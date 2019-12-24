JFK’s Christmas Spirit Needed Today

As a child of the ’60s with a love of most things political, I hero worship John F. Kennedy.

As the years rolled on and biographies of JFK tarnished the “Camelot” image of his too brief tenure as president and chief executive of our country, I remained faithful to the patriotic call he delivered during his inaugural address and the “vim, vigor and vitality” with which he and his administration encouraged all Americans to contribute to the future of our nation.

“Ask not what your country can do for you but instead ask what you can do for your country.” — JFK, January 20, 1961

After nearly three years of Donald J. Trump’s narcistic, divisive and borderline criminal management of our country, this Christmas season I returned to JFK’s years in the White House to find messages that reflect what a president who loved America might say to a nation and the world during this special time of year.

Although JFK shared just two Christmas seasons with us (1961 and 1962), it didn’t take long to find words written by a president who understood the need for sharing his feelings with people from all walks of life.

In December 1961, JFK sent a Christmas message to U.S. troops stationed around the world. It resonates even today, nearly 60 years later.

“For uncounted millions, Christmas expresses the deepest hopes for a world of peace where love rather than mistrust will flourish between neighbors. “America’s veterans know only too well the frightful cost of war. This Nation, and indeed the world, are fortunate in these troubled days to have such a body of citizens fully committed to seeking the path to a more peaceful world. I am confident that we will find that path.”

On December 17, 1962, JFK spoke at the traditional White House Christmas tree lighting ceremony not only to Americans but to citizens of the world as the Cold War — think USA versus USSR — kept everyone on edge, fearing a nuclear holocaust.

Note this president didn’t hesitate to talk about the Christmas season. The Cold War was top of mind. There was no “war” on Christmas.

“With the lighting of this tree, which is an old ceremony in Washington and one which has been among the most important responsibilities of a good many Presidents of the United States, we initiate, in a formal way, the Christmas Season. “We mark the festival of Christmas which is the most sacred and hopeful day in our civilization. For nearly 2,000 years the message of Christmas, the message of peace and good will towards all men, has been the guiding star of our endeavors. “This morning I had a meeting at the White House which included some of our representatives from far off countries in Africa and Asia. They were returning to their posts for the Christmas holidays. Talking with them afterwards, I was struck by the fact that in the far off continents Moslems, Hindus, Buddhists, as well as Christians, pause from their labors on the 25th day of December to celebrate the birthday of the Prince of Peace. “There could be no more striking proof that Christmas is truly the universal holiday of all men. It is the day when all of us dedicate our thoughts to others; when all are reminded that mercy and compassion are the enduring virtues; when all show, by small deeds and large and by acts, that it is more blessed to give than to receive. “It is the day when we remind ourselves that man can and must live in peace with his neighbors and that it is the peacemakers who are truly blessed. In this year of 1962 we greet each other at Christmas with some special sense of the blessings of peace. This has been a year of peril when the peace has been sorely threatened. But it has been a year when peril was faced and when reason ruled. “As a result, we may talk, at this Christmas, just a little bit more confidently of peace on earth, good will to men. As a result, the hopes of the American people are perhaps a little higher. We have much yet to do. We still need to ask that God bless everyone. But yet I think we can enter this season of good will with more than usual joy in our hearts.”

After again thanking the men and women of the military in his remarks he closed the ceremony by hitting the button that illuminated the Christmas tree, noting the history behind the ceremony.

“This [indicating the button] was first pressed by President Coolidge in 1923 and succeedingly by President Hoover, Vice President Curtis, by President Franklin Roosevelt on many occasions, by President Harry Truman, by President Eisenhower, by Vice President Johnson. I am delighted to be in that illustrious company…”

Prior to their fateful trip to Dallas, Texas in late November 1963, JKF and Jackie had ordered the annual White House Christmas card. Inside the card featured an embossed seal of an American eagle holding an olive branch in one talon and arrows in the other. The message read:

“With our wishes for a Blessed Christmas and a Happy New Year,” though some cards simply wished the recipient a Happy New Year.

They signed a handful of the cards, fewer than 75, before leaving for Texas. The rest they figured would be waiting for their signatures and mailing when they returned to the White House.

As we all know JFK never returned to sign the remaining cards. He was assassinated in Dallas on November 22, 1963.

None of the Christmas cards were ever mailed. Instead one survives on display in the Smithsonian Museum, a reminder of that tragic Christmas for the Kennedys and our nation. A Christmas that marked the end of a too brief shining moment in our country’s history.

Wishing the spirit of a Kennedy Christmas to all of us who love America.