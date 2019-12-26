Don Quixote Attacks Windmills

Monday in Florida, Donald Trump attacked energy producing windmills as noxious, pollution generators threatening all life, but particularly America’s sacred bald eagles.

I consulted my dear friend Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra about his encounters with windmills. He wrote the story of famous fool Don Quixote’s life in “The Ingenious Hidalgo Don Quixote of La Mancha,” published in 1605 and 1615.

“Destiny guides our fortunes… Look there, Sancho Panza, my friend, and see those thirty or so wild giants, with whom I intend to do battle and kill each and all of them, so with their stolen booty we can begin to enrich ourselves.” “What giants?” asked Sancho Panza. “The ones you can see over there,” answered his master, “with the huge arms, some of which are very nearly two leagues long.” “Now look, your grace,” said Sancho, “what you see over there aren’t giants, but windmills, and what seems to be arms are just their sails, that go around in the wind and turn the millstone.” “Obviously,” replied Don Quixote, “you don’t know much about adventures.”

Besmirching the innocent brilliance of Cervantes’s character by comparing him to the oafish ignorance of Trump is a cruel blow to literature and my dear friend. He would appreciate however, that at this moment it is necessary to provide critical clarity.

Don Quixote can be a read as a comic novel, or a riddle, or the two-edged progenitor of cutting social commentary about ignorance and conflict without purpose. Trump in an hour can be read as all three, sometimes simultaneously.

Trump probably never read Don Quixote if his biographers are correct, although he may have looked, if only to determine if the “Don” in the title provides him with any benefit.

It is shrewd to always remember Trump is a clever scoundrel. He understands the value of the Dark Side. Trump is the murky character in a film noir classic about the creep you know is going to “get it” without ever escaping the anxiety of “What if he doesn’t?”

On the surface there is very little to compare between the two rogues. With this we hope to dispose of that lamentable canard.

Trump is a soulless martinet of bottomless greed who relies on the trappings of power to protect him from himself. His adventures are limited to sexual dalliances and quick-cut videos of him preaching before clueless idolaters to whom he spouts freaky pseudo-religion as fact.

The hero in Don Quixote is the modest Alonso Quixano, a respectful fellow of scarcely comfortable means is who lives with his niece and a maid in La Mancha. His achilles heel is books. While reading them he becomes obsessed with the trappings of chivalrous knights with their idealized appeal.

He loses his mind. His reality replaces the reality in which he actually resides. He finds himself in Trumplandia!

“He had a fancy . . . to turn his passion knight errant and travel through the world with horse and armor in search of adventures” with the purpose of “redressing all manner of wrongs.”

On Monday Don Trump stood at his taxpayer-provided podium to speak at a Turning Point USA event in Florida. His supplicants loudly cheered his admission of total ignorance about an existing technology that has spread across Midwest rolling plains and Western high desert, replacing electricity from coal and natural gas fired power plants with clean, renewable wind power.

Don Trump told the cheering crowd he has “never understood wind.” “… I know windmills very much, I have studied it better than anybody,” Don Trump revealed. He said nothing about hot air.

“I know it is very expensive. They are made in China and Germany mostly, very few made here, almost none, but they are manufactured, tremendous – if you are into this – tremendous fumes and gases are spewing into the atmosphere. You know we have a world, right?”

Three days into Don Quixote’s quest for righteousness he encounters three traveling salesmen he attacks for allegedly insulting a favorite lady by refusing to acknowledge her magnificent beauty. He is badly beaten by their servant, brought home unrepentant on the back of a donkey.

There is a tenuous connection to Don Trump here. The most recognized symbol for the Democratic Party is the jackass. It was an intentional slur cast on the last name of Republican-Democrat President Andrew Jackson to imply he shared the negative attributes of the hard headed beasts.

Jackson subsequently split the Democratic-Republican Party in two by announcing the formation of his populist Democratic Party in 1828. It would morph again in time, reappearing in the somber colors of conservative negativity it now wears.

In Jackson’s time the former war hero saw the benefits of being as stubborn as a jackass and mean as a red-eyed mule because it forced a conservative Congress to bend to his will. Now the counterfeit Democrats are at it again.

Speaking of stubborn jackasses, Don Trump is currently being beaten so often by the beautiful Speaker of the House he is beginning to look like Pelosi rode him hard and then put him up wet.

His worshippers are reportedly not worried. Another lady, a pole dancer turned porn star named Stormy, said she literally did the same thing and Don Trump weathered her storm quite well, but I digress. We were talking about Don Quixote.

Undeterred by his unfortunate early travails, Don Quixote enlists a simple-minded laborer named Sancho Panza to join his fantasy as his page. Don Quixote promises Panza an island of his own to rule as he sees fit, but only if he remains loyal.

His opportunistic vanity aroused, Panza joins Don Quixote’s’ scheme to become a rich and famous knight. He sadly never does. Nor does the Don. After many more adventures of grand ineptitude they both return home poorer and unavenged.

After 344,665 words on 992 modern pages, the reader will discover Don Quixote’s quest for chivalry was never intended to succeed. In it Cervantes used about the same number of words to create his masterpiece as Trump has spewed in more than 11,000 tweets of spoiled tripe.

In the end Don Quixote is put to bed a broken, bitter man. After a long sleep, he denounces chivalry and soon dies, a confused, foolish man who failed to find what was never there.

We can only hope the leader of our nation does not suffer a similar fate.