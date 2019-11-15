Focus, Congress: Solicitation Is A Crime

Defenders of the mafia-styled crime boss currently occupying the White House — you know who you are, Devin Nunes, Jim Jordan, Rand Paul — deal with this fact: Solicitation for assistance in a domestic political campaign of a foreign national official is a crime.

On solicitation, Donald J. Trump hisownself provided the evidence of that crime. All you have to do is look at the White House-provided, heavily edited and heavily redacted “transcript” of his “perfect” July 25, 2019, telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Zelensky.

After Zelensky tells Trump he is ready to purchase more Javelin missiles to help deter Russian attacks on his eastern border, the criminally-inclined former New York resident — and once upon a time bankrupt casino operator — tells his counterpart, “I need you to do us a favor though.”

He then proceeds to explain to Zelensky exactly what the favor(s) is that he wants. Here’s exactly what Trump said (from the “transcript” of the call approved by Trump and released by the White House):

The President: I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it. I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike… I guess you have one of your wealthy people … The server, they say Ukraine has it. There are a lot of things that went on, the whole situation. I think you’re surrounding yourself with some of the same people. I would like to have the Attorney General call you or your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of it…

President Zelensky: Yes it is very important for me and everything that you just mentioned earlier. For me as a President, it is very important and we are open for any future cooperation. We are ready to open a new page on cooperation in relations between the United States and Ukraine … I will personally tell you that one of my assistants spoke with Mr. Giuliani just recently and we are hoping very much that Mr. Giuliani will be able to travel to Ukraine and we will meet once he comes to Ukraine … I also plan to surround myself with great people and in addition to that investigation, I guarantee as the President of Ukraine that all the investigations will be done openly and candidly.. That I can assure you.

The President: Good because I heard you had a prosecutor who was very good and he was shut down and that’s really unfair. A lot of people are talking about that, the way they shut your very good prosecutor down and you had some very bad people involved … The other thing, There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it… It sounds horrible to me.

That’s solicitation, pure and simple. That’s a crime. It’s illegal. Draft an article of impeachment now.

Congress, stay focused on this one. Ignore the “windmill” distraction Republicans want you to tilt at so most Amercans will think no high crime has been committed. You won’t be able to prove bribery, since the $400 million in military aid promised Ukraine was released and Zelensky never formally announced an investigation into Crowdstrike or the false “corruption” allegations against the Bidens.

Solicitation, however, happened. No doubt about it. Keep in mind that there doesn’t have to be any action by the Ukrainians to make Trump’s ask a crime. He solicited help for his campaign from Zelensky. Nothing else matters. His ask is the crime.

What say you now, Trump, Nunes, Jordan, Paul?

This happens all the time in our political campaigns, you say. Show us any other president who asked a foreign national official to provide assistance in the form of a personal investigation of a political rival. Specifics, please. Documents, please. Witnesses, please. No more of your “sounds good” marketing spin statements that news crews will toss out there and social media wannabe political pundits will post.

Stop with the Joe McCarthy-style “evidence” routine. It’s divisive. It’s anti-American. It does nothing but promote an unsustainable legal position.

You say you want the whistleblower to testify, that all of this Ukrainian mess is his or her fault? That the whistleblower has an ax to grind against Trump?

Sorry, but Trump has made the need for the whistleblower to come forward unnecessary. He authorized the release of the “transcript” of his phone conversation with Zelensky. His ask is memorialized in the text of the call.

Trump provided the evidence of solicitation. He is really the only witness needed to prove the crime was committed. Since he has already said we should all “read the “transcript” of his “perfect” call, he can’t walk back his uncovering of the crime he committed.

Call Trump as a witness at the House impeachment hearings. He’s the one at the center of all this illegal activity.

Also, it’s important to note that U.S. Ambassador Gordon Sondland and other government officials can confirm firsthand knowledge of Trump’s request for Zelensky to launch an investigation into a potential 2020 presidental campaign rival.

So it seems likely that this is — as they say often on the ever-popular television show “Law and Order” — an “open and shut case.”

Further complicating Trump’s ability to argue against impeachment and potential removal from the White House is his insistence that no executive branch staff should honor Congressional subpoenas to testify about the Ukrainian solicitation.

Trump and his Congressional loyalists keep yelling loudly about only folks with “second- or third- hand” knowledge of the issue are testifying at the House impeachment hearings. Even though these witnesses are seasoned diplomats with extensive patriotic resumes built over decades of service to our country, the man who lies just about every time he talks wants voters to believe him, not them.

Trump can simply fix this issue by ordering executive branch staff to honor the subpoenas and testify in public at the impeachment hearings. Let them recount for the record what they saw, heard or know about the illegal solicitation of Zelensky to aid the Trump 2020 reelection effort.

By the way, not responding to a Constitutionally authorized order to testify before Congress is obstruction of justice. Most of us aren’t lawyers, but a quick check of the legal textbooks will most likely tell us that “obstruction” is a crime, too.

In fact, obstruction of justice was one of the articles of impeachment against then-President Richard M. Nixon of Watergate fame.

What say you now, Trump, Nunes, Jordan, Paul?