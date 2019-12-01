A Trump Thanksgiving War Story

Whether Donald Trump timed it to coincide with Thanksgiving or not, his announcement that the Afghan peace talks he canceled back in September were now ready to resume slipped past most of us with little notice. Americans were savoring a day without politics, so maybe it’s no wonder so many missed the latest from the lunatic in the White House.

American involvement in the war in Afghanistan is the longest in our history. The war began on Oct. 7, 2001, when U.S. troops invaded as part of Operation Enduring Freedom, its declared mission to crush Osama bin Laden’s terrorist organization that was then under the protection of Afghanistan’s theocratic Taliban government.

The reason we can’t seem to get out of Afghanistan is that the goalposts keep moving. They moved again when Trump announced the resumption of peace talks after he abruptly ended negotiations with the apparent heirs to what passes for government in Afghanistan.

Even the Taliban were initially caught off guard, with official spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, first telling French AFP that it was “way too early to talk about the resumption of talks for now.” Then, just five hours later, he changed his mind, confirming to Al Jazeera that preliminary meetings have already taken place in Doha, Qatar, that “could pave the way for the resumption of formal peace talks.”

Perhaps an explanation is in order.

In early September, the U.S. said it was taking back $100 million slated for a hydroelectric project in unsettled southern Afghanistan, citing unacceptably high levels of corruption in the Afghan government. The two dams the U.S. agreed to build are a big part of the Taliban’s reason to suddenly give peace a chance. No one should be surprised if the Taliban eventually accept a few U.S. conditions, like keeping a powerless contingent of troops in Afghanistan in return for providing electricity to primitive southern Afghanistan.

The Taliban confirmation that Trump isn’t lying is unfortunately necessary for the international community to accept anything he says as truth. The scion of misfortune and his trolls are infamous for their propensity to lie, embellish and mislead about American intentions.

Can you say Ukraine? Can you spell Kurds?

Trump deigned to meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during his surprise visit to Kabul as an excuse for political junketing on the taxpayer dime. Ghani is the useful idiot the CIA installed and the State Department patronizes as a pretext to fertilizing Afghanistan’s budding democracy movement. It’s all for show.

The real reason the commander-in-chief was at Bagram Air Base was to troll for photo ops with young American service members he needs for his taxpayer-funded presidential campaign. It is apparent he is already feeling some heat from disaffected supporters still sitting on the fence.

Not to be outdone by his social-media savvy guest, Ghani reported on Twitter that, “Both sides underscored that if the Taliban are sincere in their commitment to reaching a peace deal, they must accept a ceasefire.”

For the record, the Taliban is treating the Afghan Army like a whack-a-mole game. That army is destined for doom if America pulls out of Afghanistan because the vast majority of rural Afghans despise what is ostensibly their own army because it is trained and led by Americans.

Despite Trump’s bluster, the biggest obstacle to ending US involvement is . . . Trump. To keep his campaign coffers full he must answer to big money, and big money is the military-industrial complex that is draining the U.S. Treasury faster than a cow can relieve itself on a flat rock.

Keeping 13,000 US troops — more like 16,000 counting rotating personnel, temporary augmentations, and civilian defense contractors — penned inside strongly protected enclaves filled with American fast-food joints and post exchanges filled with goodies from home is hugely expensive.

So why are they still there?

Trump has already demonstrated he knows as much about making peace as he does about conducting war. Peace is usually understood to occur when battling antagonists voluntarily quit killing each other on the battlefield and go home. No soldiers, no war. Elementary.

But Trump doesn’t get it. That his waffling intransigence puts American lives and treasure at risk is meaningless to him. He wants peace through firepower, which is about as logical as “f##king for virginity,” to resurrect an old anti-war phrase.

So far, the U.S. and the Taliban haven’t even agreed to a temporary ceasefire, much less formal peace talks. The “legitimate” Afghan government is ignored by the Taliban and holds no sway with Trump.

In the meantime, Trump claiming the resumption of anything remotely like “peace talks” is a bunch of Trumplandian hooey. Smart money says any movement in that direction won’t come until he desperately needs a self-serving reason to end the endless war.