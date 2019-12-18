Let’s Not Forget the Words and Wisdom of Sam Ervin

Nearly 50 years ago, Sam Ervin chaired the Senate Watergate Committee, known officially as the Select Committee on Presidential Campaign Activities, investigating criminal wrongdoings of then-President Richard M. Nixon.

A North Carolina Democrat, Ervin entered the national political scene in 1954 and immediately took on controversial issues, leading the Senate fight to censure Joseph McCarthy, the infamous Communist “witch hunter.”

Ervin, however, is best known for his Watergate work. In September 1973, Rolling Stone briefly profiled the main man who challenged Nixon’s presidency, and then reprinted his opening remarks of the committee that would eventually bring down a president.

In the article, Rolling Stone writer Charles Perry noted that Ervin never lacked courage, not during his military service or his years in the Senate, as he prepared to confront Nixon on the political battlefield that became known as Watergate.

“Today he faces the last of the Cold War warriors, Richard M. Nixon, with the same determined spirit,” Perry wrote at the time. “The contrast between the two men could not be clearer. It showed in every newspaper or magazine that ever ran photos of them side by side. The lines in their faces say plainly which man is accustomed to smiling. For the first time since the ill-managed McGovern campaign there is opposition to Nixon’s unprincipled lust for personal power, and an effective spokesman against the program of repression Nixon put into effect after he took over the White House.”

Perry pointed out just how strongly Ervin believed in the Constitution as the basis for government.

“I don’t think we have any such thing as royalty or nobility that exempts them,” says Ervin of the White House, and one realizes how much the issues of the American Revolution are living ones to him and not eighth-grade clichés. He has been a consistent and eloquent enemy of such ominous inspirations as no-knock laws and military surveillance of civilians.

Ervin’s statement is titled “A Black Cloud of Distrust.” In his opening sentences he talks about issues confronting committee members and the American public. His words are instructive for what our country is going through today with the impeachment of Donald J. Trump, the current Oval Office occupant.

From Ervin’s statement dated May 17, 1973.

“If these allegations prove to be true, what they were seeking to steal was not the jewels, money or other property of American citizens, but something much more valuable—their most precious heritage, the right to vote in a free election. Since that day, a mood of incredulity has prevailed among our populace, and it is the constitutional duty of this committee to allay the fears being expressed by the citizenry, and to establish the factual bases upon which these fears have been founded. “The Founding Fathers, having participated in the struggle against arbitrary power, comprehended some eternal truths respecting men and government. They knew that those who are entrusted with power are susceptible to the disease of tyrants, which George Washington rightly described as ‘love of power and the proneness to abuse it.’ For that reason, they realized that the power of public officers should be defined by laws which they, as well as the people, are obligated to obey.”

The Rolling Stone article and text of Ervin’s statement are available here.

We all need to remember how the Constitution is supposed to work in a non-padtisan fashion to protect our republic.