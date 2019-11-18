Ask Trump Who Guards The Guards

“Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Grant of Clemency (Full Pardon) for Army First Lieutenant Clint Lorance, Army Major Mathew Golsteyn, and an order directing the promotion of Special Warfare Operator First Class Edward R. Gallagher to the grade of E-7 . . . ”

— White House statement released last Friday

Donald J. Trump, as commander-in-chief of United States armed forces, used his lawful authority last week to pardon three war-fighters who lost their careers, freedom and reputations after surviving close combat at the pointy end of the spear.

Lorance, an infantryman, was serving 19 years at Leavenworth for murdering innocent Afghan civilians. Golsteyn, a U.S. Army Special Forces major, was awaiting disposition of his pending charge of murdering a suspected Taliban bomb-maker. U.S. Navy SEAL Edward R. Gallagher was restored to his previous rank of Chief Petty Officer after being demoted for having his picture taken with a dead enemy soldier. He was found not guilty of premeditated murder.

Why they had to depend on a nefarious chicken hawk looking for political points to restore their hard-won honor underscores the tragedy two decades of pointless war has inflicted on potentially the most potent combat force on the planet. When the system breaks down, so do the men charged with running it.

Trump’s motives for granting the three men clemency is as questionable as the defendants’ reasons for killing noncombatants, as they were charged with doing under military law. If Trump actually believes he is merely righting a wrong by absolving the men of responsibility, he is proving once again he is dangerously delusional.

If our demented president was trying to show his humanity, it pales in comparison to his recent decision not to order an unconditional end to almost two decades of American military presence in Afghanistan.

War is murder on a grand scale and the defendants were at war. Why they were fighting and with whom is of little consequence. They are professional soldiers and sailors, bound by personal oaths to do what they are told without discussion.

Their indictment begs the question of whether American warriors should even be brought to trial for doing what the Pentagon spends millions teaching them how to do. Do the acceptable rules of peacetime conduct even apply to artfully trained triggermen, the professional killers in the employ of the United States government?

It is absolutely true they go where they are told to go and kill whomever they are told to kill. That is the essence of professional soldiering. However, tucked away inside that ignoble principle is an important qualification: They are only supposed to kill those who willfully resist.

It is an easy order to issue and a damned difficult one to execute.

Unlike dogs, Ivan Pavlov’s operant conditioning efforts only go so far with people. At some instant they will instinctively decide on fight or flight, but either way, whoever gets in their path is in dangerous straits.

That is why the fate of service members charged with war crimes are handed to military personnel for judgment. Trump’s self-serving decision to arbitrarily forgive the defendants over the strong objections of the officers responsible for administering justice was a blow to military discipline. The armed forces ain’t high school, Cadet Bone Spurs. Killing people matters.

There is a definite flip side to the killing coin. When is killing innocents excusable? Once combatants are locked in battle, things get confusing very quickly. Is a guy who just threw down his AK after shooting your buddy a viable candidate for surrender? Does the family that watched an enemy soldier bury a mine in the road without warning potential victims qualify as noncombatants? Is an innocent child wearing an explosive vest a legitimate target?

Those decisions are made by young men and women in the white-hot crucible of battle and examined with cool reflection inside safe and sane courtrooms. Military lawyers know that.

That is why court-martial “panels” (the name the services use for juries) are drawn from the ranks of the defendant’s peers. The panel’s job is to decide by secret ballot whether the defendant(s) are guilty of the “Charges and Specifications” of their indictments. Simply put, did the defendant on the dock screw the pooch?

The system is imperfect and fraught with potential abuse, but justice is usually served because the members of court martial panels are unusually fair. They have more empathy and understanding for battle-rattled combatants than any civilian could.

General court-martials, the kind of trial faced by the three defendants Trump pardoned, are convened by a general and conducted by military lawyers detailed to investigate, prosecute and defend the accused before a military judge. It is the only legal mechanism available for the military to prosecute serious offenses. Crimes like treason, mutiny, murder, rape and situation-specific war crimes are all addressed in the same fashion.

Whether it is fair and balanced is a separate issue. The individual war-fighter has no time for cool reflection. Combat makes no provision for indecision. The time it takes to decide if lethal force is merited is more than enough time to die.

The most common argument against “rules” in war is that they are nonsensical. War is the failure of reason, not an unintended consequence.

“The President, as Commander-in-Chief, is ultimately responsible for ensuring that the law is enforced and when appropriate, that mercy is granted,” the White House statement said. “As the President has stated, ‘when our soldiers have to fight for our country, I want to give them the confidence to fight.’ ”

“Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?” asked Roman poet Juvenal in his Satires. “Who will guard the guards?”