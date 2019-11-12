Nana, nana boo, boo

Halloween may have just passed, but for our jack-o’-lantern-colored commander-in-chief, the season of the witch appears to be just starting.

Booing and jeering The Donald has become all the rage since the impeachment inquiry opened in the House of Representatives. Protesters could be heard during Trump’s speech before the Veterans Day parade in New York City on Monday. The president’s remarks were accented by chants of “lock him up!” It marked at least the third time that Trump has been booed in public within the last month.

Trump spoke from behind bulletproof glass, but nothing could protect him from jeers of protesters in close proximity to the event. The trend started on Oct. 27 when the Stable Genius made an appearance at Game 5 of the World Series between eventual champion and the hometown Washington Nationals, who were hosting the Houston Astros.

In what must have been perceived as a natural victory lap for an announcement earlier in the day about catching and killing ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Trump attended the event with suck boy supporter Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), the FLOTUS, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), and Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.).

Trump’s unplanned visit came during a stadium-wide salute to U.S. service members, and on a day he had refused to partake in that age-old presidential tradition of tossing out the first pitch. Ironically, chef Jose Andres, an open critic of the Trump anti-immigration policy, threw out the ceremonial pitch, and the night took on a decidedly anti-Trump theme from there.

Almost inconspicuous in the hoopla of the Series, Trump and his entourage seemed to unassumingly find their way to their seats, only to be put on blast on the right field video screen at Nationals Park. He didn’t get the warm reception he was expecting.

While there were some cheers, Trump smiled and clapped in anticipation of the warm praise he’s grown to expect from the paid crowds at his campaign rallies. It didn’t take long to realize he was not among supporters. Cheers turned to jeers, then the crowd began chanting “lock him up!”

The change caused Donnie’s phony smile to turn to a grimace. I’m sure he accused them all of being “Never Trumpers,” left over in D.C. by former President Barack Obama. The First Couple left before the top of the 8th inning.

It happened again on Nov. 2 when Donnie appeared at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event at Madison Square Garden, again in New York City. The president, who is a native of Queens, again drew jeers when introduced at the beginning of the event, during the playing of AC/DC’s “Back in Black.”

He attended the event with both of his adult sons, Don Jr. and Eric, as well as members of Congress. The vapid trio of Trumps were oblivious to the boos, despite various social media posts from people who attended. Don Jr. said whatever posts existed showing the jeering crowd were another example of “fake news.”

Eric said he heard the boos and chants of “lock him up” as “Trump USA.” He wrote on Twitter:

“What a joke. You are the most dishonest people. The audience was chanting ‘Donald Trump, Donald Trump’ followed by ‘USA, USA,’ (UFC President) Dana White said it was the greatest entrance he has seen into a UFC. I can’t wait until we win again in 2020 to further embarrass [sic] your profession!”

Jorge Masvidal, the fighter who won the headline fight against Nate Diaz during the Nov. 2 event, worked around the controversy by lewdly supporting the president. As presidential as ever, the 45th President of the United States of America retweeted the blue comment and thanked Masvidal for his support.

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives opened an impeachment inquiry into Trump on Sept. 24. The inquiry is the outgrowth of a whistleblower complaint that red-flagged a July telephone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky that withheld military aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into former vice president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Trump has called Biden a criminal and “crooked” because his son had a place on the board of a Ukraine natural gas company while he was in office. The president also incorrectly claims that the former vice president was instrumental in quashing an investigation into the natural gas company, although the matter had already been investigated and dismissed.

Although Congress approved the $400 million in military aid to Ukraine late last year, it took Trump more than nine months to release the vital aid. Trump’s personal attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, along with Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General William Barr, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a host of diplomats all seemed to have engaged in various discussions with leadership for the former Eastern Bloc nation since the aid was approved. Many of the conversations appear to predicate the aid and a visit to the White House on the nation’s reopening its 2014 investigation into natural gas company Burisma Holdings.

Classified as a hoax and a witch hunt by the president and Republicans in Congress, the impeachment inquiry is very possibly an exercise in partisan politics, depending on who you hear talk about it.

However, with Don Jr. getting run out of a book-signing at the University of California last weekend, and First Lady Melania Trump running into protesters during a recent visit to Boston Medical Center, the inquiry may be fake news to some, but the jeering of all things Trump is very real.