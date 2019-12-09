Trump Might Beat The Rap But He Won’t Beat The Ride

Donald Trump doesn’t look well. When he got off Air Force One in Great Britain last week he looked defeated, bitter, resentful and combative, all muddled together in the streaked orange mess that is his face. It is the final aspect for a host of dictators and wannabes who knew their end was drawing near.

Is it because Trump is increasingly unpopular at home and detested in most of Europe, or that everything he touches turns to dust? He must know he is already doomed by history, soon to be crushed by the weight of powerful evidence detailing his high crimes and misdemeanors. As old-time cops used to say to thugs, “You can beat the rap but you won’t beat the ride.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has told the House of Representatives to begin the process of impeaching Trump. It is newsworthy without being news. At least for now she is preaching to the choir.

From the moment the Dems took over the House, Trump has been groomed for the day he would face the music. In retrospect, it seems Pelosi and her cohorts knew what had to be done long before she elected to try and rid the country of the greatest threat to America’s grand political experiment since its inception in 1775.

That was the the year that the strain between 13 American colonies and the British government reached the breaking point. Ominously, the so-called patriots formed a shadow revolutionary government and trained secret militias to prepare for armed conflict with British troops then occupying Boston. It was all done in the black, hidden in plain sight while the British worked through a compendium of fixes that always failed.

In the end, the Patriots prevailed and the United States of America was born. The framers of the Constitution were well aware of the threat of government in the shadows, they had once hidden there. To ensure that usurpers — both foreign and domestic — would never prevail, the writers were intentionally vague about defining exactly what was meant by “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

The expression is itemized in Section 4 of Article Two of the United States Constitution:

“The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors …”.

Sound familiar? It will probably be some of the same charges Trump will soon face.

The charge of high crimes and misdemeanors only covers allegations of misconduct by senior federal officials. Arguably, the alleged offense need not be a breach of any federal criminal statute. Depending on the final articles of impeachment, the laundry list of Trump’s alleged misdeeds can be sharp and concise or long enough to accommodate a litany of complaints so repetitive that they might seem superfluous to some.

In the words of Harvard Professor Laurence Tribe and attorney and author Joshua Matz, “the majority view” of constitutional experts is that a president can be legally impeached for “intentional, evil deeds” that “drastically subvert the Constitution and involve an unforgivable abuse of the presidency” — even if those deeds didn’t violate any criminal laws.

On Dec. 4, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Charlie Savage asked in the New York Times whether or not House Democrats were moving too hastily toward impeaching Trump “when some facts remain hidden about whether he abused his power in the Ukraine affair.”

No kidding! The facts are hidden because Trump and his cabal of misfits hid them.

Republican mouthpiece Jonathan Turley, a George Washington University law professor, testified last week before the House Judiciary Committee that he was “concerned” because the Intelligence Committee moved forward instead of waiting endlessly for the courts to slowly and painfully decide if Trump is really violating the Constitution.

Apparently refusing to produce subpoenaed documents and soborning witnesses through intimidation isn’t prima facie he engaged in high crimes and misdemeanors.

Turley told the members Congress produced “a facially incomplete and inadequate record in order to impeach a president” because of missing “subpoenaed witnesses with material evidence.”

Is Turley’s explanation total balderdash? Three other constitutional experts disagreed with him.

The attorney representing President Andrew Johnson during the unsuccessful impeachment of the rampant Republican racist in 1868 offered a companion view. In his opening argument before the Senate, Benjamin Curtis argued that a greater principle than the presidency was at stake.

Curtis, a former Supreme Court justice and human-rights idealist who had resigned over the decision in the infamous Dred Scott slavery case, cannot be accused of bias. He detested Johnson and all he stood for.

On March 2 and 3, 1868, the House approved 11 articles of impeachment against Johnson. The Senate’s Democratic majority adopted 25 rules for the first presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history. With Chief Justice Salmon Chase presiding, the process began on March 5, 1868.

Johnson did not appear at the trial, depending on favorable press interviews to offer his defense.

Johnson’s powerful Senate foes eventually called for a vote on only three of the 11 articles of impeachment, believing those three offered the greatest chance to gain conviction.

On May 16, 1868, 35 senators voted to convict Johnson of “high crimes and misdemeanors,” while 19 senators voted to acquit. Despite a clear majority, conviction of the president fell one vote short of the two-thirds majority necessary to convict.

Ten days later, when the Senate voted on articles 2 and 3 of the indictment, the result remained the same. Of the 19 senators who voted to acquit, seven were Republican crossovers who defied their party to save the impeached president.

Johnson’s vindication is a political lesson that is as valid today as it was in 1868. A Democratic vote to indict Trump is not a victory. The rock-solid opposition among Republicans will ultimately prevail unless truth and conscience crack it enough to let their dissatisfaction flood out.

Trump may beat the rap, but he won’t beat the ride. That said, an unsuccessful trial alone may be enough to tip the scales against him in the 2020 election.