‘Russian’ Republicans Endorse Putin’s (and thus Trump’s) Vision for America

It’s this simple: Republicans who endorse Donald J. Trump’s actions as the current Oval Office occupant support Russia’s takeover of the United States.

When they sing along with congressional Republicans that the impeachment inquiry is a “witch hunt,” just another attempt to oust the criminally inclined, wannbe dictator of our country, they are supporting Russia and Vladimir Putin’s main foreign policy objective, namely a bloodless takeover of the United States.

Republicans consider themselves patriotic Americans. They argue Trump is working outside the box to fulfill his massively misleading marketing mantra, “Make America Great Again.” They continue to insist Democrats and anyone else who oppose his anti-American antics are just sore losers, still whining about the 2016 presidential election results.

Let’s deal with facts, not hyped-up conspiracy theories and worn-out political campaign rhetoric. Trump’s and Putin’s actions and words provide proof positive that Trump is Putin’s lapdog, intent on turning our republic into an autocratic regime. Keep in mind he has stated on numerous occasions he wants to remain large and in charge beyond the constitutionally mandated limit of two, four-year terms.

Just last week, after GOP lawmakers involved in the House impeachment inquiry pointed fingers toward Ukraine — not Russia — as meddlers in the 2016 presidential sweepstakes, Putin said he was happy that “political battles” in the U.S. had shifted attention away from Russia.

“Thank God no one is accusing us of interfering in the U.S. elections anymore,” Putin said at an economic forum in Moscow, according to the Associated Press. “Now they’re accusing Ukraine.”

Not so fast, Vladimir. Fiona Hill, who until July was the National Security Council’s director for European and Russian affairs, hammered Reps. Devin Nunes, Jim Jordan and all the Forever Trumpsters sitting on the impeachment panel with facts, not cover-your-butts, misleading talking points handed to them by Trump via Putin.

Here is Hill’s take on the issue. She spoke truth to power:

“Based on questions and statements I have heard, some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country – and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did. This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves.”

Who do House GOP impeachment inquiry lawmakers believe, Hill or Putin’s puppet?

To a person, Republican House members last week walked in lockstep with Trump and Putin. “It could be Russia but it could be Ukraine, too,” said U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R- LA), interviewed on a Sunday morning political talk show. “We don’t know, no one knows for sure who meddled in the elections.”

So, let’s get this straight. Our best intelligence officials, as well as highly skilled intelligence operatives around the world, all state emphatically that Russia was the culprit in 2016. It’s important to note as well that all these intelligence folks have warned that Russia is still at it, working to disrupt and influence the 2020 presidential elections in order to keep their man in the White House.

Intelligence reports aren’t the only evidence of Russian meddling. Court cases filed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, following more than two years of investigation, are winding through the U.S. legal system.

Trump faces a legal assault unlike anything previously seen by any president — at least 17 distinct court cases stemming from at least seven different sets of prosecutors and investigators. (This total does not count any congressional inquiries, nor does it include any other inquiries into other administration officials unrelated to Russia), according to a report in Wired magazine late last year.

Prosecutors are studying nearly every aspect of how money flowed both into and out of Trump’s interconnected enterprises, from his hotels to his company to his campaign to his inauguration.

While Trump once said he’d see investigations into his business dealings as crossing a “red line,” it appears Trump himself obliterated that line by intermingling his business with his campaign until it was impossible for prosecutors to untangle one without forensically examining the other.

If intelligence community reports and court cases aren’t troubling enough with respect to Russia’s influencing the result of the 2016 elections in its attempt to take over our country, flashback to Trump’s press conference with Putin in Helsinki last year. Oh you remember, the one where he said he believed his puppet master when that autocratic leader said Russia didn’t do it.

On the odd chance that you forgot, here’s Trump’s mind-blowing statement to the media as he stood beside Putin and denounced his own former Director of National Intelligence, Dan Coats, among others:

“My people came to me — Dan Coats came to me, some others — they said they think it’s Russia. I have President Putin. He just said it’s not Russia. I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be.”

Still not convinced Republicans are enabling Trump and Putin’s objective of ripping apart America?

Earlier this year the Moscow Project published a report, “12 Ways Trump Has Supported Putin’s Foreign Policy.” As the report’s authors point out Trump would do well to put some distance between himself and the Russian leader in order to kill talk that he is paying off some form of debt to his Russian handler.

Instead, the report notes, Trump has embraced Putin and adopted positions that align perfectly with Russia’s foreign policy goals, often favoring the Kremlin over his own country. In other words, Putin’s return on investment from Trump’s presidency has been significant.

Here are 12 ways Putin has received his payout, according to the Moscow Project report (updated February 2019):

Putin’s Goal: Weaken and divide the transatlantic alliance. Putin’s Payout: Trump undermines U.S. relationships with European allies and calls the United States’ commitment to NATO into question. Putin’s Goal: Degrade the European Union and foster pro-Russian political movements. Putin’s Payout: Trump attacks the EU and actively supports anti-EU, Kremlin-backed parties. Putin’s Goal: Disrupt American leadership and dominance of the global economic order. Putin’s Payout: Trump is eagerly pushing for an all-out trade war with Europe. Putin’s Goal: Build global resentment and distrust towards the U.S. and stoke anti-American sentiment. Putin’s Payout: America’s closest allies are explicitly suspicious and distrusting of the U.S. because of Trump’s rhetoric and actions. Putin’s Goal: Relieve economic and domestic political pressure from U.S. sanctions on Russia. Putin’s Payout: Trump tries to roll back, impede, and blunt the impact of sanctions at every step. Putin’s Goal: Legitimize his regime in the eyes of the world. Putin’s Payout: Trump repeatedly praises and defends Putin, lending the credibility of the U.S. presidency to Putin’s standing. Putin’s Goal: Revive Russia’s status as a great power and gain international recognition for its illegal seizure of Crimea. Putin’s Payout:Trump publicly says that Crimea is part of Russia and calls for Russia to be welcomed back into the international community with no concessions. Putin’s Goal: Continue to sow discord in Western democracies and avoid repercussions for interfering in American and European elections. Putin’s Payout: Trump dismisses Russian interference and has done nothing to prevent future interference, putting him at odds with his own intelligence community. Putin’s Goal: Soften America’s adversarial stance toward Russia. Putin’s Payout: Trump is shifting the Republican Party’s generations-long hawkish views on Russia. Putin’s Goal: Destabilize the U.S. from within. Putin’s Payout: Trump attacks U.S. institutions while driving divisive politics and eroding democratic norms. Putin’s goal: Advance the Kremlin’s narrative to shape global perceptions. Putin’s payout: Trump has repeatedly and inexplicably parroted Kremlin talking points across a range of global issues. Putin’s goal: Undermine international norms and democratic values abroad. Putin’s payout: Trump has repeatedly failed to respond to human rights violations or support democracy abroad, creating a more permissive environment for autocrats to crack down.

The pattern is clear: Putin has received — and continues to receive — a good payout on his investment in Trump’s campaign, the report’s authors state.

So, “Russia Republicans” across the country, just how patriotic are you going to be going forward? Do you love your country or do you love your political party and its pro-Russian leader, Donald J. Trump?

The future of our republic, our democracy, is at a tipping point. It’s time for true patriots, the real Americans who love our country and want to save it for future generations, to face the facts that Trump and Putin are working together to destroy it.

Time to choose a side: America or Russia? Democracy or autocracy?

It’s as simple as this: America has stood for freedom for more than 240 years. Let’s find a way to keep it ringing across the country and around the world for at least another century or two.