Warm Yuletide Memories from the White House

Before we close the book on yet another holiday season, let’s remember Donald Trump the way he was just a little over a week after he became the third U.S. resident of the Oval Office to be impeached. The following was culled from The Donald himself and from other internet websites.

Trump presented his usual rumbling, rambling message, but unlike past years, his thoughts were consumed by the upcoming impeachment trial before the U.S. Senate.

Trump lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (D-Ca.) saying that she “hates all of the people who voted for me and the Republican Party.” And he attacked Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Ca.), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who ran the impeachment investigation, as “a sick, corrupt politician.”

“The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have gone CRAZY,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “They want to make it as hard as possible for me to properly run our Country!”

Delusional Donald said he was not worried about a threatened “Christmas gift” from North Korea. American officials have been on high alert for the possibility that Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, might deliver a “Christmas surprise” to the United States with some kind of missile test.

“Everybody’s got surprises for me. . . . I handle them as they come along,” Trump said. “That’s O.K. We’ll find out what the surprise is and we’ll deal with it,” he said, adding: “Maybe it’s a present where he sends me a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test. I may get a vase. I may get a nice present from him. You don’t know. You never know.”

We now know It never came.

Speaking to reporters who had just witnessed his teleconference with military members from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump aired an array of grievances about the impeachment process, claiming that Democrats “had no evidence at all” about misconduct in his dealings with Ukraine and that he is “in a very good position” as he faces a trial in the Senate.

He’s certainly correct about being “in a very good position.” Moscow Mitch has his yuuuge back.

“Now they come to the Senate, and they want everything,” Trump said, repeating claims that he did not receive “due process” in the House proceedings.”

Trump was invited to participate in the Judiciary Committee hearings that preceded his impeachment, but refused to do so. He was impeached on a charge of obstruction of Congress after blocking several witnesses from his administration from providing documents and testimony sought by House Democrats.

Democrats responded to Trump’s attacks by noting how they were out of sync with the holiday spirit.

“It’s Christmas Eve. Get. A. Life,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) tweeted to Trump in response to the president’s claim that Pelosi “knows nothing” about the trade agreement with Mexico and Canada that was recently passed by the House.