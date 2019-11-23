Trumplandia: Nov. 16 — 23, 2019

Serious as a Heart-Attack Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 41.9% — up from 41.3% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 46% — down from 50% last week

43% IN FAVOR OF IMPEACHMENT — 11/21/19 — Emerson College Poll

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

Corrupt politician Adam Schiff’s lies are growing by the day. Keep fighting tough, Republicans, you are dealing with human scum who have taken Due Process and all of the Republican Party’s rights away from us during the most unfair hearings in American History…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

Heart-Wrenching Testimony

The week of our Trump — Nov. 16, 2019: During a week marked by explosive testimony in the impeachment hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives, President Donald J. Trump prepared to be only the third head of state impeached in our history in the way he prepares for every scandal he commits, by whining and complaining.

With each and every witness outlining the quid pro quo he set in motion between himself and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky (a quid pro quo that evidently included every one of his ranking Cabinet members, too), many thought Trump might be performing his best Fred G. Sanford imitation by preparing to step down by alleging a heart problem.

However, our corrupt commander-in-chief is made of better stuff than that, and not only did he not vacate 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue over health concerns, he actually proclaimed himself in good fighting shape.

This week the House Intelligence Committee led by chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, (D-Ca.), continued what it began last week, but this time interviewed European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland, known as the “middle man,” in the scandal to force Ukraine to start an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, over ties to Burisma, a Ukrainian natural gas company.

Also interviewed was National Security Council official Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who listened in on the phone call that prompted the investigation; former White House national security aide Fiona Hill; U.S. diplomat to Ukraine David Holmes, and Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence.

All witnesses were either on the July 25 call between Trump and Zelensky or were a party to policies and practices that ran counter to protocol.

Witness after witness not only indicated there was a quid pro quo for Ukraine to announce an investigation into the Bidens, but the testimony of Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland appeared to be the most damning.

Sondland said the operation was termed a “drug deal” by angered NSA head John Bolton and was not operated as a back channel, but rather involved all members of Trump’s Cabinet who Sondland claimed were e-mailed about its progress.

In his opening remarks, Sondland testified:

“I know the members of this Committee have frequently framed these complicated issues in form of a simple question: ‘Was there quid pro quo?’ As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes.”

Saying he followed the president’s orders as conveyed by his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, Sondland said “everyone was in the loop.” He said Giuliani, Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney were all e-mailed and kept up to date on the progress of getting the Burisma investigation announced by the Ukrainians.

His call to Trump became a focal point when Holmes testified that he overheard part of the conversation in which Sondland confirmed to the president that Zelensky would announce an investigation into the Bidens.

Every bit of evidence was challenged by Republicans on the committee who quizzed witnesses about the identity of the whistleblower, questioned their character and tried to make it appear the call between Trump and Zelensky did not exert pressure on the former Eastern Bloc nation for an investigation in exchange for $400 million in military aid and an Oval Office meeting between Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart.

Republican toadies Rep. Devin Nunes, (R- Ca.); Rep. Jim Jordan, (R-Ohio) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) tried to spin the testimony while attacking and belittling the lifelong State Department employees and diplomats.

In what may be the most blatantly desperate plea, Trump himself took a break from tweeting against his detractors and attempted to explain away his role in the scheme by quoting Sondland, who was quoting the president, on the day the whistleblower complaint became public knowledge.

During a brief press conference outside the Oval Office, Trump dismissed Sondland’s testimony, first claiming that he didn’t really know the ambassador he appointed to the EU after accepting a $1 million campaign donation from him, and then focusing on a statement he made after learning that his Ukraine scheme was going public.

Trump stated that he did not want a “quid pro quo” and that he also wanted nothing from Ukraine, which was obviously counter to the “domestic political errand” he appeared to be running through his personal attorney, the secretary of state, the acting chief of staff, recently retired Energy Secretary Rick Perry, and even the vice president:

“That means it’s all over. ‘What do you want from the Ukraine?’ he asks me. ‘What do you want from Ukraine?’ I keep seeing all these ideas and theories. ‘I want nothing!’ I said it twice.”

His notes for the press conference, written on an Air Force One notepad with his trademark black Sharpie pen, Trump said the line from a Sept. 9 phone call with Sondland exonerates him from any wrongdoing. He went on to call Hill and Holmes liars, stating that he has excellent hearing and could not have overheard such a phone call which means that Holmes could not possibly have overheard the one between him and Sondland in a loud and busy restaurant.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, (D-Ca.) said the testimony only solidified a belief that Trump used his office for personal gain. Pelosi said Schiff and his staff will determine what comes next in the impeachment process.

Agita

Outside of the normal politics and controversy swirling around the White House, this week began with a little turbulence of a more personal nature. An unscheduled hospital visit by the commander-in-chief last week put the Twittersphere in full panic mode and sent the media hyperbole machine into overdrive.

In the end, it was just more “fake news.”

Trump, as best anyone has been able to tell, made an unscheduled visit to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on Nov. 16. Many speculated the two-hour visit must have been for something unexpected because medical staff at the facility had no appointment to treat the president, something that national media says usually happens when a president is brought to the medical center.

