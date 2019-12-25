Tweet in heavenly peace

Under President Trump, Americans can say "Merry Christmas!" again! pic.twitter.com/vdjuNxrZwJ — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 24, 2019

President George Washington brought a camel to Mount Vernon to mark Christ’s birthday.

In 1787, George Washington paid 18 shillings to bring a camel to Mount Vernon to entertain his guests.

“By the man who brot. A Camel from Alexa. For a show. . . .” These limited words found in George Washington’s expense ledger are the only surviving mention of a camel’s visit to Mount Vernon for Christmas in 1787.

The White House had yet to be constructed. It was just another work day for Americans.

You wouldn’t have found in the mansion any Christmas trees, mountains of wrapped gifts, or stockings hung with care over the Vaughan Mantel. Those familiar holiday traditions would arrive later, in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Christmas was an important religious holiday in Washington’s time, and the twelve nights of Christmas, ending with balls and parties on January 6, extended the holiday season.

In contrast, Donald Trump brought racism, graft and and an arm candy former nude model into the White House.

It is that time again. Christmas Eve and time for another rollicking greeting and gloating from Oval Office Occupant #45, Donald Trump.

In 2017, on Christmas Eve, Trump claimed responsibility for bringing the holiday greeting back to America.

“Today’s the day that I’ve been looking very much forward to all year long. It’s one that we have heard and we speak about and we dream about and now as the President of the United States, it’s my tremendous honor to finally wish America and the world a very Merry Christmas,” declared The Donald. “People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again,” he tweeted. “I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!!”

“First started by President Coolidge. In 1870, President Ulysses S. Grant signed legislation making Christmas a federal holiday. And I sort of feel we are doing that again. That’s what’s happening,” so spoke Trump.

“From the earliest days of our nations (sic), Americans have known Christmas as a time for prayer and worship, for gratitude and good will, for peace and renewal,” history- challenged Donald plowed on.

There was no national day of celebration until Grant signed it into law. Otherwise it was just another work day. Even Abraham Lincoln voted against a national day, feeling that it cheated taxpayers who had elected him.

“Each and every year at Christmas time we recognize that the real spirit of Christmas is not what we have, it’s about who we are – each one of us is a child of God. That is the true source of joy this time of the year. That is what makes every Christmas ‘merry,’” Trump concluded on Christmas Eve 2017.

But poor Viperous Don just had to piss on himself via Twitter:

The Fake News refuses to talk about how Big and how Strong our BASE is. They show Fake Polls just like they report Fake News. Despite only negative reporting, we are doing well – nobody is going to beat us. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! 5:48 AM – Dec 24, 2017

Former president Barack Obama also took to Twitter to wish a joyous Christmas to those celebrating.

“On behalf of the Obama family, Merry Christmas! We wish you joy and peace this holiday season,” Obama wrote, while also posting a family photo.

Last week in Battle Creek, Michigan, Trump held another of his predictable re-election rallies, trying to deflect attention from his impeachment.

LifeSiteNews reported that “More than 5,400 people, almost 20% of whom were Democrats, packed themselves into Kellogg Arena.” How they deduced this 20% figure, only heaven knows.

Trump kicked off the evening by praising “the miracle of Christmas, the greatness of America, and the glory of God.”

“Did you notice, everybody is saying ‘Merry Christmas’ again?” he asked.

Later in the evening, the president blasted Democrats for their stance on abortion.

“Virtually every top Democrat also now supports late-term abortion, ripping babies straight from the mother’s womb right up until the moment of birth. That is why I’ve asked Congress to prohibit extreme late-term abortion because Republicans believe that every child is a sacred gift of God.

“Faith and family, not government bureaucracy, are the true American way,” Trump declared.

No pro-life Republicans have stood up to say, “I’ll adopt and care for these unwanted children.” Even as Trump spoke about faith and family, thousands of immigrant children languish in concentration camps, alone and dying, all under his watch.

Delusional Donald’s 2018 Christmas message was even more unhinged.

He declared “the drugs are flowing over the border,” the Federal Reserve was imperiling the economy and the Democrats were preparing to harass him with oversight requests.

“It’s a disgrace, what’s happening in our country,” Trump fumed, seated behind the Resolute Desk, after decrying Democrats as hypocrites and recalling — unprompted — his firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

“But other than that,” he said, his hands gesturing outward, “I wish everybody a very merry Christmas.”

So, it must be with great anticipation and fear that non-Trumplicans await another vitriolic, rambling season’s greetings from the most bitter man ever to occupy the Oval Office.

While he hadn’t yet taken to Twitter at this writing, he lashed out verbally at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the morning of Christmas Eve, after a teleconference call in which he wished American troops stationed around the world a Merry Christmas.

Speaking to reporters who witnessed the call from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump said of Pelosi, “She hates the Republican Party. She hates all of the people who voted for me and the Republican Party. … She’s doing a tremendous disservice to the country.”

If anyone ever deserved a yuge stocking filled with bituminous coal chunks, it must be Donald and his viperous senators.