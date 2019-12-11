Trump, Barr preparing a political tsunami that will destroy democracy

Gird your loins, America. Donald J. Trump and his official legal sidekick William Barr are about to unleash a political tsunami aimed at making good on the wannabe dictator’s 2016 campaign promise to “drain the swamp.”

Throughout the televised impeachment hearings in the U.S. House of Representatives during the past month, viewers could hear the roar of an approaching political storm — the shouts of angry Trump sycophants on the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees yelling at those officials who were actually providing factual evidence that the president of the United States had committed criminal acts that warrant his removal from office.

The Democrats’ DEFCON readiness system that is designed to prepare party leaders for a Republican wave of anti-American actions currently stands at 2, just one tick below DEFCON 1 (most severe).

Why DEFCON 2?

Throughout the constitutionally authorized House impeachment hearings, “Russian” Republicans using White House talking points as verbal bullets, attacked career diplomats who provided details — often first-hand insights — of Trump’s criminal behavior with respect to soliciting dirt from a foreign national (Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky) to aid his 2020 re-election campaign.

Several bullets targeted the political preferences of diplomatic and national security staff members who were sitting at the witness table, men and women who swore an oath to protect and defend our country against all enemies — domestic and international.

More than once, a GOP committee member asked representatives from the State Department and National Security Council — who were rock-solid on what they either saw or heard concerning Trump’s call for Ukraine to investigate his political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, if they were financial donors to Democratic candidates.

See where this is going?

The theory, part of the Trump camp’s “Deep State Conspiracy” argument, is that anyone who gave money to Democratic candidates — particularly to Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton — is now damaged goods. Despite decades of service to our country, the Deep State Conspiracy purports that these people now have an axe to grind and want to destroy the man-child currently occupying the Oval office.

Republican lemmings ignored the fact that European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland coughed up $1 million of his own money for Trump’s inaugural committee, yet still provided corroborating evidence that his boss was involved in the Ukraine bribery scheme.

Even as House Judiciary committee members heard testimony earlier this week, another rumbling from the approaching tsunami flashed across social media even as it scrolled across the bottom of your screen while you watched televised coverage of the impeachment proceedings.

Michael Horowitz, inspector general for the Department of Justice, had just released his report on how the FBI handled its probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 elections. The report cited 17 separate inaccuracies across three surveillance applications that inflated the justification for monitoring former foreign policy adviser Carter Page starting in the fall of 2016.

Horowitz, however, didn’t deliver the destructive blow Trump and Barr wanted. Much to the dismay of Trump and Barr, Horowitz’s report stated that the FBI was legally justified in launching its inquiry into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. According to the report, there was no “documentary or testimonial evidence that political bias or improper motivation influenced the FBI’s decision to conduct these operations.”

Key words in the findings: there was “no . . . evidence that political bias or improper motivation” was involved in launching the Russian meddling probe. No matter how much money career government officials gave to opponents of candidate Trump in 2016, those donations played no part in the investigation, according to the report.

Sorry, Donald.

The report also trashes claims by Trump and his GOP enablers that political bias played a role in the FBI’s decision to investigate members of the Trump campaign for possible coordination with Russia. The inspector general said there was “no evidence” the FBI placed any undercover sources or agents in the Trump campaign or had them attend campaign events.

What? No Deep State Conspiracy to prevent Trump from occupying the White House? But Trump has actually been tweeting that disinformation constantly from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, right?

Trump’s reaction to Horowitz’s findings moved the fast-approaching political tsunami to the mouth of the Potomac. The report, Trump argued, shows an “attempted overthrow” of his government. “They fabricated evidence and they lied to the courts and they did all sorts of things to have it go their way,” Trump said. “This was an attempted overthrow and a lot of people were in on it, and they got caught.”

Trump labeled the report’s findings “a disgrace” and “far worse than anything I would have imagined.”

A somewhat calmer Attorney General Bill Barr also dumped on Horowitz’s investigation, roiling the waters of the Potomac even more. “The inspector general’s report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken,” Barr said.

This from the legal “scholar’ who labeled Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling “a nothing-burger,” even though the report outlined numerous instances of obstruction of justice by Trump and his cohorts during that lengthy investigation.

What’s important to note is that Barr, at the behest of Trump, is conducting a parallel criminal investigation into the origins of the Russia matter. John Durham, Barr’s chosen one to lead the parallel investigation, also challenged the inspector general’s conclusion.

“Based on the evidence collected to date, and while our investigation is ongoing, last month we advised the inspector general that we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to the predication and how the FBI case was opened,” Durham said in a statement.

Can you hear the tsunami now?

Any government official with any connection to either the Russian meddling probe or the Ukraine bribery scheme who contributed financially to Democratic candidates at any point in their careers needs to be prepared to deal with the aftermath of what’s about to hit them.

In Trump and Barr’s warped view of reality, unless you support the wannabe dictator’s criminal agenda and put money into his pockets, you don’t qualify as a true patriot. To them, you cannot love America unless you view it through Trump’s lens, which was handed to him by Russian President Valdimir Putin.

The tsunami will wipe out any Democrat-leaning career government official. “The Swamp,” as Trump sees it, will be drained — of Democrats — and thus will another campaign promise delivered.

The devastation left behind will further weaken our country to the point where Putin will be able to declare democracy — as defined by our Founding Fathers — dead.

It’s coming. Trump wins and we lose, while Putin brags about how he orchestrated a bloodless coup that destroyed a once-great country.