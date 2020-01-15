Right-wing Christians really believe Trump is part of God’s plan

An old friend and I were engaged in a discussion about God and his plan for Mary and Joseph, parents of Jesus, following the recent Christmas season. The conversation wound around to the point of Mary being without sin when she gave birth to the Christ child. It was, we agreed, God’s plan to have Mary as the mother of His son on Earth.

My friend, however, wasn’t content with leaving that talking point on the manger in Bethlehem some 2020 years ago. Nope. As with just about all conversations anywhere these days, Donald J. Trump had to enter the picture.

God’s plan for Mary is just like His plan for Trump, my friend said with a straight face.

What you say? I pushed back in a somewhat alarmed voice.

Just like we couldn’t understand God’s plan for Mary, we can never know what His plan is for our world, our country or even our own lives, my friend explained. But it’s clear, the friend continued, God has chosen Trump for a reason, even if we don’t agree with or understand what or why.

So, I shot back, Trump partnering with Russian President Vladimir Putin is just fine with you? That they are destroying our democracy, our way of life . . . that’s okay because you believe that is God’s plan?

If that’s God’s plan then that’s what will happen, the friend responded calmly and a tad bit high-minded.

Before I said anything I would regret, I bit my tongue. Hard. I stopped short of asking why Trump isn’t viewed as the false prophet, not “the second coming” of Jesus or God’s new “Chosen One.”

Apparently, my friend’s point of view is one of the main reasons why the religious right provides Trump their undying support. God has a plan. God has chosen Trump to execute that plan. They love God. They believe His will will be done through whatever actions Trump takes.

I stopped short of quoting from the Christianity Today editorial (December 2019) that called for Trump to be removed from office. The opinion piece authored by Mark Galli, the publication’s editor in chief, noted that by taking the unusual step of commenting on political issues, they did so only as Christianity Today‘s founder — evangelist Billy Graham — encouraged Christians to do from time to time “with both conviction and love.”

Galli wrote:

“We love and pray for our president, as we love and pray for leaders (as well as ordinary citizens) on both sides of the political aisle.

“Let’s grant this to the president: The Democrats have had it out for him from day one, and therefore nearly everything they do is under a cloud of partisan suspicion. This has led many to suspect not only motives but facts in these recent impeachment hearings. And, no, Mr. Trump did not have a serious opportunity to offer his side of the story in the House hearings on impeachment. “But the facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents. That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral. “The reason many are not shocked about this is that this president has dumbed down the idea of morality in his administration. He has hired and fired a number of people who are now convicted criminals. He himself has admitted to immoral actions in business and his relationship with women, about which he remains proud. His Twitter feed alone — with its habitual string of mischaracterizations, lies, and slanders — is a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused. “Trump’s evangelical supporters have pointed to his Supreme Court nominees, his defense of religious liberty, and his stewardship of the economy, among other things, as achievements that justify their support of the president. “We believe the impeachment hearings have made it absolutely clear, in a way the Mueller investigation did not, that President Trump has abused his authority for personal gain and betrayed his constitutional oath. The impeachment hearings have illuminated the president’s moral deficiencies for all to see. This damages the institution of the presidency, damages the reputation of our country, and damages both the spirit and the future of our people. None of the president’s positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character.”

It would have been interesting to hear my friend respond to these points, but I wanted to preserve our friendship built over many decades. Expanding our debate into all the issues raised so clearly and concisely by Christian Today would have most likely resulted in hours of angry debate and the end of our caring and loving friendship.

It wasn’t worth the risk. Not at this point. My friend clearly stated that Trump was doing God’s work and no facts in opposition to that point of view would move the needle.

Not even the possible deconstruction of America, the country we both love. The country that provided us with great lives including the ability to disagree intelligently and with passion on political issues being twisted in so many directions by people who don’t understand a fundamental fact about God’s view of His world.

It’s a simple and widely known fact, a friendly minister told me a few days after the conversation with my friend.

God, the minister pointed out, wants His world to provide aid and comfort to the poor and less fortunate of the world. He wants his kingdom to be one of love and understanding, not of power and might for individuals who will do and say anything to acquire control of governments and institutions. God’s world is a world, a society of mercy, the minister explained.

The conversation with my friend, while troubling, proved useful on many fronts. I now have a better understanding of why many of the far-right Christian community — well-educated, fairly wealthy and self-declared “good” people — stand religiously and solidly alongside Trump, one of the most corrupt individuals in the history of our country.

I can only pray that come November 3, 2020, these folks realize that Trump is not the “Chosen One,” he is not the second coming of Jesus, that God is not working some great plan for His world through this soulless, self-promoting flimflam artist.

If I’m wrong and Trump and Putin succeed in taking down our country, then I will need God to forgive all the hateful and sinful thoughts I’ve had about Trump during the past three years.