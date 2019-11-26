It’s the Republicans, stupid!

Events of the past two weeks have driven home for us that President Donald J. Trump and his Republican Party must be driven from power. Two weeks of impeachment hearings left Republicans in Congress with only castigations to hurl at government employees who came forward to lay out Trump’s long list of crimes and misdemeanors.

When the witnesses were finished, all Republicans could do was deny that the acts the president had committed were impeachable — if, they said, those acts occurred at all.

The president, they opined, was doing his job, so what business was it of career government workers to stand up and tell Congress what had happened, or to expect anything to be done about it? Diplomats and officials just didn’t understand the law, you see?

The president’s party again declined to hold him accountable. Senate Republicans had already announced they would not vote to convict him in an impeachment trial, and to date no Republican has professed to having a change of heart.

Americans must take the reins, even though all we can do is talk about it for a year.

It should probably be no surprise that it has all come to this. One of President Trump’s first official acts was to appall Americans right out of the gate. He went to CIA headquarters, stood in front of a wall emblazoned with the names of people who have given their lives for our country, and offered a campaign-style speech about the size of his inaugural crowd and his appearances on the cover of Time magazine.

He angered many veterans with references to “my generals,” whom he expects to follow his orders without question. He then ratcheted up that anger over the weekend by engineering the resignation of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, who had failed to snap to attention and make nice with a U.S. Navy SEAL acquitted of a war crime.

Remember when Republicans talked about the “adults in the room?” We were told they would tamp down Trump’s basest inclinations. But Trump has cleared the room of those adults, replacing them with Republican loyalists who will do what he asks, when he asks, with few questions asked. There’s no one left to tell him no.

I hate Nazi comparisons, but I will offer one here anyway. When Adolf Hitler came to power in 1930s Germany, the Nazi leader and his people changed the oath of the German military from a pledge of allegiance to the nation, to one of allegiance to Hitler. Anyone else remember how that turned out?

It took more than 10 years for Hitler’s remaking of Germany to culminate in that nation’s defeat. Would anyone be that surprised if another four years of Trump and the Republicans leave us with something like the Hitler’s oath . . . or worse?

That is why Trump and the Republican Party must be driven from power. They are destroying our good name internationally and have loaded us down with a leader whose every action is appalling, except to the dictators who laugh at him behind their hands.

In the coming year, expect to see the dictators solidify their gains.

Trump thinks the world’s other dictators like him, but they see his weakness. And thanks to the coming inaction of Congress — specifically the Senate — we can do nothing until November of next year. In the meantime, having beaten the impeachment rap, count on Trump to double down.

In my own protest of the current administration, I have endeavored almost since Inauguration Day 2017 to not call the Republicans what they are. Nor had I used the phrase “President Trump.”

I now recognize it as a contrived protest that served only to poke fun at my displeasure with the party across the aisle. That political aisle has now grown to a political gulf, and is at the heart of what we must vote against come November 2020.

No more cleverness, my friends.