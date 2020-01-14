The Bizarro World Of Donald Trump

The first full work week after the holiday vacation for our overworked and underpaid elected officials fueled a typhoon of lies, half-truths, missteps and stupidity from Trumplandia that just might be a precursor for Donald Trump’s last year in the White House.

Within a few days, the onus of impeachment will upstage all the ills Trump created last week. The time remaining before that circus begins is a good opportunity to consider what happened just a week ago, but a complete list of Trump’s recent egregious bloviations would take two bulleted pages just to introduce the topics. It’s easier just to grab a few headlines and massage them until pus squirts out.

In the Bizarro world of Trumplandia, the president’s Orwellian Newspeak Machine always turns truth into thought crimes uttered by the enemies of the people. Like the comic book character he personifies, Bizarro T mirrors the capabilities of Superman. Everything he says means the opposite of what his words imply. His twisted speech patterns are synonymous with the comic book character whose every word meant the opposite of what he intended to deliver. Here, good is bad; deception is honesty; truth is lies.

DC Comic writer Alvin Schwartz created Bizarro in 1958. Who would have thought a comic book character would one day run America? In 1958 our country was still revered as the land of the free and home of the brave.

“I was striving, you might say, for that mirror-image, that opposite,” Schwartz wrote. “And out of a machine which would reveal the negative Superman, came the mirror image — always remembering that in a mirror everything is reversed . . . a figure that carried a shadow. . . .”

As for Donald Trump, for starters, we have an assassinated Iranian general, an unsavory death merchant who occasionally worked in mutual support of American and Iraqi interests. We also have a planeload of dead innocents in Tehran, and a missile attack on American troops at two Iraqi forward operating bases that miraculously missed everyone.

All of last week’s events are wags shaking the tail of the same flea-bitten dogs of war. The hard part is determining which of them were Trump’s intentional acts and which were the unintended consequences of a madman.

The bizarre events of last week began with the assassination of Major General Qassem Suleimani, Iran’s top military thinker with a flair for ambush and mayhem. His death elevated his stature from irksome Iranian general to demigod of war, spiced by nonsensical palaver about his importance to world peace.

Suleimani was a respected figure in Iran. He commanded Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Quds Force, meaning he was in charge of all black operations conducted by the regime. He has been killing Americans since Iran’s Revolutionary Guard zealots leached across its porous border with Iraq in 2006-07 to reinforce the Shiá insurgent rebellion. He inspired followers like the Western world’s adulation for Gen. H. Norman Schwarzkopf Jr., who led coalition forces in the Gulf War. For 100 days, “Stormin’ Norman” was the man of the hour.

Suleimani’s greatest contribution to America’s 11-year war in Iraq was introducing deadly “shaped charges” to the killing fields. U.S. generals knew who was responsible then, and they knew where Suleimani could be found. He desperately needed killing then, so why do it now?

It is already apparent that Trump’s baloney about imminent Suleimani-inspired attacks on four American embassies is a lie. Could it be true that Trump, feeling corned by his own ineptitude, was willing to risk another war in the Middle East to save his orange skin?

The timing alone is nonsensical. Thousands of American veterans of the war on terror are suffering the lifetime indignity of traumatic brain injury because of Suleimani. In the tit-for-tat world of fourth-generation warfare, the blurred division between war, politics, combatants and civilians says it was okay to remove Suleimani from the battlefield simply because he needed killing.

Restraint is not the reason Pentagon power brokers had urged waiting until now. Trump’s pampered princes in the Puzzle Palace have embraced the notion of killing whoever needed killing for a long time. Assassination by a grim Reaper, high in the sky, has long been a benchmark of contemporary American foreign policy.

That still leaves Saturday’s announcement by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard that it accidentally shot down a Ukrainian jetliner killing all 176 people aboard. The Iranian government had repeatedly denied it was responsible, but when it finally admitted its role, it did so with the proviso that the United States ultimately caused the tragedy due to the havoc caused by killing Iran’s top general.

Trump probably had no idea what would happen when he ordered the Iranian killed. He’s ordered several top dogs to their death, gloating about one with bullshit stories he probably saw first during a Rambo movie, hoping to illustrate the throes of his terror before he died. Trump really is a pig.

The shoot-down could easily be construed as an unintended consequence. Trump did indeed trigger the chain of events that followed the general’s fiery death.

The Ukrainian airliner was shot down about four hours after Iran launched its ballistic missile attack on two military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq. The Boeing 737-800 had 176 innocent souls on board. Are they victims of the fog of war or the forces of intentional mayhem?

After a big buildup about the unearthly revenge Iran was going to lay on America, it launched 16 short-range missile at two Iraqi bases in retaliation for the killing Suleimani. No one was hurt because all the missile missed.

The failure of the rockets to hit their targets brings up another interesting question: Why is the U.S. so afraid of Iran’s potential nuclear capabilities when it can’t hit a target as big as Ayn al-Asad airbase from just 220 miles away?

The attack was a failure or a sham — a phony retaliation intended for home consumption. It was certainly not something to start a war over.

Either way, neither side wins and the world loses. In Trump’s bizarre world, they call that a victory.