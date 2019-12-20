Trump’s ‘Scarlet I’ Won’t Be Enough for Democrats in 2020 Campaign

It burned Donald J. Trump so badly he was noticeably sweating during a Michigan campaign rally just hours after the U.S. House of Representatives legislatively implanted it figuratively on his chest.

It is the “Scarlet I.” Yes, now and forever Trump’s so-called presidency will be tagged with the descriptor “Impeached.” It will follow him wherever he goes. Whenever he starts to speak, people will know his lack of respect for the laws of our country, as detailed in the Constitution, earned him this moniker for life.

And beyond. History books will record the facts surrounding his anti-American actions so future generations of officeholders will understand an oath of office that requires elected officials to protect and defend the Constitution is serious business.

Most important for the moment, however, is that the “Scarlet I” could impact the 2020 presidential campaign season.

As mind-boggling as this might seem, Trump will stand for reelection, since conviction in a Senate trial on the charges spelled out in the two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and contempt of Congress — is not going to happen, according to Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

McConnell, ignoring the Constitution’s call for an impartial Senate trial on the articles, has decided that he and his Republican cohorts in the upper chamber will simply acquit Trump of the charges. So much for impartiality, for fact-finding, for carrying out the awesome responsibility of the impeachment process vested in the Senate by our Founding Fathers.

Trump will get to slip away from his unlawful actions — soliciting aid from a foreign government (Ukraine) in his reelection campaign and stonewalling the House impeachment inquiry by preventing executive branch officials and staff from testifying before Constitutionally-mandated committee hearings or providing those panels any documents essential to a thorough investigation of the charges.

The “Scarlet I” will follow him, however, throughout the 2020 election season. He will be branded as the “Impeached” president by whoever picks up the Democratic Party banner and campaigns against him. It will be the albatross around his neck that might finally end this nightmare of an administration focused mainly on cozying up to Russian President Vladimir Putin and other autocratic and dictatorial regimes around the world.

Will the impeachment tag be the magic potion next year for Democrats? Will it energize patriotic Americans to turn out on November 3, 2020, and cast enough ballots to make certain Russian influence and other dastardly tricks from Trump’s criminal past won’t provide him with another Electoral College win?

Democrats need to be mindful of what went wrong in 2016 beyond Russian interference during the election season. Whoever captures the party’s top spot on the national ticket needs to craft and deliver ideas that resonate with the voting public, not empty promises like Trump did in the last round. You know, the ones where he promised coal miners how they would get their jobs back; how the steel industry would rebound mightily; how U.S. companies would return to the homeland from foreign ports of call to re-energize the country’s economy.

No, today our country needs a person in the White House with a vision for health care programs that will put us on par with other nations that provide their citizens with affordable programs designed to help them live a healthy life. A person with a vision for gun laws that will reduce the number of domestic terrorist attacks that kill innocent children and citizens.

A person with the ability to understand just how criminally corroded our infrastructure is across the country, and enough smarts to realize he or she needs to work with Congress to launch a nationwide effort to fix the problems before disaster strikes unexpectedly, costing us more American lives.

The “Scarlet I” on Trump’s chest will only get a Democratic presidential candidate so far with the electorate. It won’t be enough to boot him out of the White House.

It won’t be enough to return a sense of pride to all Americans who want and deserve a return to a nation admired and respected around the world for all the attributes that made our country great for more than 240 years.

Start with the “Scarlet I,” but finish with a vision for greatness that excites and energizes the voters of our country. Enough energy and excitement to offset any skullduggery the Impeached president throws at our election system with an assist from his Russian friends.