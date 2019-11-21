Guts needed for this impeachment to reach a satisfactory conclusion

As We the People sit and watch the fascinating, yet useless attempted impeachment of Donald Trump, there is a sadness to the whole spectacle.

Just as in every presidential impeachment, the defendants, both of them — Andrew Johnson and William “Bill” Clinton — were saved in a Senate vote by their party.

It seems obvious that Donald J. Trump, too, will escape removal from office. Sorry to dash your hopes for relief from Oval Office Occupant Donald Trump, but It just isn’t going to happen.

As is painfully obvious, Trump and his Trumplican Senate have trampled the Constitution and made a mockery of the rule of law. They are coming dangerously close to causing our nation to implode.

If you’re looking for bright spots, brave people are finally coming forward to publicly expose the dirty dealings of Trump and his enablers. But even as they testify under oath, Trump publicly mocks and smears their reputations.

He who so loudly has wished for the ability to sue those who publicly castigate him now does to others what he so cries about.

If Republicans in the Senate had the backbone to stand and represent We The People who elected them, they would be preparing to send Trump’s faux-golden-haired head rolling off the chopping block and into a basket.