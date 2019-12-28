Trumplandia: Dec. 21 — 28, 2019

The Post Religious Holiday Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 42.6% – up from 41.9% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 48% – down from 49% last week

55% In Favor of Trump Conviction in the Senate: – 12/26/19 – MSN Poll

The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats said they wanted to RUSH everything through to the Senate because “President Trump is a threat to National Security” (they are vicious, will say anything!), but now they don’t want to go fast anymore, they want to go very slowly. Liars! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

The Weight

The week of our Trump – Dec. 21, 2019: For millions of people, the end of the year serves as a reminder of how they are supposed to live their lives year-round. We honor those self reminder by paying homage to a higher being.

Serving as the holy days for many Christians, the religious overtones of the month usually catch the attention of our not so pious President Donald J. Trump, who attends services at the same West Palm Beach church every year to at least appear to honor something bigger than his own ego.

However, this year Christmas fell just days after his historic impeachment in the House of Representatives and the “chosen one” substituted visions baby saviors and dancing sugar plumbs for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and his upcoming trial in the U.S. Senate.

Trump partied at Mar-a-Lago this holiday season, but the weight of being the third president in U.S. history to be impeached weighed heavily on his feeble mind. Time and time again Trump’s tweeting thumbs tapped out thoughts about “crazy” Nancy and why she hadn’t turned over the two articles of impeachment to his political operatives for review in the Senate.

There were tweets about why Pelosi shouldn’t be allowed to impeach him, tweets about why his Senate trial wasn’t coming fast enough, tweets about how unfair the process is to him and even mean tweets about homelessness in California, where his tormentors Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Ca.) preside.

Although Trump has crowed about “not feeling impeached” and the first daughter has stated being impeached energizes him, during this weekend Donnie seemed like some 80’s rocker where the waiting, was the hardest part.

We know the usually impervious Teflon Don has called the eternal black mark to his presidency a hoax and it’s going to help both his re-election bid and fundraising, so it’s perplexing that he would expend so much energy whining about something so admittedly beneficial to him.

Ironically, Trump has been hardest on Pelosi, who gave him exactly what he originally said he wanted for Christmas – a long draw out affair when it came to impeachment. Donald acts as if he has not idea why the Speaker would do such a thing, but he doth protest too much.

Interviewed on Christmas Eve at his resort, Trump said Pelosi’s holding of the articles does a disservice to the country and stated the House Speaker, “hates the Republican Party” and “hates all of the people who voted for me and the Republican Party.”

Pelosi has stated she is holding the transferal of the articles until the Senate gives some indication on how the trial is going to work. According to the Constitution, the U.S. Senate serves as jurors during an impeachment trial and ultimately have to vote on whether the impeached president is removed from office.

Senate Majority Leader Moscow Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) said the impartial body is going to set its goals in line with the defendant in the matter and also plans to call few witnesses if any. McConnell has already stated he wants a swift trial, (or a “show trial,” like they have in Moscow), but could “care less” about when Pelosi sends the two articles of impeachment to the upper body.

Pelosi has stated she does not expect to hold onto the articles indefinitely.

“The House cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct,” she tweeted. “President Trump blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House, and from the American people on phony complaints about the House process.”

However, her delaying the process appears to only produce more troubling facts about the scheme to shakedown Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in exchange for anticipated U.S. military aid every day.

Just this week newly acquired government documents suggest 90-minutes after the July 25 call between Zelensky and Trump, Mike Duffey, the White House official in the Office of Management and Budget, may have been ordered to hold off on the Ukraine Security Assistance initiative in light of the administration’s plans to review assistance to the former Russian eastern bloc nation.

In the email Duffey states:

“Given the sensitive nature of the request, I appreciate your keeping that information closely held to those who need to know to execute direction.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) stated such an email would make Duffey a witness the Senate at least much expect to interview. OMB officials say the email is not that controversial and only bares out an email sent on July 18 when other agencies were notified of the freeze of approved military aid.

The Duffey email was unearthed after a judge ordered the OMB to hand over document due to a Freedom of Information Act request from the Center for Public Integrity. Heavily redacted, the documents are among a trove of similar correspondences regarding aid to the Ukraine that could not be accessed during the House investigation into the campaign to produce damaging information on a political opponent of the President.

Access to such documents was obstructed by the White House’s refusal to comply with congressional subpoenas for correspondence on the matter and its refusal to allow legislators the ability to interview the officials who wrote them withhold military aid to Ukraine.

With Congress on break for the holidays, leaders like McConnell and Sen. Lindsey Graham have questioned Speaker Pelosi’s holding of the articles, but have not outlined how a trial will proceed on the questions raised in the damning documents.

