may think it’s funny to recklessly endanger the presumed whistleblower by purportedly naming him on social media, but attorneys representing the anonymous government informant do not agree. A lawyer representing the whistleblower sent a letter to White House Counsel Pat Cipollone on Nov. 7 warning Donnie and his Daddy to “cease and desist” attacking his client. The letter stated:

“I am writing to respectfully request that you counsel your client on the legal and ethical peril in which he is placing himself should anyone be physically harmed as a result of his, or his surrogates’ behavior.”

Signed by Andrew Bakaj, Esq., the letter also references some of the president’s comments about the whistleblower that call upon the public to identify the complainant. Bakaj further states that “should anyone be physically harmed, my co-counsel, Mark Zaid, and I will not hesitate to take any and all appropriate action against your client.” Bakaj identified that “those who are complicit in this vindictive campaign against my client, whether through action or inaction, shall also be responsible, be that legally or morally.”

Hiring for a Hoax

After weeks of calling the impeachment inquiry a hoax and a scam that he would ignore, President Trump hired two very real aides to prepare a defense against the alleged Democratic witch hunt.

CNBC reported the White House has retained former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and former Treasury Department spokesman Tony Sayegh to work specifically on impeachment-related communications and other special projects.

Trump has stated previously that he did not need a team to focus on impeachment when he has the use of social media: “Here’s the thing — I don’t have teams,” Trump said during a recent press briefing. “Everyone is talking about teams. I’m the team. I did nothing wrong.”

Bondi first made headlines during Trump’s 2016 run for president when she accepted a $25,000 contribution to her PAC from the Donald J. Trump Foundation. The move was a violation of rules prohibiting donations from nonprofits to PACs.

CNBC reports the donation came in 2013 when she was still serving as Florida’s attorney general. It was reported that the donation came days after Bondi announced Florida was considering joining the lawsuit against Trump University. Following the donation, Bondi announced that the state would not take part in the suit.

Sayegh is also a well-known GOP communication operative who led the charge for the Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. He is thought to be an ally of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner.