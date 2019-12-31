Four more years could destroy us

Donald John Trump will soon be issuing a 2020 new year message.

It should read:

The White House

Washington, D.C.

January 1, 2020

Dear Mr. Secretary,

I hereby resign the Office of the President of the United States.

Sincerely,

Donald J. Trump The Honorable Mike Pompeo,

The Secretary of State,

Washington, D.C. 20520

At the beginning of January 2019, a hateful Donald Trump, 45th Oval Office Occupant, tweeted:

“HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE, INCLUDING THE HATERS AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA! 2019 WILL BE A FANTASTIC YEAR FOR THOSE NOT SUFFERING FROM TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. JUST CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE, GREAT THINGS ARE HAPPENING FOR OUR COUNTRY!”

This has become his modus operadi for the last three years. There seems to be little expectation that he will have mellowed in the last 365 days, what with his being impeached only weeks ago.

Let’s forget whatever new year rants and self-serving bull crap that are certain to erupt from his tiny twittly mind and fingers.

Having campaigned on a Ticket of Hate and Racism, sailing on the Trumplican Party Ship of Vipers, in reality he’s accomplished nothing for his “Forgotten Middle Class” families in almost three years.

Indeed, he’s gifted the rich with tax cuts and himself with millions from visits to his own estates to play golf, wine and dine his staff, Cabinet, friends and the nation’s enemies.

Donald J. Trump has trampled; nay, spit, stomped and crapped on the Constitution of the United States, aided and abetted by every Republican Representative and Senator for three long years.

Unless some Democratic Party member steps from the darkness which has enveloped our nation for three years and successfully dethrones him in 2020, unless we get a Democratic Congress, 2021 and beyond will suck.

Unless Moscow Mitch McConnell, recent history’s most vile, ugly, useless Senate Majority Leader, is dethroned, we’re screwed.

There’s no way to sugar coat the message.

Another four years of Trump and the most vile, vulgar Republican Senate in recent history, led by McConnell, and we may witness the destruction of the greatest democracy in history.

Jefferson believed that the Constitution should automatically expire every nineteen years.

He wrote, “Every constitution, then, and every law, naturally expires at the end of nineteen years. If it be enforced longer, it is an act of force, and not of right.”

Obviously we are hundreds of years past stale-date.

Maybe this is the right time?