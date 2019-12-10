Inspector general report shows politics not motivation for FBI probe

While much of the media and the nation was transfixed by yesterday’s impeachment hearings before the U.S. House of Representatives, others were awaiting conclusions from the Inspector General’s report, which has been investigating the investigation by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller since it closed in March 2018.

The Department of Justice’s Inspector General Michael Horowitz (IG) delivered the much-anticipated report in one fell swoop and threw cold water on the premise that the FBI had conspired against presidential candidate Donald Trump in 2016.

Horowitz concluded the FBI had “an authorized purpose,” to launch an investigation to “obtain information about, or to protect against, a national security threat or federal crime, even though the investigation also had the potential to impact constitutionally protected activity.”

The DOJ’s internal watchdog deduced in his 400-page report that although there were about 17 separate “inaccuracies” identified across three surveillance applications, Horowitz found no “documentary or testimonial evidence that political bias of improper motivation influenced the FBI’s decision to conduct these operations.”

Horowitz also said he found no evidence the FBI had placed undercover sources in the Trump campaign itself. The original FBI investigation into former Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page; former policy adviser George Papadopoulos; former campaign chairman Paul Manafort; and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was tied partially to the controversial dossier compiled by British spy Christopher Steele first as Republican challenge data for research firm Fusion GPS and later for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The FBI operation emerged during the 2016 campaign when Papadopoulos boasted to an Australian diplomat that Russia had offered political dirt on Clinton. The Australian alerted the FBI.

Teased over the last few months as the proverbial ace up Dirty Donnie’s sleeve, the IG’s report drew the ire of U.S. Attorney William Barr even before its release. Yesterday, Barr commended Horowitz’s work, but as he did with the Mueller report, immediately took control of the narrative in a statement:

“The Inspector General’s report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken.”

He went on to allege that the FBI abused its FISA surveillance requests by misleading the courts and “omitted critical exculpatory facts from their filings.”

Even before the formal submission of the report, Barr said he disagreed with its central theme, which found nothing that would suggest a “Deep State Conspiracy” aimed at stopping Trump’s presidential campaign.

Barr appointed Horowitz and U.S. Attorney John Durham to also investigate the origins of the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 election. He went as far as to baselessly proclaim that intelligence agents had spied on the Trump campaign.

Barr, Durham, Horowitz and Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani began trotting the globe earlier this year in search of evidence of a plot against Trump’s presidency. The IG’s report makes folly of those trips by Barr and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who used taxpayer dollars to travel to counties like Italy and Australia in pursuit of support for a conspiracy theory.

The Horowitz report seems to bring to light the reason why the government had to keep tabs on the likes of Page and Papadopoulos, who were abroad and bragging about their ties to Trump during his run for the White House.

In some circles the entire IG probe is believed to have been launched by our favorite coffee boy and ex-felon George Papadopoulos.

Recognized as the face that launched the investigation into whether the president colluded with Russia to win the election, it’s also arguable that “PapaDrop” was responsible for poisoning the well and fueling the investigation into the Mueller investigation.

After serving his 14-day sentence for lying to the FBI, Papadopoulos was released from a Wisconsin prison a little over a year ago and began 12 months of supervision and 200 hours of community service.

Now almost free of supervision by federal authorities, Papadopoulos has continued to cry foul about the origins of the Mueller probe, and of course about the investigation into himself and Page. Marginalized as a “coffee boy” by members of Trump’s inner circle, Papadopoulos was labeled by former White House Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders as a lowly “aide” who was acting on his own while trolling European spies for dirt on Hillary Clinton during the campaign.

However, Georgie would have none of it and continued to lobby the likes of Rep. Devin Nunes (R–Ca.), Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca.). Portrayed as the victim of political entrapment, Papadopoulos wrote a book about his time in the barrel and even did the conservative talk show circuit.

Since pleading guilty to lying to FBI, the 33-year-old Papadopoulos and his friends on social media have been banging the drum slowly for FISA declassification that he claimed would clear his name and drop the hammer on a Deep State government left in place by former President Barack Obama. This insistence has been consistent from his supporters and from the extreme QAnon side of things.

While a follower on his Twitter page, it was easy to see Papadopoulos was the toast of the town. The guy with prison “cred,” who returned from the dead. Since his release from prison, Georgie has been very busy and used his infamy to become a far-right author and right-wing Twitter troll extraordinaire. He’s gotten married, appeared on the cover of Washington Post Magazine, and is allegedly part of an upcoming reality show. He is even planning a run for the newly vacated Senate seat of disgraced Democratic Congresswoman Katie Hill in California — as a Republican, of course.

The Papadopoulos narrative, laid out in his book, “Deep State Target,” has become the storyline for Trump supporters who somehow are okay with their guy obstructing justice and entangling himself with Russians while running for the White House while the Kremlin was hacking our elections.

For Barr, President Trump and others still clinging to this narrative, the first magic bullet may have missed, but they are awaiting another investigation into the investigation from U.S. Attorney John Durham of Connecticut.

Durham, who has been chasing windmills with Barr, also said he did not agree with the conclusions of Horowitz’s report. Durham said in a statement:

“Based on the evidence collected to date, and while our investigation is ongoing, last month we advised the Inspector General that we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened.”

The re-imaging of the facts and questioning of the Horowitz report was precisely what Trump has wanted from the beginning of the investigation into the investigation. He lamented what wasn’t found by the IG, but trumpeted what may be found by the Durham investigation of the investigation:

“This was an attempt to overthrow, and a lot of people were in on it, and they got caught,” Trump repeated on Monday, stating the Horowitz investigation was a great achievement. He said the ongoing Durham investigation should offer more information that will prove why he was the target of a witch hunt:

“It’s a disgrace what’s happened with the things that were done to our country. . . . It’s incredible, far worse than what I ever thought possible. . . . Never, ever again should this happen in our country.”

No date has been set for when Durham plans to submit his “independent” investigation of the origins of the investigation.