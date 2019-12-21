Trumplandia: Dec. 14 — 21, 2019

The Impeachment Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 43.3% – up from 41.9% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 50% – up from 49% last week

52% Approve of Trump Impeachment: – 12/20/19 – POLITICO/Morning Consult Poll

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

Merry Impeachmas!

The week of our Trump – Dec. 14, 2019: On Dec. 18, 2019, exactly one day and 21 years since President Bill Clinton suffered the same fate, President Donald J. Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives.

Trump, who has never met a law, custom or tradition he wouldn’t flout, continues to call his eternal damnation a “hoax and a set-up,” but given his initial reaction, must finally have come to terms with his legacy and how it is now forever stained regardless of what he does from here on out.

Trump is in fact the fifth president to be considered for impeachment, but stands with only Lincoln’s former vice president Andrew Johnson, who suffered the same fate in 1868, and Bill Clinton, whose sexual dalliances caused him to perjure himself before being taken to task in 1998. Both Johnson and Clinton were acquitted in the Senate.

President Richard Nixon was also the target of impeachment inquiries, but resigned in 1974 before he was impeached by the House. The only other President to face the ultimate discipline was John Tyler, who became president when William Henry Harrison died and was almost impeached a year later in 1842 for his use of a veto against Congress.

For Donnie, his arrival to this point was avoidable, but inevitable. To paraphrase Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.), he left Congress no other choice.

Inappropriate, disrespectful and viewed as a populist grifter from the beginning of his presidency, Trump, the former reality TV show star and New York real estate mogul, filed bankruptcy no fewer than six times in his career and launched multiple casinos in New Jersey’s Atlantic City before running all of them into the ground. There were the Trump World’s Fair at Trump Plaza, the Trump Castle and the Trump Taj Mahal, all of which went belly up between 1995 and 2014.

Trump’s gamble on the casino business, and failure, came along with similar shortfalls in professional football with the United States Football League (USFL) and at higher education with Trump University, which also went bankrupt. Every failure, including those suffered in the Manhattan real estate market, seems like a prelude to this moment. His improbable rise in politics, which was fueled by his change from the Democratic to the Republican Party and one-time run for the White House after accusing the nation’s first African-American president of not being a natural-born American citizen, was a gamble, and somehow he pulled it off.

Trump unexpectedly won the presidency against heavily favored former First Lady Hillary Clinton, riding a populist message drenched in racism and divisiveness. His impeachment followed months of federal investigations into possible ties between him and the Russian government and its oligarchs, who had heavily invested in the shady businessman, and ultimately a scheme to shake down Ukraine, a former Soviet Union member, whose freedom is currently being threatened by Russia.

Outside of the secret mission to find political dirt on his Democratic rival and former Obama Vice President Joe Biden, and the cover-up that seemed to run through the President and all of his Cabinet members and associates, including his acting chief of staff for the White House, the Secretary of State, the Attorney General and Vice President Mike Pence, it was Trump’s unwillingness to cooperate with any and all investigations which ultimately sealed his fate.

His refusal to provide witnesses for interrogation in light of a CIA whistleblower report ultimately exposed his plot to get the Ukrainians to announce an investigation into Biden in order to collect military aid.

Throughout his presidency, Trump’s refusal to answer public questions has haunted his administration. In fact, while testimony about his dealings in Ukraine through his attorney Rudy Giuliani led to the charge of abuse of presidential power outlined in Article I of the articles of impeachment, it was the obstruction of Congress in Article II that highlights the billionaire’s hubris when it comes to being held accountable by the rule of law and in this case, being held accountable by the first branch of the government — the U.S. Congress.

Failing to provide Congress with witnesses and documents that he alleges could have cleared him of all wrongdoing amounted to obstruction, and in the end he left the legislative branch no option but to hold him accountable.

Even as the House voted to impeach him on two articles, Trump remained defiant and held a rally in key state Michigan, where he attacked Pelosi and the Democrats and accused them of perverting the process against him, when he in fact had done that to himself.

With articles drafted, Pelosi has opted to wait before sending them to the Senate, where a historic trial will be held in the coming months.

Republicans have said the process is rigged and Trump innocent, while continuing to stonewall Democratic members of Congress by not providing any information that could prove the President’s innocence.

