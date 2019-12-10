Tipping Point Reached. Time to Decide Future of Our Republic.



Donald J. Trump’s arrogant approach to governing our country, ignoring the rule of law spelled out in the U.S. Constitution, has brought us to this tipping point in the history of our country.

The fateful question lawmakers face now is whether to put Trump on trial in the U.S. Senate for his criminal actions — most notably his ongoing solicitation of foreign officials to interfere in our elections — or let the wannbe dictator continue to deconstruct our republic, stand for re-election and possibly put an end to the American experiment in democracy launched in 1776.

House Democrats this morning, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, announced they will bring two articles of impeachment against Trump.

The articles will charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. If the House approves the articles next week as expected, it will mark the third time in our nation’s history that a sitting president has faced impeachment.

The other two presidents impeached were William J. Clinton (1999) and Andrew Johnson (1868).

Richard M. Nixon resigned the presidency before the House voted on articles of impeachment against him. Facing certain impeachment in the House and equally certain conviction by the Senate, Nixon resigned on Aug. 9, 1974, precluding any need for the House to impeach him.

In his statement this morning, Nadler said:

“Today, in service to our duty to the Constitution and to our country, the House Committee on the Judiciary is introducing two articles of impeachment, charging the President of the United States Donald J. Trump with committing high crimes and misdemeanors.”

At issue is Trump’s July 25 phone call requesting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to do him a “favor” by investigating interference in the 2016 U.S. elections and also investigating a potential rival in the 2020 presidential elections, Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter.

Trump released a heavily redacted and edited “transcript” of the phone conversation providing irrefutable evidence of the solicitation of help from a foreign leader for his re-election campaign. He was also caught on camera during a press opportunity on the White House lawn repeating his call for the Ukrainian investigation of Biden and suggesting that China should also investigate the former vice president.

In addition to violating the section of the Constitution that prohibits solicitation of a foreign national for support in a domestic election, Trump repeatedly stonewalled the House investigation into his illegal acts by refusing to testify during impeachment hearings or turning over any relevant documents to investigators.

He also instructed Executive Branch officials and staff not to comply with constitutionally authorized subpoenas to testify or turn over materials to investigators, a clear obstruction of Congress that is a criminal act.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Ca.) said the evidence against Trump was “overwhelming and uncontested,” and argued Democrats cannot wait for the Judicial Branch to rule on the witnesses and documents the Trump administration is blocking from Congress. Said Schiff:

“The argument why don’t you just wait amounts to this: why don’t you just let him cheat in one more election? Despite everything we have uncovered, the president’s misconduct continues to this day, unapologetically and right now.”

Today’s announcement sets the stage for an impeachment vote on the House floor next week, after the House Judiciary Committee debates and approves the articles starting on Thursday.

The tipping point has been reached. The battle between Trump, his criminally inclined management style of the Executive Branch of our government — ignoring the checks-and-balances system designed to prevent a corrupt politician from taking over our country — and the future of our republic will play out on the floor of the House next week.

Who will stand for our country, for our republic, for the rule of law fought for more than 250 years ago and defended by countless heros on battlefields across our country and around the world since then?

Who will have the courage to let patriotic Americans know our country, our Constitution is more important than promoting the political career of a habitual liar, adulterer and racist bully?

The tipping point has been reached. It’s time to find out who in Washington cares about our country.