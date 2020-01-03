Trump Brings Wars And Threats Of War To 2020

“They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat,” Donald Trump announced on Twitter New Year’s Eve from his gilded resort in Florida. Trump admires himself as a great statesman.

Welcome to 2020 and welcome to helter-skelter, it is real.

Matters escalated last night when Iraqi state TV reported Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, was killed by a rocket strike. Confirmed by the Pentagon, the Trump ordered strike, appears to take out Iran’s commander for operations across the Middle East.

On Tuesday thousands of Iraqi supporters of an Iranian-trained group surrounded and vandalized the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad. They are outraged by US air raids in Iraq and Syria that killed 25 so-called Hashd fighters over the weekend.

Dangerous crowds reportedly marched through the abandoned checkpoints of the high-security Green Zone to the embassy gates, chanting “Death to America” and spraying pro-Iran graffiti on the walls. It was deja vu all over again.

“First of all, you can’t do a damn thing! This has nothing to do with Iran,” Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei answered in a speech on state television. He was responding to Trump’s gangsta threat. Both men are lying through their teeth. Trump lies every time his lips move, so does the ayatollah. They deserve each other.

“If the Islamic Republic decides to oppose or fight against a country, it will do this explicitly,” an Iranian spokesman added.

The growing emergency began when the Iranian-supported, schizophrenic Kataib Hezbollah militiamen were killed on December 27 in five bombing attacks in Syria and Iraq, They died after the militiamen reportedly killed an Iraqi police officer and a U.S. contractor during a rocket attack on an ammunition storage site near Kirkuk, Iraq.

A U.S. contractor and an Iraqi federal police officer were also wounded in the same rocket attack, Voice of America reported.

Trump unilaterally ordered the missile attacks by USAF F-22 fighter-bombers the next day without seeking permission of the Iraqi government. An spokesman in Baghdad said Trump had no authority to order the attacks, calling his action a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.

For those keeping track, the Kataib Hezbollah was fighting ISIL terrorists in Iraq and Syria on behalf of Iraqi and U.S. interest until Trump officially ended the U.S.-led fight against ISIL and the bombing of Syria – unless they really ask for it. The multi-faceted, Iranian-funded Hezbollah is a powerful social and military force in Palestine, Lebanon, Egypt, Iran, and now Iraq.

The Shia extremist militia group operates under the colors of Hashd, an Iranian-supported, quasi-religious political group Trump apologists claim is secretly trying to scuttle the Iraqi government. Al Jazeera reported Tehran’s foreign ministry said it had summoned an official from the Swiss embassy, which represents US interests in Iran, over US “warmongering” in Iraq.

Hashd, correctly called ‘Al-Hashd al-Sha’abi’ (Popular Mobilization Forces) was a network of about 30 to 50 Iraqi paramilitary groups of different sizes and effectiveness. Most Hashd groups and fighters are Shi’a, who suffered terribly under the cruel thumb of their Sunni Muslim rivals during the days of Saddam Hussein. In their revenge-driven society payback has a long, long life.

Between August and December 2018, the original Al-Hashd al-Sha’abi disintegrated. One result is Iran-affiliated groups increasingly dominate the paramilitary structure of tribal Iraq. U.S. intelligence sources claim Kataib Hezbollah is particularly virulent although it is still considered part of Iraqi defense forces.

From March 20, 2003 until December 18, 2011 the U.S. fought a vicious, protected war in Iraq that settled nothing despite forfeiting 4,424 American lives and suffering 31,952 wounded in action. As many as 600,000 Iraqis also died during the internecine war. The billions of dollars it cost the United States to fight the bloody conflict are still being counted, but when all is said and done it will top a trillion dollars, “defense” experts say.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper confirmed the airstrikes late Sunday. He said U.S. fighter jets hit three Kataib Hezbollah targets in western Iraq and two others in eastern Syria.

Esper identified the targets as weapons storage and command and control facilities. Unless the Iranians have secretly entered the region with massive construction aid, the command and control facilities for the Hezbollah part-time warriors were probably appropriated private homes and a few garages where the cell phone equipped rebels wait to fight somebody with their puny Soviet-era weapons.

The US Air Force says the ultra-sophisticated F-22 Raptor, which so effectively bombed the militia outposts, delivers “stealth, aerodynamic performance, and situational awareness to enable unprecedented air combat capabilities.”

Each F-22 produced in the $67.3 billion program in 2010 dollars costs $150 million a copy in 2009 dollars, the Air Force says. How it fares against mud houses and cell phones should be a foregone conclusion.

In case the air force isn’t enough to quell the budding rebels, Trump has ordered 750 elite airborne soldiers to Iraq to protect the embassy. Thousands more sky troopers from the U.S. Army’s elite 82nd Airborne Division are also standing by for possible deployment, the Pentagon says.

The 82nd Airborne Division (All American) is part of the United States Strategic Reserve. It will stand guard at the U.S. Embassy to ensure the Iranian-inspired protesters that spent two days trying to overrun the huge complex won’t ever be successful, or until Trump fixates on another diversion.

Trump claims they attacked the embassy New Year’s Eve at the behest of Iranian agitators.

By Wednesday afternoon, the Hashd strongmen called on their supporters to leave the embassy and gather outside the so-called Green Zone out of “respect” for the state.

A Kataib Hezbollah spokesman initially said it would stay at the embassy. The group’s spokesman later walked his threat back, saying his restive group had decided to abide by the Hashd’s order.

“We scored a huge win: We arrived to the US embassy, which no one had done before,” he told AFP.