Senate Majority Leader “Moscow” Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) has stated he already has no intention of holding an impartial hearing on the articles or the charges against Trump because he views the whole matter as political.

“Impeachment is a political decision, the House made a partisan political decision to impeach,” McConnell said during a press conference on Tuesday. “I anticipate we will have a largely partisan outcome in the Senate. I’m not impartial about this at all.”

While Pelosi calls for clarity from McConnell on what a Senate trial would hold, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has attempted to call for the ability to interview key players in the scandal who have not answered and will not answer Congressional questions under oath.

So, somehow you knew we’d all end up here sometime or other.

Be it paying off porn stars and Playmates, caging children, getting paid from his hotels while holding office, or employing his children, somehow, some way, the Teflon Don will continue to play the victim, motivate his base and not follow any of the rules that govern normal Americans.

This week’s impeachment was, if nothing else, a predictable chapter in the political life of a con man turned public servant who only wants to serve himself and never pay for anything.

That Old Gang O’ Mine

File this one under the understanding that you see the same people on the way up as you do on the way down.

The media was besieged this week by former Trump colleagues who were either willing to weigh in on his current predicament or ponder a prison sentence for being associated with him.

Many forget Trump was one of 18 GOP candidates vying for the Republican nomination for president, and I don’t care what he says, he was never the favorite. This week, former 2016 GOP primary playmate Carly Fiorina followed the lead of John Kasich aboard the impeachment express.

Fiorina, the former CEO of Hewlett-Packard and woman Trump said had a face no one could vote for, said in a CNN interview that impeachment was “vital.” Stopping short of calling for his removal, Fiorina seemed to indicate the turning point for her came when Trump and his goons began dragging the name of war hero Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman through the mud.

In the CNN interview Fiorina deemed some of Trump’s behavior “not just unbecoming, I think it’s destructive to our republic.”

Ironically, Fiorina, who was viciously attacked by Trump in 2016, voted for her former rival and does not rule out voting for her orange tormentor in 2020. She said Trump has done some good things and some bad things, but she may vote against him depending on who becomes the Democratic candidate.

“I do think that the systematic tearing down of people, institutions, political opponents, will have long-lasting damage if it goes on for much longer,” said Fiorina.

Over a month ago, John Kasich, the former governor of Ohio and old-time Republican, was no longer the guy who couldn’t win states in the run-up to the election, but instead he became the subject of interviews by CNN and the Associated Press.

Kasich, who seemed the only candidate to openly stand up to Dicky Don, said after hearing acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney’s damning proclamation of guilt on the withheld funding to Ukraine, he knew Trump should be impeached.

In an October interview, Kasich said the last straw came after hearing Mulvaney announce the administration held up military funds to Ukraine and we’d better “get over it,” because they’ve done it before and they’ll do it again.

“I can understand why executives would withhold military aid if it was in the sense of public policy,” stated Kasich, who was against impeachment. “But you don’t withhold military aid to anybody…for personal reasons.”

Kasich said he is not sure for whom he will vote in 2020, but he is certain it will not be President Donald J. Trump.

Also in the news this week was former Trump deputy campaign chair Rick Gates, who was sentenced to 36 months of probation and ultimately 45 days of jail for lying to the FBI and the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller during his probe of interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Gates, 47, cooperated with federal authorities that helped the government secure convictions for Trump political operative Roger Stone and his former boss, Paul Manafort.

Manafort, who is currently doing a seven-and-a-half year stretch at the Federal Correctional Institution in Loretto, Pennsylvania, also grabbed the media spotlight this week.

Jailed for a host of crimes including tax evasion and violating federal lobbying rules as related to hiding millions of dollars from Russia, the 70-year-old Manafort was not so coincidentally hospitalized for a heart-related matter about a week before he was due in court on Dec. 18 in New York. He was miraculously discharged from a Pennsylvania hospital the day he was due in court.

Meanwhile, at the court proceeding he was too ill to attend, New York state Judge Maxwell Wiley dismissed a 16-count indictment against the former Trump campaign chair involving mortgage fraud charges, stating that his criminal case was too similar to the federal case that already placed him behind bars.

Wiley ruled the state law precludes prosecution and cited the matter as a case of double jeopardy. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. said his office plans to appeal the ruling.

