Trumplandia: Dec. 7 — 14, 2019

Impeachment and Scream Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 41.9% — up from 41.6% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 49% — down from 51% last week

New Poll Shows Every Dem Beating Trump — 12/11/19 — Quinnipiac University Poll

It’s not fair that I’m being Impeached when I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong! The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have become the Party of Hate. They are so bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2019

The Pity Party

The week of our Trump — Dec. 7, 2019: The House Judiciary Committee took the first step in impeaching President Donald J. Trump yesterday by approving two articles of impeachment in committee by a vote of 23-17.

In the first article, Trump is accused of abusing his presidential power by asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a July 25 conversation to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, for their role with a Ukraine natural gas company. The suggestion came in the middle of what turned out to be a nine-month campaign that leveraged $400 million in military aid to the country in exchange for at least the announcement of a probe.

The operation was deemed “a drug deal” by former National Security Adviser John Bolton, and was run by Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, but involved approval through the ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Vice President Mike Pence; acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney; and Attorney General William Barr. The matter only came to light after a CIA official listening on the July call for security purposes reported it in a whistleblower complaint.

The president has said that despite testimony to the contrary and a summary of the conversation that shows he asked Zelensky to do him a favor in order to receive the aid. Trump has repeatedly called the investigation a hoax and a political witch hunt.

The second article of impeachment accuses Trump of obstructing Congress by disallowing those involved in the Ukraine scheme to be interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee. The article are expected to go before the full House for a formal vote next week.

If impeached in the House, the matter would go to trial in the heavily Republican occupied Senate, where it would take a two-thirds vote to remove the president from office. Trump is expected to be only the third U.S. president to be impeached. No president has ever been removed from office by the Senate.

The House vote in the Judiciary Committee came after weeks of testimony before the House Intelligence Committee. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said:

“If we did not hold him accountable, he would continue to undermine our election. Nothing less is at stake than the central point of our democracy — a free and fair election.”

During the week, as House members stated their case, Republicans pounded tables, screamed and attempted all manner of tactics to stop the proceedings — none of it worked.

Despite the overwhelming evidence, Republicans were in lockstep and attacked the process. Trump-backers like Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio); Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tx) and Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga) accused Democrats of trying to “kneecap” democracy.

Republicans accused their Democratic colleagues of abusing their powers by using their majority in the House to overturn election results, and in doing so, trying to overturn “the will of the people.”

The narrative is similar to one the president has repeated since the impeachment process began. He praised Republican “warriors” for defending him and his actions, calling them “fantastic.”

Ironically, Trump has waffled on the proceedings. On one hand, he claimed the hearings are helping his re-election campaign and are therefore beneficial, but at the same time, he complained that it’s a hoax aimed at his presidency. During the 14-hour debate on the drafting of articles of impeachment, a seemingly nervous Trump tweeted a record 123 times on Dec. 12 alone.

He rejected an offer to participate in the Judiciary Committee hearings and has stated he would welcome a speedy trial in the Senate or a long trial in the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) yesterday said he expected there to be total coordination with Trump on how the Senate will hold its “impartial” impeachment trial. Said McConnell:

“I’m going to take my cues from the president’s lawyers.”

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham issued a statement yesterday on the vote on the articles of impeachment:

“This desperate charade of an impeachment inquiry in the House Judiciary Committee has reached its shameful end. The President looks forward to receiving in the Senate the fair treatment and due process which continues to be disgracefully denied to him by the House.”

Watching the Detectives

No week would be complete without the Trumpian phenomenon of the White House attacking the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The rancor against the nation’s top law enforcement agency comes as DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz divulged his findings in an investigation into the beginnings of the probe into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 Trump presidential campaign.

Horowitz revealed his findings to both houses of Congress this week. The report showed that the investigation into ties with Russia by members of the Trump campaign started in August 2016 when Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) Court warrants were taken out against Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Produced on Dec. 9, the report was immediately countered by Barr and his Independent Counsel John Durham, and panned by Barr for not perpetuating the narrative that suggests a “deep state” of actors from the previous administration had fueled the investigation.

Seemingly disappointed in what the report did not find, Barr promised a different outcome from the still pending Durham report. Barr went as far as to say the FBI may have “acted in bad faith” and spied on candidate Trump.

The attorney general blamed an irresponsible press and abuses in the FISA court applications for Trump’s problems. He said the FBI could have acted maliciously as it sought more information on Page and relied on the intelligence gathered by former British agent Christopher Steele, who compiled information on Trump’s team for Fusion GPS, initially for Trump’s Republican opponents, but later for lawyers tied to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The FBI’s investigation, code-named “Crossfire Hurricane,” actually began after former foreign aide George Papadopoulos crowed about having political dirt from Russia on Trump challenger Hillary Clinton from an Australian source. The Australian reported his concerns to the FBI and the rest is history.

