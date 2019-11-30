Trumplandia: Nov. 23 — 30, 2019

Sharpening the Long Knives Edition

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 41.7% — down from 41.9% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 46% — same as last week

50% IN FAVOR OF IMPEACHMENT AND REMOVAL — 11/27/19 — CNN Poll

The D.C. Wolves and Fake News Media are reading far too much into people being forced by Courts to testify before Congress. I am fighting for future Presidents and the Office of the President. Other than that, I would actually like people to testify. Don McGahn’s respected…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2019

Digging In

The week of our Trump — Nov. 23, 2019: A week has passed since members of the House Intelligence Committee concluded its impeachment hearing on the actions of President Donald J. Trump, but despite the lack of gripping testimony you could tell both sides were more than busy.

It was also obvious that the long knives were out.

This week the courts weighed in on whether former White House Counsel Don McGahn had to testify before Congress pursuant to a subpoena issued in April of this year. The White House blocked the appearance, stating such testimony would violate executive privilege.

On Nov. 26, U.S. District Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson ruled McGahn would need to appear before Congress, as required, and invoke executive privilege on a question-by-question basis. Jackson ruled, “Executive branch officials are not absolutely immune from compulsory congressional process.”

A Department of Justice official told Fox News the agency would appeal Jackson’s decision and seek a stay pending the appeal. The judge granted a temporary pause on her ruling while the matter moves towards appeal. Her original ruling stated that she took issue with Trump’s effort to stonewall congressional oversight by ordering officials employed and formerly employed by the White House to not testify before the legislative branch. She wrote:

“Stated simply, the primary takeaway from the past 250 years of recorded American history is that Presidents are not kings.”

Ironically, all the talk of transparency occurred days after Trump’s attorneys shut down the possibility of his appearing before the House Judiciary Committee once articles of impeachment are drawn. Trump wrote:

“(I would) . . . love to have Mike Pompeo, Rick Perry, Mick Mulvaney and many other testify about the phony Impeachment Hoax. It is a Democrat Scam that is going nowhere but, future Presidents should in no way be compromised. What has happened to me should never happen to another President!”

Meanwhile, Democrats set a Dec. 6 deadline for whether Trump or his attorneys would participate in the impeachment proceedings of the House Judiciary Committee.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D- N.Y.), sent the president a letter last week requesting a presentation as part of the proceedings. In that letter, Trump was given until tomorrow to respond to whether he planned to take part in the committee’s first impeachment hearing set for Dec. 4.

Trump is under impeachment scrutiny due to his role in what appeared to be a scheme to bribe the president of the Ukraine for information on Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden. Trump is thought to have held congressionally approved military aide in exchange for an announcement of a probe into Biden and his son, Hunter. Testimony earlier this month laid out a fact pattern that suggested Trump, through his personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani, was pressuring the newly elected president for the investigation by using everyone is his Cabinet and the resources of the United States.

Also this week, Mark Sandy, an employee of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) disclosed that possibly two OMB officials from the legal division were so concerned about the holding up of aid to Ukraine that they resigned their posts. Sandy’s testimony, heard earlier this month, was released by Democrats in the House as part of ongoing impeachment proceedings.

Delusional Donald and Republicans have continued to question the impeachment proceedings and label them a hoax. Following a rally in Florida this week, Trump posted a fantasy picture of himself as Sylvester Stallone’s fictitious boxer Rocky Balboa right after the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, posted a clip about the strong support the president enjoys in a heavily Democratic area of Florida.

Pardoning the old Bird

No Thanksgiving holiday would be complete without the sometimes silly pictures of our nation’s commander-in-chief posing with the turkey he’s about to pardon from “execution.”

Although Trump is known for not participating in many of the traditions associated with the highest office in our land, this year even Orange Julius Cesar joined the fray of presidents looking silly around the awkward-looking, flightless bird.

Trump’s holiday began with the FLOTUS being booed during a public event and culminated with a surprise visit to troops stationed in Afghanistan.

First Lady Melania received a mixed bag of cheers and boos last week when she served as the keynote speaker at Baltimore’s Youth Summit on Nov. 26. Aimed at raising awareness about the nation’s opioid crisis, Mrs. Trump incorporated her “Be Best” initiative into the message before the city’s youngsters.

Held at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, the booing lasted about a minute, according to previously published reports, but rude youngsters continued to speak over her prepared remarks well into the program.

Undeterred, the FLOTUS said the student hecklers were entitled to their opinions, but remained focused on the need to address “a serious crisis in our country.” She said her initiative was committed to educating children on the “dangers and deadly consequences of drug abuse.”

Mrs. Trump, whose husband once attacked “The Charm City” by calling it a rat and rodent infested “mess” in which no one in their right mind would want live, endured a constant barrage of jeers until the time she left the venue.

The next day, Trump participated in the annual Turkey Day celebration outside the White House and issued a full pardon for “Butter” the turkey. The lucky bird, and his companion, “Bread,” who was also pardoned, skipped the dinner table for a spot at Virginia Tech University’s Department of Animal and Poultry Science.

The tradition is thought to date back to as early as 1948 when Harry Truman received two turkeys and remarked they would come in handy for Christmas dinner, but the terms “reprieve” and “pardon” were not tied directly to a turkey until President John F. Kennedy did it in 1963.

Shortly thereafter, the Trumps left his Florida estate at Mar-a-Lago, en route to Afghanistan for a secret visit with the troops. Reporters in the press pool were not allowed to announce the visit until Air Force One left the country at 10:08 p.m.

Once on the ground, Trump gave a speech to U.S. service members and served dinner to about 12 soldiers during what was his first trip to Afghanistan. The president also met with Afghani President Ashrav Ghani.

Carving the bird

The Mafia couldn’t kill me so NO, I am not worried about the swamp press! — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 23, 2019

Earlier this week President Donald Trump assured the media that his long and enduring friendship with former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was intact and unshakeable despite events of the week that seemed to suggest Donnie was getting ready to throw his old protégé under the proverbial bus. Trump said of Rudy:

“He’s also friend of mine. He’s a great person, the greatest mayor in the history of New York and the greatest crime-fighter probably in the last 50 years.”

In an odd tug of war, Giuliani, who has been cast in the middle of the investigation over his role in pressuring Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. Giuliani began the week crowing about having insurance against being the fall guy, but then backed off that idea in a Nov. 23 tweet:

“The statement I’ve made several times of having an insurance policy, if thrown under the bus, is sarcastic & relates to the files in my safe about the Biden Family’s 4 decades monetizing of his office.”

His statement comes after his former associate, Lev Parnas, and numerous State Department officials and ambassadors identified him as the point person in the Ukraine scheme.

Trump and Giuliani insist that the former vice president had a Ukraine prosecutor fired to hide damaging information on himself and his son, who was serving on the board of directors of Burisma, a Ukraine gas company. The theory has been debunked, but it was the basis to the Trump probe into “corruption” in the Ukraine, which he falsely claims interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

Parnas was indicted earlier this year in a New York federal court on conspiracy and campaign finance charges. An associate of both the president and Giuliani, Parnas is expected to testify in federal court on Dec. 13 and announced that he expects to take the Fifth Amendment against incriminating himself.

Parnas and Igor Fruman have helped Giuliani with his search for political dirt on the Bidens and contributed to Trump’s election in 2016. The two were arrested in October 2019 in connection with a campaign finance investigation. They are also thought to be tied to Trump’s removal of U.S. Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who was thought to be an obstacle to Trump’s pressure campaign against Ukraine.

Trump has recently started to distance himself from his own attorney and of course to the actions in the Ukraine, which he still calls a hoax and a witch hunt. He said this week, during an interview with Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, that despite a mountain of testimony to the contrary, he did not direct Giuliani to run an operation in Ukraine to investigate Biden. In fact, he said, despite earlier statements, even Giuliani now denies traveling to Ukraine on Trump’s behalf:

“No, I didn’t direct him, but he is a warrior, he is a warrior. Rudy has other clients, other than me. He’s done a lot of work in Ukraine over the years.”

Giuliani allegedly called Trump this week to ensure him that his talk of insurance had nothing to do with his boss. In fact, Giuliani’s attorney Robert Costello said talk of an insurance policy was only sarcasm. Said Costello: