Trumplandia: Jan. 11 — 18, 2020

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it's in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious "Fake News" about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2020

The People’s House

The week of our Trump — Jan. 11, 2020: The third Senate impeachment trial of a U.S. president officially began on Jan. 16, 2020, when a delegation from the U.S. House of Representatives walked over copies of the two articles to the Senate and later read the charges aloud in the Upper House, as per the U.S. Constitution.

The move comes almost a month to the day after the House approved the two articles of impeachment against President Donald John Trump after a CIA staffer blew the whistle on a scheme to withhold almost $400 million in military aid to Ukraine in exchange for political dirt on Democratic front-runner Joe Biden.

Since the impeachment votes, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.) has been criticized from both sides of the aisle for not immediately handing over the articles until Senate Republicans set the ground rules for the upcoming impeachment trial. Attempts to require new evidence and witness testimony in the Senate trial fell on the deaf ears of Senate Majority Leader “Moscow” Mitch McConnell (R-Ky), who refused to negotiate any new terms in the weeks following Trump’s impeachment.

It’s important to note that the trial is not for the president’s impeachment; that ship has already sailed. In fact, the trial in the U.S. Senate is only to determine whether Trump should be convicted of the charges and removed from office, or acquitted and allowed to remain. The specific charges:

ARTICLE 1 : Trump is accused of abusing his presidential power for asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July 25 phone call to launch a probe of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, while holding up nearly $400 million in military aid and a White House meeting as leverage.

The investigation, headed by his private attorney Rudy Giuliani, pursued the far-right theory that Ukraine worked with the Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. The debunked theory runs counter to information collected by all U.S. intelligence agencies that identified Russia as the foreign government meddling in the election.

ARTICLE 2: Trump is accused of obstructing Congress by blocking the House’s efforts to investigate his actions.

The president has denied all charges against him.

Pelosi has named seven impeachment managers for the Senate trial, with Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff (D-Ca.) named as lead manager, along with Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-NY); Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.); Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.); Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Ca.); Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D- Tx.), and Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.).

The naming of the managers, described as litigators who will prosecute the case against Trump, came after Democrats on Schiff’s House Intelligence Committee released new information from an indicted associate of Giuliani. The evidence was divulged by Lev Parnas, a Russian-born Ukrainian, who was arrested on campaign finance violations last fall in Washington, D.C., while attempting to flee the country.

Parnas, who is seeking immunity for his testimony, directly ties himself to Trump and Giuliani’s dastardly effort to force Zelensky to announce an investigation into Biden and his son, Hunter, who served on the board of a gas company in the former Eastern Bloc nation. Parnas turned over text messages, e-mails, notes and other communications he had with Giuliani showing his role in getting former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch removed because she was viewed as an obstacle to the pressure campaign.

The culmination of the House investigation was the procession marching to the Senate in ceremonial fashion. The delegation was led by Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson, the former director of the Smithsonian Institution Director of its Office of Government Relations and Sergeant at Arms of the House Hon. Paul D. Irving, a former assistant director of the U.S. Secret Service.

Debased and ridiculed by Trump over the months as “pencil-neck,” Schiff the lead manager read the articles aloud in the Senate chamber that announced charges against Trump as “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Despite the solemn ceremony, Trump still categorized his impeachment and the process as a “witch hunt,” “complete hoax” and a partisan political stunt put on “to win an election” later this year.

Trial in the Upper Chamber

Trump plans to seek a speedy trial and acquittal in the Republican-dominated U.S. Senate.

After receiving the articles, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts was sworn in to preside over the impeachment trial. The Supreme Court chief is also tasked with weighing in on motions put forth by House managers, Trump attorneys and senators.

The House must deliver trial briefs on the impeachment today and the White House Counsel is expected to deliver briefs by Monday. The trial is expected to begin on Jan. 21.

To hear Donnie tell it, the investigation into his alleged indiscretions was non-existent and would be less real if he continued to ignore the two articles approved by the House. He seems to live in a world where no one told him that he is only the third U.S. president to be impeached and that his impeachment is forever.

Moments after the House vote last month, Trump joked that he didn’t feel impeached. He still was able to hold raucous rallies for his fans, sign bills into law and hear the adulation from his fan base during big events like the College Football Playoff National Championship last week.

With Pelosi holding on to the articles of impeachment since December and with the friendly Senate attempting to minimize their effect, King Donnie must have thought the worst was behind him. He took to Twitter and awaited his exoneration in the Senate, where McConnell would prove he did nothing wrong “despite the most unfair & biased hearings in the history of Congress.”

It was not until senators took their oath on Jan. 16 that the lights seemed to finally come on in Dim Donnie’s dome at 3:39 p.m. when his all caps tweet hit social media. Outraged that history was going to hold him accountable for his attempted bribe of a foreign government, Trump’s cheers for Pelosi’s delay turned quickly to jeers when he realized that senators had to take an oath of impartiality.

Already the first president to seek re-election after impeachment, Trump cobbled together a legal team to protect him from becoming the first president ever removed from office. He also ignored the chubby Ukrainian who seemed to be on every television station talking about his ties to the scheme to remove Yovanovitch and get dirt on the Bidens.

Perhaps, he must have thought, things might not be a complete rubber stamp in the Senate.

Rep. Val Demmings (D-Fla), one of Pelosi’s impeachment managers, subtly got things rolling with a call to remove Moscow Mitch from the proceedings entirely.

Demmings focused on McConnell’s boast that he would not be impartial, as his oath stipulated. She released a statement in December that declared him unfit to vote in the impeachment trial after he appeared on Fox News and detailed not only his inability to be impartial, but also stated he coordinated plans for the trial with defendant Donald.

Said Demmings:

“The moment Senator McConnell takes the oath of impartiality required by the Constitution, he will be in violation of that oath. He has effectively promised to let President Trump manage his own impeachment trial. The Senator must withdraw.”

Earlier this week, following her appointment as a manager for the House, Demmings stuck to her guns and repeated the need for McConnell’s recusal.

GOP members of the Senate and House have criticized Demmings for her position as partisan, but McConnell is not expected to step down from the proceedings. Further complicating the presumed Senate slam dunk is a report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) a day after the articles of impeachment arrived in the Senate. The independent, non-partisan group concluded that the Trump administration broke the law by withholding “congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine. The GAO report stated the Office of Management and Budget said it held the $214 million in funds promised to the Ukraine due to “policy reasons.”

The GAO said such exceptions are “not permitted under the Impoundment Control Act (ICA):

“The withholding was not a programmatic delay, therefore, we conclude that OMB violated the ICA. Faithful execution of the law does not permit the President to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law.”

The report noted the Constitution specifically vests Congress with the “power of the purse.”

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman toed the party line and stated the withheld aid was only to ensure “anti-corruption” measures in Ukraine. But that narrative has been disintegrating for a long time, and this week took another devastating blow when Parnas cemented his place in history by participating in an interview with MSNBC television host Rachel Maddow.

Parnas, who is seeking immunity for campaign finance violations, told Maddow that Trump ordered the funds to be held in exchange for political dirt on Biden. He stated he was involved with the firing of Yovanovitch last spring.

Parnas said all dealings with the Ukrainian government were in pursuit of finding damning information on Biden himself or Biden’s son, Hunter, who served on the board for gas company Burisma. He stated that Trump continued to pressure Zelensky once he was sworn-in in May. When the country failed to announce an investigation into Biden, Parnas said it was clear that action had to be taken to show Zelensky they meant business.

He said one such move was the cancellation of Vice President Mike Pence’s attendance at Zelensky’s inauguration.

Parnas said Trump, Pence, Giuliani, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Attorney General William Barr, former National Security Adviser John Bolton and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Ca.), who served on the House Intelligence Committee, were all involved in the scheme.

Following the interview, all aforementioned members of the Trump administration denied knowing Parnas, led by Trump himself, who despite pictures and videos showing him with the former Giuliani “bag man,” denied knowing him at all. Pence and Nunes also stated they did not know Parnas. Pence also denied knowing anything about the pressure campaign in Ukraine.

Trump announced yesterday the formation of his defense team, which ironically features some of the same attorneys who represented his friend, the late billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Alan Dershowitz and Kenneth Starr, who both helped Epstein avoid prison through a shady plea deal, will now defend Trump. Starr, who led the Whitewater investigation into former President Bill Clinton, will allegedly lead the legal team. Starr was termed a “lunatic” by Trump in the days when he was interrogating Clinton.

Trump is also expected to name former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, former federal prosecutor Robert Ray, and Jane Raskin, who was part of his team during the Mueller investigation, to his legal team.

Dershowitz said he only expects to argue that the two articles do not satisfy the “constitutional criteria” for removing the president from office. Dershowitz is not expected to argue any of the facts in the case.