Further ramping up the media’s agita was the president’s weak response to questions about the visit, which was, of course captured in a tweet. References to Trump participating in phase-one of an annual check-up that actually was not scheduled to take place until February 2020 had the media calling the White House explanation for the visit “BS.”

Trump’s previous physicals were on his public schedule and did not take place in multiple phases, but he said his recent visit was a way to save time in anticipation of the coming 2020 campaign schedule.

Exploiting the unknowable, the media continued to report it as if our pathological-liar-in the Oval Office, was again fibbing, so CNN brought in Dick Cheney’s former doctor to weigh in on what he thought really happened.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, Cheney’s longtime cardiologist, said he was skeptical over the initial reports He said the president has around-the-clock medical attention every day and further speculated that Trump’s visit to the hospital had to be specific because basic bloodwork and exams can be performed at the White House.

By Tuesday, Physician to the President Dr. Sean Conley said the visit was kept off the official presidential schedule due to the “uncertainties” in the president’s schedule. He even released an official memorandum:

“This past Saturday afternoon the President traveled up to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a routine, planned interim checkup and part of the regular, primary preventative care he receives throughout the year. Specifically, he did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurologic evaluations.”

Tweeting the whole time, Trump seized the opportunity to take a swipe at his own nemesis, the Cable News Network. During a Cabinet meeting, Trump said all of the media speculation scared First Lady Melania Trump so much that she was panicked enough to ask him, “Darling, are you OK? They are reporting you may have had a heart attack.”

He went on to blame the media for scaring the FLOTUS and categorized the media as “very sick, dangerous and corrupt.”

Hard on the Family

After the first week of hearings, Trump held a rally in Louisiana for Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone, who sought to unseat the incumbent Democratic governor. While his support did not produce a victory for Rispone, he did reach out to the crowd about how hard the impeachment process has been on his family.

“It’s been very unfair, very hard on my family. Me, it’s my whole life, it’s crazy. What a life I lead. You think this is fun, don’t you? But it’s been very hard on my family. Very, very hard.”

Down in the dumps a week ago, three of the Trump kids turned their frowns upside down and used the hearings to grab a little bit of the impeachment spotlight.

Ivanka, the favorite, took to Twitter and defended her poppa with another fake quote that evoked the memory of the nation’s Founding Fathers to describe how unfair it is to face consequences for violating the Constitution that they wrote.

“A decline of public morals in the United States will probably be marked by the abuse of the power of impeachment as a means of crushing political adversaries or ejecting them from office.” Alexis de Tocqueville, 1835 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 21, 2019

Mrs. Kushner posted the quote (seen above) late Thursday night, stating that it was from Alexis de Tocqueville in 1835. Always fast and loose with the facts, Ivanka followed the lead of her lying father by using the quote, which was actually written by John Innes Clark Hare almost a half century later when talking about America’s first impeached head of state, Andrew Johnson.

Certainly thought to be a reflection on the perceived thoughts of de Tocqueville, years before the country was founded, the blonde shoe designer was trolled by the Twittersphere for her faux pas. Some believe Ivanka was misquoting the French thinker after reading a Wall Street Journal editorial from last month that made the same mistake while opining about whether impeaching a president for shaking down a foreign ally was bad for democracy.

It was unfortunately not Ivanka’s first battle with misquotes.

Last June, the first daughter and White House political adviser tweeted an ancient Chinese proverb in defense of her dad’s historic meeting with brutal North Korean dictator and pen pal Kim Jong-Un. At the time, President Trump was promising the end of North Korea’s nuclear threat and the return of the remains of U.S. service members being held by the Hermit Kingdom.

Kim would go on to test more missiles, not return all of the promised remains, and not comply with any of the demands Trump made. But he did write some beautiful love letters to The Donald.

Ivanka, in a spiteful mood, attempted to lash out at Daddy’s critics. She unveiled a “Chinese quote,” to do the job. It didn’t:

“Those who say it can not be done, should not interrupt those doing it.”

The unrepentant Ivanka doubled down and pinned the quote to the top of her Twitter feed despite being savaged by Twitter trolls. Outside of winning Chinese trademarks for her shoes despite the current trade war with China, the proverb incorrectly attributed to Confucius joins the imaginary French quote and another quote incorrectly attributed to Albert Einstein.

Also this week, author Donald Trump, Jr.’s book “Triggered” hit No. 1 on the bestsellers list of the failing New York Times.

Junior’s tome debuted earlier this month with the subtitle: “How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.” It was supposed to be a call to arms against all of the left-wing attempts to silence his genius. Although praised by Daddy and obviously considered number one, the work appeared this week with a dagger symbol next to the listing, which indicates that a portion of the sales were due to “bulk purchases.” Some say such bulk purchase suggest the author or an associate may have purchased substantial copies to gin up sales numbers.

Steve Guest, a spokesman for the RNC, said the groups had been offering the book as a fund-raising incentive. He said books were purchased to keep up with demand, but not in bulk.

So much winning.

It is a perfect day for a nice bottle of this. These people are — insane…. @TrumpWinery pic.twitter.com/lkMVEorYKb — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 20, 2019

Not to be outdone, younger brother Eric got in on the impeachment fun by attempting to hawk Trump wine to deal with his depression about Daddy’s impending impeachment. He used Twitter, of course.

Why not?

At least he wasn’t asking for dirt on Biden in exchange.