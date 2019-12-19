Trump impeached on two articles

The U.S. House of Representatives made history last night by impeaching just the third U.S. President in history for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Voting largely along party lines, a total 230-197 Democrats voted to approve first article and a tally of 229- 198 approved the second article, sealing the fate of the 45th President Donald J. Trump.

Trump held a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan to mark the historic day. He reacted angrily to the news he had been impeached by, among other items, desecrating the memory of the late Rep. John Dingell, Jr. (D-Mich.) and his wife Rep. Debbie Dingell, who succeeded him in their home state.

Among a bevy of outrageous claims, Trump suggested Mrs. Dingell was ungrateful for accepting state honors from the president after her husband’s death in February and then voting to impeach him. He also suggested that perhaps Dingell, who represented Michigan for over 59-years, was in hell.

Trump also told those attending the rally that by impeaching him the Democrats are “declaring open war on American democracy.”

The matter now goes to the Senate, which will hold a trial to determine whether the president should be removed from office. A two-third vote of the Senate is required to remove a commander-in-chief – no president has ever been removed from office.

To Recap:

ARTICLE I: Trump is accused of abusing his presidential power for asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July 25 phone call to launch a probe of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter while holding up nearly $400 million in military aid and a White House meeting as leverage.

The investigation, headed by his private attorney Rudy Giuliani, pursued the far-right theory that the Ukraine worked with the Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. The debunked theory runs counter to information collected by all U.S. intelligence agencies that identified Russia as the foreign government meddling in the election.

ARTICLE II: Trump is accused of obstructing Congress by blocking the House’s efforts to investigate his actions.

The President has denied all charges against him.

Following the historic vote Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.) declined to commit to when the House would deliver the articles to the Senate. Pelosi said the House would wait to “see what the process is on the Senate side,” before decided when the article will go to the upper house and when she would name managers to prosecute the case.