Barr said the FBI began putting things into the narrative regarding Trump aides to bolster Steele’s research, which he called “rubbish.”

Barr’s stance touched off a week when those investigating ties between the Trump campaign and Russia for the FBI were called “scum” by the commander-in-chief during a rally in Pennsylvania.

Things continued off the rails when FBI Director Christopher Wray did an ABC News interview and also stated there was no issue with how and why the investigation was opened, though he did say he was concerned about some of the actions of the agents and protocol that opened FISA warrants.

Trump later criticized Wray’s interpretation, tweeting:

“I don’t know what report current Director of the FBI Christopher Wray was reading, but it sure wasn’t the one given to me. With that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the FBI, which is badly broken despite having some of the greatest men & women working there.”

Horowitz, who appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Dec. 11, said he stood by his work despite what Barr and Durham have said about his report. Horowitz told senators that he expected Durham to not comment on how the two reports may have differed until he, too, had completed his investigation:

“Giving preliminary ideas, advice, guidance, statements, can be misleading and you should not reach final conclusions until you get to the end of the investigation.”

Horowitz said he met with Durham about the origins of the Trump-Russia probe and none of those discussions changed his findings. He said it was his understanding that the two both agreed the investigation was warranted, but that Durham did not believe it should have constituted a “full investigation” by the FBI.

There is no timetable for when Durham’s report will be made public.

Ironically, Time magazine this week named those diplomats and public servants who testified before the House Intelligence Committee over the last two months and labeled them the publication’s 2019 “Guardians of the Year.”

Assailed as traitors and scum by President Trump for testifying about their concerns with the withholding of military aid to Ukraine, the magazine honored those public servants for their bravery in standing up for liberty.

.@GretaThunberg is @TIME's Person of the Year but check out the Guardians of the Year: The Public Servants. Pictured: Former Ambos to Ukraine Masha Yovanovitch and Bill Taylor, and former and current NSC officials Fiona Hill and Alex Vindman, respectively. https://t.co/tgacaoV0v2 pic.twitter.com/t9B41e0Sxj — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) December 11, 2019

The magazine honored former ambassador to the Ukraine Masha Yovanovitch, who was removed from her posting by the president after a smear campaign conducted by his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani; fellow Ambassador Bill Taylor; former and current National Security Council officials Fiona Hill and Lt. Col. Alex Vindman; David Holmes, a staffer under Taylor; and Mark Sandy, an official at the Office of Management and Budget for their role in bringing the Ukrainian operation to light:

“For each, the decision to step forward came at a cost. And though each followed the rules and used the proper channels, some have found themselves vilified online, their decades of government service impugned and their background questioned. Several have been assailed publicly by the President.”

Naughty not Nice

Obviously not concerned about his standing with St. Nick, our cruel and very immature president found time in his busy schedule to bully a teenager who was named Time magazine’s 2019 “Person of the Year,” an accomplishment Trump had lied about winning in the past.

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, 16, was named the youngest person to ever be placed on the magazine’s cover after traveling around the world speaking out about climate change. Last year she began “striking” from attending school in order to travel the world and raise awareness about the crisis.

Thunberg, who has been diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, made international headlines for her passionate stances. Earlier this year, Trump and the heroic youngster crossed paths at the United Nations and Thunberg was not impressed. Her icy stares at the climate-change-denier-in-chief went viral on social media, causing Trump to sarcastically comment about her demeanor.

This week, however, Trump, who has always hoped to win the coveted award, put on his full-time naughty and glibly trolled the youngster, telling her to “chill.”

Trump’s faithful followers jumped in and gave baby Donnie what he wanted – his picture on a fake Time cover, too. They even let him wear the same outfit Greta wore.

Trump’s 7:22 a.m. tweet was condemned by the Twitter-verse, drawing enough outrage that even former First Lady Michelle Obama had to step in with some words of encouragement for Thunberg.

Also, First Lady Melania Trump and her “BeBest” initiative was criticized for not pointing out the bullying of her own husband, who obviously appeared to attack a youngster. The internet attacks come a little over a week after Mrs. Trump criticized Stanford professor Pamela Karlan for using her son Barron’s name as an example while explaining to members of the House why the president is not a monarch and should be impeached.

The First Lady took exception to Karlan mentioning the youngest Trump, stating the professor should be ashamed of herself and accused her of public pandering.

Further proving that she is truly a Trump, Melania issued a statement through her former spokesperson, now the White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham:

“BeBest is the First Lady’s initiative, and she will continue to use it do all she can to help children. It is no secret that the President and the First Lady often communicate differently — as most married couples do. Their son is not an activist who travels the globe giving speeches. He is a 13-year-old who wants and deserves privacy.”

The unflappable Thunberg had the last laugh. She changed her Twitter profile to state: