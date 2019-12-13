Odds Are Trump Won’t Make Your Christmas Any Brighter

Sixteen thousand GIs in and around Afghanistan shouldn’t have to gamble with their lives for nothing. That is what they discovered they were doing Monday last when the Grinch Who Stole Christmas dropped in for a visit.

For once it wasn’t only Donald Trump destroying the troops morale. He did his personal lying to the them on Thanksgiving during his 3.5-hour pit stop for photo opportunities.

This Grinch came armed with a 2,000-page report that emphatically revealed what every pampered prince in the Pentagon Puzzle Palace apparently already knew, the Afghan war is a trillion-dollar fraud.

The report’s revelations are particularly harmful because they can crush young warriors’ souls. Only a fool will fight with conviction when there is nothing to win and everything to lose.

This particular Grinch exists solely for the benefit of the elusive American military-industrial complex, the infamous institution former five-star general and Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower urged America to dismantle. The architect of America’s greatest victory in World War II warned that the hydra-headed monster would grow so powerful in time that it would eventually empty the public trough faster than a herd of Hampshire hogs getting fattened up for Christmas ham.

It would be unfair in this most exalted of seasons to say Donald Trump is the only toilet article who lied, cheated and stole away the sons and daughters of America to keep a pointless war going for 18 years.

Trump is “only” responsible for three years of America’s invasion into the Graveyard of Empires, although militarily the time under his command proved to be the most pointless years. The justified American mission to neutralize 9/11 terrorist Osama bin Laden and crush his Taliban supporters was accomplished by 2004.

Everything else that has happened since falls under America’s “new” mission that combines unrestrained killing with uncontrolled nation building. Why anyone expected the plan to succeed in a country with a tribal culture and a tradition of humiliating invaders begs for answers.

It was recently revealed in the Washington Post expose of the report called Enhancing Security and Stability in Afghanistan that “senior U.S. officials failed to tell the truth about the war in Afghanistan throughout the 18-year campaign — and hid evidence that it was unwinnable.”

The Post says it spent three years suing the Pentagon to get the report even though it was neither classified nor hidden away.

More than 2,400 Americans will never have another Christmas because they were sent to Afghanistan on the pretext of protecting freedom by exporting democracy. It is a hell of a price to pay to protect the interests of the fat cat industrialists who want to exploit Afghanistan’s still-unmeasured mineral wealth by hook or crook.

The Russians, Chinese, and Europeans are competing with America to win the hearts, minds and untapped mineral wealth of the few Afghans prepared to sell out their countrymen for a fistful of dollars.

It isn’t an unfair assumption. The Afghans have been doing it to each other at least since the 14th Century, when the history of Afghanistan was first recorded.

Sadly, the Afghan warlords aren’t the only power brokers selling out their countrymen. The American war machine does it as well.

For example, the actual cash payout to beneficiaries for the lives of the 2,400 Americans killed in Afghanistan since 2003 is about $96 million, an asterisk on the spreadsheet detailing the total cost of the Afghan war. The generals and admirals knew the statistical probabilities of their pointless deaths before they sent them in harm’s way.

In Pentagonese, their anticipated losses are called “wastage.” If that dismal factoid sounds cold and heartless, it is because it is.

The dead service members paid with more than their lives to ensure their kinfolk would receive more survivor benefits than thoughts and prayers. Every service member has to buy Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance at $27 a month for their entire time on active military service. To make sure they don’t skip a payment or two, the so-called SGLI deduction is automatically subtracted from their pay each month.

The Pentagon says there are currently 982,800 active duty service members on its payroll, give or take a few hundred each day. That translates into collected premiums of $26,535,600 a month, or almost $318.5 million a year. Insurance actuaries will tell you that bringing in more than $300 million a year is a pretty good return on 2,400 wasted lives.

Donald Trump could end the Afghan war as fast as he took SNAP food aid away from almost 770,000 poor people two weeks before Christmas. It takes a special kind of creep to deny the country’s most unfortunate citizens desperately needed sustenance just weeks before the most joyous of holidays.

However, since it is the Christmas season and our loyal readers really don’t like seeing endless bad news so close to the holidays, this missive will close on a brighter note.

Trump found out Tuesday that he may be impeached for allegedly using his presidency for personal political gain and for obstruction of Congress. In the unlikely event he is convicted in his anticipated Senate trial, he will hopefully be discarded with the same measure of imperturbability the Pentagon warlords demonstrate when sending young Americans to their purposeless deaths in Afghanistan.

The Las Vegas odds maker Bovada is currently offering 13/10 odds Trump will be impeached, meaning the “implied probability” of Trump being removed from office is 43.5 percent in his first term.

More wishful thinkers are offering 9-to-5 odds that POTUS will not complete his full term, or +180 — much better odds than any lottery. It means one can lay down a $100 bet to win $180 if Trump doesn’t make it to the end of his term. If he dies during incumbency, all bets are off. Not bad odds in the betting game!

Good luck and Merry Christmas.