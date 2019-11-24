Impeachment queen Fiona Hill leaves House Republicans in smoking ruin

Last week was a vicious one on Capitol Hill. Lies were revealed, reputations torn asunder, and presumptions shattered while nattering nabobs of Republican negativism danced on TV like Michael Jackson on a Thriller video.

Led by Republican Reps. Devin Nunes, (R-Ca.) and Jim “Buckeye” Jordan (R-Ohio), the tasseled-loafers crowd stepped all over each other’s high shines trying to turn the latest excrement into Shinola.

A parade of witnesses, each unique and compelling, came forward to prove Donald Trump’s regime of amateurs make the proclivities of President Ulysses Grant’s administration the stuff of the Salvation Army.

Of special note is Dr. Fiona Hill. There were many other witnesses who came forward with amazing tales of intrigue, but none delivered their dirty laundry with the grace and aplomb of Dr. Hill. The former National Security Council Russia expert who once advised Trump and President Barack Obama before him, came down on the boys from the Loony Society like an avenging angel.

Hill is the personification of an elegant Helen Mirren character with incredible charm and wit armored in an iron character directed by a razor-sharp brain. She didn’t give anybody time to do anything except bask in her brilliance.

It never went well for the Republicans once Hill was introduced.

The erudite lady who was born in England before immigrating to the United States immediately took the House Republicans to task for being simpletons who believe their own made-up cow poop about the Ukrainians hijacking the U.S. 2016 elections.

She was addressing the same bunch of bozos who staged a late October panty raid on a secure room in the halls of Congress to disrupt the Democrats’ ostensibly “secret” impeachment proceedings. Their performance was a sophomoric, drunken frat boy skit. Hill’s delivery was flawless, a pointed spear that flew unerringly into the heart of the matter without histrionics.

Buckeye Jim spent a lot of his time loosening his collar so steam could escape. Whenever Hill paused long enough to compliment the Republicans for their misplaced ardor he shrank. Buckeye knows plenty about misplaced ardor.

Meanwhile, butt-sniffing lapdog Devin Nunes looked like he ate too many tamales off the taco wagon. It must be extremely discomforting to get gobsmacked repeatedly by a beautiful, poised woman who offers her damning disdain with genuine goodwill.

So, what did she offer besides well-documented misbehavior? Frankly, she offered hope.

Hill succinctly took her audience through the machinations of an American gang boss and his henchmen trying to pull a scam over the eyes of Congress, the American people, NATO, the European Union, and any emerging democracy interested in escaping the heavy hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump’s dirtbags are giving America a bad name and she called them on it.

Russia is benefiting from Trump’s “fictional narrative” that is it was Ukraine — not Russia — that tried to interfere in the 2016 election. A bipartisan Senate inquiry found that Russia conducted a clandestine campaign to redirect voters to support Trump. Hill testified that these findings were “beyond dispute.” Russia’s assault on U.S. democracy was ongoing.

“I refuse to be part of an effort to legitimize an alternate narrative that the Ukrainian government is a U.S. adversary, and that Ukraine — not Russia — attacked us in 2016,” Hill told the committee.

David Holmes was no slouch either

An obscure State Department official named David Holmes shared the day with Hill. Holmes, a career State Department employee and counsel for political affairs at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine, provided a cornucopia of factoids about the day-to-day activities of State Department officials in foreign lands.

One fascinating tidbit was a phone conversation he overheard between Trump and European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland, an intended shakedown patsy who ended up turning the tables on Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. The phone call was conducted on Sondlund’s unsecured personal cell phone in a public restaurant!

Remember when Hillary Clinton was conducting State Department business using an unsecured email account? Tsk,tsk!

From Holmes’ opening statement:

“Ambassador Sondland said that he wanted to go to lunch. . . . The four of us went to a nearby restaurant and sat on an outdoor terrace. “During the lunch, Ambassador Sondland said that he was going to call President Trump to give him an update . . . on his mobile phone. “I then noticed Ambassador Sondland’s demeanor change, and understood that he had been connected to President Trump. “The president’s voice was very loud and recognizable, and Ambassador Sondland held the phone away from his ear for a period of time, presumably because of the loud volume. “I heard Ambassador Sondland greet the President . . . Ambassador Sondland replied, yes, he was in Ukraine, and went on to state that President Zelensky ‘loves your ass.’ I then heard President Trump ask, ‘So, he’s gonna do the investigation?’ “Ambassador Sondland replied that ‘he’s gonna do it,’ adding that President Zelensky will do ‘anything you ask him to.’

After the call Holmes said he asked Ambassador Sondland for his candid impression of the president’s views on Ukraine:

“In particular, I asked Ambassador Sondland if it was true that the president did not ‘give a s—t about Ukraine.’ “Ambassador Sondland agreed that the President did not “give a s–t about Ukraine. “I asked why not, and Ambassador Sondland stated that the president only cares about big stuff. “I noted that there was ‘big stuff’ going on in Ukraine, like a war with Russia, and Ambassador Sondland replied that he meant ‘big stuff’ that benefits the president, like the ‘Biden investigation’ that ‘Mr. Giuliani was pushing.’ “The conversation then moved on to other topics.”

During this Thanksgiving week the Democrats intend to summarize their findings and offer their recommendations to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to either impeach Donald Trump or once again let him walk away.

It is an incalculable conundrum for the Democrats. Do the right thing or the smart thing?

Without raw meat to chew on, much of the American public is still wondering what Trump did that is so bad. He is the biggest liar, cheat and cowardly scoundrel to ever occupy the White House.

Smart money says Pelosi needs to let him walk away. America will figure him out. It is smarter than Trump.