Two Facts That Will Never Change: Read ‘Em and Weep, Jim Jordan

Republican attack dog Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) shouts at witnesses during impeachment hearings that there are “four facts” that “prove” Donald J. Trump and his cadre of criminals should not be tossed out of the White House.

There’s no need to repeat his fake “facts” since they are simply Team Trump talking points for use by Republican lawmakers involved in the ongoing impeachment inquiry against the wannbe dictator of our country. Jordan just delivers them in a manner that is meant to convince Americans watching the proceedings or entertained by clips of the “dawg” doing his boss’ bidding that Trump is a good guy doing God’s work.

Here are two facts, Mr. Jordan (no need for four), that no one needs to shout out in order to convince Americans who love their country more than any political party populated by a legal hack such as yourself that there’s an enemy attacking our republic from within our government.

And you are helping him in this campaign to bring down our country.

The following facts are based on the laws of our country as defined by and described in the U.S. Constitution. These are facts that were on the books before Trump managed to land in the Oval Office with a big assist from the Russians. They will stay on the books long after this impeachment inquiry is over. They will never change.

Read ’em and weep, Mr. Jordan.

Fact 1 — It was “unlawful” for Trump to “solicit” aid — in the form of the “favor” of launching an investigation into the 2016 elections and a probe of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter — from Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his 2020 reelection campaign.

Don’t believe it? Here’s the relevant code from the Constitution.

§30121. Contributions and donations by foreign nationals

(a) Prohibition

It shall be unlawful for . . .

(2) a person to solicit, accept, or receive a contribution or donation . . . from a foreign national.

Read it carefully, Mr. Jordan. There’s no mention of a need for a “quid pro quo” or any pressure needing to be applied to the foreign national for this law to be broken. Simply “soliciting” assistance from Zelensky was an illegal act by Trump.

Proof that Trump “solicited” help from Zelensky can be found in the heavily redacted and heavily edited recap of the July 25 telephone conversation between our so-called president and the Ukrainian head of state. Keep in mind Trump released this document.

Here are relevant portions of the conversation:

President Zelensky: “… We are ready to continue to cooperate for the next steps specifically we are almost. ready to buy more Javelins from the United States for defense purposes.” The President: “I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it. I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike… I guess you have one of your wealthy people… The server, they say Ukraine has it . . . “. . . The other thing, There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it.”

The solicitation is clearly stated. It comes from a first-hand source. It’s “unlawful” according to the U.S. Constitution. That, Mr. Jordan, is a fact. No heresay. No second, third or fourth hand; it’s delivered to the American public by your boss, Trump.

Fact 2 — The White House, Trump himself, is obstructing investigations into his wrongdoings. He has ordered White House staff not to testify before Congress or provide any documents related to the Ukraine issue. This is the same obstruction tactic used by your boss to try and derail the Russian election interference investigation conducted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Important note: Ignoring a subpeona from Congress is illegal. In 1857, Congress enacted a law that made “contempt of Congress” a criminal offense against the United States.

That’s a fact that was on the books before Trump took office. It’s still on the books and isn’t going away any time soon, or at least not as long as our republic stands.

The witnesses and evidence you desire, Mr. Jordan, are available from the White House. They are refusing to deliver it. If people with first-hand knowledge of events concerning the Ukrainian issue are prevented from providing testimony or documents to investigators — like they were told not to do during the Mueller Russian probe — there can’t be a thorough and conclusive end to this investigation.

Loud and proud doesn’t work, Mr. Jordan, when dealing with the laws of our country as spelled out in the Constitution, no matter what your boss and co-Russian sympathizer Trump might tell you. Sure you’ll get brownie points from the man currently occupying the White House — and bankrupting our country in order to save his struggling real estate operations. You’ll also earn applause from your boss’ handler, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

You, Mr. Jordan, are doing our country a disservice by ignoring the laws of the land spelled out in the Constitution (as amended). You can yell and shout all you want about what you think is a “sham” impeachment inquiry.

But you are abdicating your responsibility to protect and defend we the people against a so-called president who wants to takeover the goverment, who wants to ignore the checks-and-balances form of government that has served our republic well for more than 240 years.

True facts not the spin “talking points” provided by the White House are what we need now, Mr. Jordan.

These facts, real world truths, will not go away: Trump “solicited” help from Zelensky for his 2020 relection campaign; Trump is obstructing a congressional investigation by ordering White House staff not to testify at impeachment inquiry hearings or provide documents to investigators.

America and we the people or your boss and his handler? Which side are you on, Mr. Jordan. Where does your loyalty lie?