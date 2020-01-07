Trump Takes Page From Taliban

Returning to Washington, D.C, from his two-week holiday trip to Florida, Master of Mayhem Donald Trump said that the United States government has “identified 52 sites” in Iran to destroy in the event of a violent Iranian response to America’s assassination of international pariah and Shi’a Muslim hero Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani. Some of the targets, Trump threatened, are of “cultural importance.”

Trump took his threat from the terrorist playbook of the late Afghanistan Taliban leader Mullah Mohammed Omar, another Islamic fundamentalist theocrat whom the U.S. for years tried to capture or eliminate. The Taliban says he died in Pakistan of tuberculosis in 2013.

On Omar’s orders in March 2001, the Taliban government destroyed the ancient Buddhas of Bamiyan. The two towering Buddha statues were a roughly 274-foot tall carving nicknamed “Solsol” and his smaller companion, “Shahmama,” approximately 105 feet tall. They resided inside an elaborate structure carved into a sandstone cliff in central Afghanistan.

The shrine succumbed to Taliban artillery fire and demolition charges. The Taliban government claimed it destroyed the statues for being “un-Islamic,” and in another version, to protest spending international aid money on infidel statues when Afghan children were starving.

The Buddhas guarded Asia’s Silk Road, a once mysterious path that since ancient times has provided a route west for exotic Chinese exports. The two statues, once the largest standing Buddha figures in the world, were reputedly among the most important archaeological sites in Afghanistan for more than a thousand years.

The entire cultural community around the world — including the U.S. — protested, even offering bribes and multi-million-dollar pledges to move them out of Afghanistan. Omar and the powerful Muslim clerics demurred, and the statues fell.

When Omar destroyed in Buddhist icons, the U.S. joined the world choir singing about the Taliban’s war crimes. That does not matter to the deluded man in the White House.

Over the weekend Trump bragged the U.S. has spent $3 trillion on defense on his watch — so Iran, bring it on! Armed with enough weapons to destroy Earth, he must now think he has finally grown some man-sized cajones. Apparently, nobody told the maniac the U.S. has spent $6 trillion fighting in the Middle East since 2001.

On Air Force One Sunday, Trump justified his terribly aggressive new posture.

“They’re allowed to kill our people. They’re allowed to torture and maim our people. They’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people, And we’re not allowed to touch their cultural site? It doesn’t work that way.”

About 4,500 Americans died of all causes during the 11-year Iraq war. They died gallantly 6,600 miles from home for the same nebulous reasons. Nothing has changed.

As many as 600,000 Iraqis died during the internecine conflict. The folks cheering so loudly for another war aren’t connecting the dots to who would get to die for nothing. Trump’s sons certainly won’t.

Taking a proposed page from his pending work “Why I Am Considered Such A Dumbass,” Trump also threatened Iraq with sanctions if it moves to throw U.S. forces out of Iraq. On Saturday, Iraq’s Parliament voted to expel all 5,000 American troops and thousands of contractors and diplomats from their country.

The U.S. is ostensibly in Iraq to prop up the “friendly” Iraq government, train and equip its army, defeat the remnants of ISIL, guard a Kurdish oil field in Iraq, keep the Russians at bay, and protect the so-called Green Zone, the giant 100-acre U.S. Embassy complex in Baghdad. What has America received in return?

The Parliament voted to kick out all Americans after a Trump-ordered drone strike killed Iran’s Suleimani and prominent Iraqi general and Iranian admirer Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The Iraqi general was the deputy commander of Hashd, correctly called “Al-Hashd al-Sha’abi” (or Popular Mobilization Forces). The network of competing paramilitary groups effectively fought ISIL until the militia alliance fell apart in 2018.

Al-Muhandis helped found Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah, a militia movement that targeted the United States during the Iraq war and ever since. Twenty-five Kataib Hezbollah soldiers died last Tuesday during five U.S. bombing strikes.

They reportedly killed a U.S. contractor in a rocket attack near Kirkuk, Iraq. Trump correctly accused Iran of being behind it. Nothing new. The militia rebels and U.S. forces have very quietly been exchanging fire ever since the U.S. military officially returned to the region in 2014.

The bombing attacks, three of which were on Iraqi soil, were not approved by the legitimate Iraqi government the U.S. has guaranteed to protect from Iran.

Nationalist Cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, the vocal longtime anti-American leader of the rabid anti-U.S. Toward Reform movement, called for the immediate closure of the “Embassy of American Evil in Iraq” as a precursor to banning Americans for the foreseeable future.

Former U.S. National Security Advisor Susan E. Rice says “full-scale conflict is not a certainty, but the probability is higher than at any point in decades.”

Rice served as the 24th U.S. National Security Advisor from 2013 to 2017 during the Obama administration.

“Despite President Trump’s oft-professed desire to avoid war with Iran and withdraw from military entanglements in the Middle East, his decision to order the killing of Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, Iran’s second most important official, as well as Iraqi leaders of an Iranian-backed militia, now locks our two countries in a dangerous escalatory cycle that will likely lead to wider warfare,” Rice warned Saturday in a New York Times opinion piece.

“They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat,” Trump announced on Twitter New Year’s Eve. Now it is time to pay the butcher’s bill. Already almost 4,000 American troops are headed for Iraq, and a Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) is close behind.

Whatever the final cost of Trump’s latest international blunder will be, it won’t come cheap to the American families who will lose their loved ones to Trump’s madness. Welcome to helter-skelter. May the Force be with us.