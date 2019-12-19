‘Moscow’ Mitch Needs to Channel Howard Baker’s Watergate Hearing Courage

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would be well-served to channel as much of Howard Baker’s patriotic approach to a constitutionally authorized impeachment process as possible during the next few weeks.

Baker, for those of you who weren’t glued to a television set during the summer of 1973 as the Watergate scandal washed over then-President Richard M. Nixon, captured the nation’s attention as the leading Republican member of the Senate Watergate Committee — known officially as the Select Committee on Presidential Campaign Activities — debating evidence that would lead to Nixon resigning the presidency before a vote on articles of impeachment could be held.

Unlike “Moscow” Mitch — who insists that even though the House of Representatives has approved articles of impeachment against current White House occupant Donald J. Trump there won’t be much of a “trial” — Baker, a Tennessee Republican, worked in a non-partisan manner to ferret out facts and determine for himself and for the American people if his president, a man he personally endorsed for the nation’s top job, had run afoul of the laws of the land as detailed in the U.S. Constitution.

“What did the president know and when did he know it?,” Baker asked at a key moment during the proceedings. It became a catch phrase echoed often throughout committee hearings back then.

He raised the question as a way to focus attention on a core issue facing lawmakers charged with untangling the Watergate break-in debacle orchestrated by Nixon administration and reelection campaign officials. His question also helped clarify for many Americans the complex trail of illegal activities and shady characters surrounding the break-in of Democratic Party headquarters at the Watergate office and hotel complex in Washington, D.C., during Nixon’s 1972 reelection campaign.

It was a simple question posed by a patriotic American who cared more for his country than for the man then sitting in the White House claiming he had done nothing wrong, yelling about “fake news” and “witch hunts.”

Yes, Howard Baker put country before party; stood strong for our Constitution and its checks-and-balances form of government and rules of law above political hackery and outright lies. It was an act of domestic political courage that earned Baker accolades and a prominent place in American political history.

McConnell is no Howard Baker. Not even close. His advocacy for the current Oval Office occupant, his pandering to the wannbe dictator’s approach to governing our country — endorsing Trump’s love of most things associated with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the manchild president’s desire to stonewall any investigation into his apparent criminal wrongdoings while holding elective office — reek of the worst type of partisan politics feared by our Founding Fathers.

McConnell announced last week that he is working hand-in-hand with White House lawyers, legal counsels for Trump, to keep any sort of Senate “trial,” as called for in the Constitution, as short as possible. He has stated he intends to call no witnesses. He even floated the idea that he would request a vote by the Senate on a measure to acquit Trump of any crimes alleged in articles of impeachment.

And Republicans are howling about Democrats “destroying” the Constitution with a one-sided impeachment inquiry? Charging Democrats with obliterating the role of Congress in our country’s government by approving articles of impeachment because they lost an election in 2016?

McConnell and his “Russian” Republican friends residing in our nation’s capitol yell and scream — much like Nixon and his cohorts did nearly a half century ago — with angry but straight faces that Trump is the victim of a years-long witch hunt: Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election; and now the Ukraine phone call scandal during which Trump solicited help for his re-election campaign from a foreign national, which is unlawful according to the Constitution.

Nonsense, they say. Hearsay evidence. No documents, no first-hand “fact” witnesses at any of the House Intelligence or Judiciary committee hearings. A rush to judgment, the GOP mouthpieces insist to the public as television cameras roll so they can be seen by their leader — Trump — and score political points with him.

They simply but unpatriotically ignore witnesses and documents House committees should have been able to include in their investigations. They ignore the fact that Trump and his White House lawyers have instructed executive branch officials and staff — most notably former National Security Adviser John Bolton and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney — not to testify before Congress or turn over any documents even if subpoenaed to do so.

McConnell and his “Russian” compatriots are shameless in their partisanship approach to the impeachment process. They’re as far from Howard Baker and his courageous questioining of Richard Nixon’s actions as is humanly possible.

Baker understood the need for country before party, of the United States before the GOP, of making certain the Constitution continued to serve as the main resource for laws of our land.

All McConnell and his ilk understand is holding onto political power even if it means America becomes a satellite state of Russia.

He, and we, would be better served if Baker’s courageous stand during Watergate was the model they used in shaping a Senate trial for Trump.