This week Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said she was disturbed by earlier comment from McConnell stating the Senate would work in “total coordination,” with the White House on questions about the holding up of Ukrainian aid, especially when the alleged act was conducted by the administration and the trying body is expected to be impartial and has already said it would not be.

Murkowski said McConnell statements about coordination and those made by Graham, stating he did not need to hear from witnesses on the allegations, have further confused the matter before a trial has been set.

“If it means that I am viewed as one who looks openly and critically at every issue in front of me rather than acting as a rubber stamp for my party or my president, I am totally good with that,” Murkowski said. “I am totally, totally good with that.”

Last week former Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona penned an op-ed for the Washington Post urging his former colleagues to put country over party and participate in an impartial court process, as is spelled out in the Constitution.

“Please don’t accept an alternate reality that would have us believe in things that obviously are not true, in the service of executive behavior that we never would have encouraged and a theory of executive power that we have always found abhorrent,” Flake wrote, reminding his former colleagues they would not have allowed former President Barack Obama to get away with such acts. “If there ever was a time to put country over party, it is now. And by putting country over party, you might just save the Grand Old Party before it’s too late.”

At time of press, talks about the trial are stalled until Congress returns to Washington. Pelosi has invited President Trump to deliver the State of the Union on its scheduled date of Feb. 4, 2020, which may be in the middle of the impeachment trial.

Not Everyone’s Chosen One

This week a small crack appeared in President Trump’s Christian evangelical base that pits what some are terming younger members of the religion against older parishioners when it comes to the topic of impeachment.

An opinion piece published on Dec. 19 in Christianity Today opened a small fissure in the religious community that had until now, walked lockstep behind the controversial incumbent president. Founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham in 1956, the editor-in-chief Mark Galli of the openly conservative magazine called for Trump’s removal from office due “a lack of public morality” that makes him “unfit for office.”

Galli said to a number of factors surrounding the president’s “blackened moral record” has caused him to break ranks with other evangelicals and call for Trump’s removal from office.

“His Twitter feed alone – with its habitual string of mischaracterizations, lies and slanders – is near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused,” Galli wrote, noting that Trump specifically has admitted to immoral actions “about of which he remains proud. “We believe the impeachment hearings have made it absolutely clear, in a way the Mueller investigation did not, that President Trump has abused his authority for personal gain and betrayed his Constitutional oath.”

Noted as a rare participant in directing political discourse, magazine leadership did not arrive at its decision without first agreeing with some of the flawed central points its base has held since Trump took office. The Democrats have had it out for Trump since his election and that he did not have an opportunity present his side of the scandal during the impeachment inquiry hearings held in the House of Representatives, despite being openly invited by the head of the judiciary committee to testify.

“But the facts in this instance are unambiguous. The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents,” Galli wrote. “That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.”

The announcement caused the other evangelical supporters of the president to immediately form a protective prayer circle around their president.

Rev. Franklin Graham, son of the famous mega-church pastor and head of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association said he was disappointed” by the publication his father founded. Graham, who held prayer during Trump’s inauguration, said his father had nothing to do with magazine for the last 25-30 years and that its latest editorial was “falling in step with the leftist agenda of Nancy Pelosi.”

Cissie Graham Lynch, an advisory board member of Women for Trump and Franklin’s daughter, also was “outraged” by the editorial from her fellow evangelical and said the author of the piece wrongly invoked her grandfather’s “name to support their personal political agenda.”

In a letter to the publication’s president Timothy Dalrymple, Galli was chastised for writing the editorial by 100 conservative evangelicals who said criticizing the President was considered a dig at their characters as well as that of the Trump. Stating the editorial also “offensively questioned the spiritual integrity and Christian witness of tens-of-millions of believers,”

Signatories of the letter included former Arkansas governor and GOP presidential hopeful Mike Huckabee, fellow former GOP hopeful Michele Bachmann and chairman of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship George Wood.

Trump himself took to his reliable, weaponized pulpit – his Twitter account, to bash the publication for becoming a captive of the left.

A far left magazine, or very “progressive,” as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years, Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call and would rather….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

During a Dec. 22 appearance on CBS’ Face the Nation, Galli said after the recent impeachment hearings he felt his support for Trump had reached a breaking point.

“But it strikes me as strange that for people that take the teachings of Jesus Christ seriously, teachings of the Ten Commandments seriously, that we can’t at least say publicly and out loud and in front of God and everybody that this man’s character is deeply, deeply concerning to us.”

Favorite Things

As we end another holiday season, we’ll take a look at items that may or may not have been under the Trump Christmas tree. Don’t toss your cookies – unless you left them for Santa.

Ivanka Gets her own doll!

Just in Time to Fluff Your Comb-Over (*Real Product)

Trump Monopoly (Boardwalk not included)