Cadet Bone Spurs finally gets his war

Our draft dodging, cowardly Hitler wannabe “Bone Spurs,” Donnie Trump has finally gotten us into the war that political writers warned us about in 2016.

Top military commander Qasem Soleimani was killed during a Trump ordered air strike at Baghdad airport early Friday, Iraq time.

Soleimani, who was widely seen as the second most powerful figure in Iran, behind Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, spearheaded Iran Middle East operations as head of the elite Quds Force. Trump claimed the 62-year-old Soleimani was responsible for killing or wounding thousands of Americans during the Iraq War.

At 13-years-old, Trump was forced to attend New York Military Academy, a private boarding school, where he was in his senior year named a captain. Trump immediately delegated power to other cadets so he and his pals could slip into town to apparently have sex with women. At least Hitler was a decorated WW I soldier.

In 1966, Trump was deemed fit for military service based upon a medical examination, and in July 1968 a local draft board classified him as eligible to serve. However, in October 1968, he was medically deferred and classified “1-Y,” unqualified for duty, except in the case of a national emergency — placing him right before old men, women and children.

Trump said in 2015 that the medical deferment was due to a bone spur in a foot, although he could not remember which foot had been afflicted. He claimed they “healed themselves.

Although Trump’s lack of memory of his injury may be surprising, the strike on Soleimani was not a surprise to everyone.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, (R-S.C.) and Trump cock sock, says he was briefed about the upcoming drone strike on the top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani when he was visiting President Trump at his Florida golf resort.

As usual, breaching political etiquette, Trump snubbed top Senate Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, another member of the “Gang of Eight” who would usually be updated on matters of national security, suggested she was not told, saying in a Thursday statement: “This action was taken without the consultation of the Congress.”

Trump even told son Eric of the upcoming strike. Eric twitted:

“Bout to open a big ol’ can of whoop ass (American flag logo) #Dont(sic)MessWithTheBest

USAUSAUSA Twitter.com 3:44 PM 31 Dec 19 via Twitter for iPhone from Palm Beach

If trophy killer of defenseless animals Eric is soooo hyped about killing, maybe he will take his powerful weapon to Iran and kill a few Iranians, to protect his father and country, but I wouldn’t count on that, though.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said “severe revenge awaits the criminals” behind the attack. His (Soleimani) death would double “resistance” against the US and Israel, he added.

Meanwhile, some 3,000 or more troops are being sent to the Middle East and Americans are being warned to evacuate. The new military build up makes Donnie appear to be a hypocrite in light of his warnings of woesescalation looks like

On October 26, 2016, then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said his rival “Hillary Clinton’s foreign policy plan in Syria would trigger World War Three.”

“You’re going to end up in World War Three over Syria if we listen to Hillary Clinton,” Trump claimed.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claims he has spoken to top diplomats in Britain, China and Germany on Friday about what the State Department described as Trump’s recent decision to carry out the strike “in response to imminent threats to American lives.”

Pompeo also told his foreign counterparts that the United States was committed to de-escalation, but had participated in the unusual tactic of bombing a country before it has been attacked.

Pompeo posted several statements and a video on Twitter that he said showed Iraqis “dancing in the street” after learning of Soleimani’s death. Their alleged happiness is only challenged in America, especially in Washington, D.C., where GOP leaders and Trumplican worshipers can be found peeing down their respective legs in glee.

As usual while politicians dance, young American soldiers will die for an ignorant act of aggression by a delusional, possibily demented man’s vengeful action.