Karma Rules And Trump’s Eleven Big Lies

Why eleven casualties from the Iranian missile attack on two forward bases in Iraq on Jan. 8 went unreported for almost nine days is a coverup. Period!

Late last Thursday, the Pentagon confirmed that the soldiers had been lightly wounded by a series of missile attacks that left them injured from “concussion.” The admission appeared shortly after a much more specific story appeared in The Bangkok Times.

The Pentagon announced three of the wounded were transferred to a hospital in Kuwait with routine blast injuries and eight had been medivacced to the U.S. military hospital in Landstuhl, Germany to be treated for possible traumatic brain injury (TBI).

The Veterans Administration says “TBI has become a major focus, second only to recognition of the need for increased resources to provide health care and vocational retraining. . . . Veterans may sustain TBIs throughout their lifespan . . .“

How news of the injuries was lost in the shuffle after a potentially deadly confrontation defies logic. It is almost impossible.

Department of Defense Public Affairs Officers (PAOs) have been scrambling ever since to put their best face on the egregious Trumpian lie. The fact is that no fog of war so thick, nor the supply of precise information so thin, that it would prohibit the Pentagon from knowing exactly who and where the casualties were within hours. The entire story is a lie. Period!

CNN’s exceptionally experienced Pentagon reporter Barbara Starr at first attributed the paucity of information to a “bureaucratic” foul up. She alluded to unnamed sources who provided her that answer with a wisp of an ironic smile on her usually unreadable face. Starr knows better. So does any other reporter who has ever covered military affairs, particularly combat operations.

Nothing is more swiftly known or more passionately discussed than the recent wounding or accidental incapacitation of a service member anywhere and for any reason. Combat casualties in particular are always huge news in the intellectual deserts where service members are sent to fight America’s endless wars.

It is easy to explain how casualty reporting works in a nutshell. Some of the names and procedures get modified depending on the circumstances of the time and place, but casualty reporting is rooted in procedures instituted in World War I that still serve well today.

Every service member going in harm’s way is assigned a casualty “line” number. It used to be the service member’s “last four” of their unique “serial number.” It remained so when the Pentagon adapted the member’s Social Security number as their “service number” during the Vietnam War. The so-called last four is also how veterans identify themselves at the Veterans Administration when they check in.

The line number is carried on a roster maintained by numerous NCOs and officers when their command enters combat. Squad leaders up to company commanders carry their rosters in their pocket.

When a casualty occurs, it is immediately reported to the company headquarters. There, the 1st sergeant — or his equivalent in other branches of service — add the numbers and associated names to the daily list called the “Morning Report” in the army. The Morning Report is an inviolate document that every unit in the entire U.S. military complex completes and forwards to the next higher command every day, if possible.

To stare death in the face is to fail to produce a letter-perfect Morning Report. First sergeants of impeccable character have been known to attempt throttling subordinates for omitting a single item from a Morning Report.

The movie idea that combat veterans are blasé about death and dying is theatrical nonsense. The knowledge that someone dear or despised has been killed or wounded races through a unit faster than light speed. Within minutes, everyone who needs to know knows.

The sacred information — and none is more sacred than casualties — continues up the chain of command into a voluminous annex attached to a larger report, over and over, until it all reaches its final resting place in the bowels of a Pentagon computer. In normal times that takes a few days, but information about casualties is raced ahead.

As soon as possible after a casualty is reported to the senior theater commander, the information begins its satellite ride to the Puzzle Palace. There, what isn’t classified above confidential ultimately ends in the “Early Bird,” an informal news sheet floating around the Pentagon for consumption with the morning’s first cup of joe.

Trump gets a very detailed casualty count in every day’s overnight situation report. His lie only exists because Trump was obfuscating to save his own fatuous face. He had already screwed the pooch by assassinating an Iranian general on a diplomatic mission to Baghdad, Iraq, after disregarding the host country’s pleas to leave the Iranian general alone. Another blow to his fading prestige was not helpful.

This time, his thoughtless impetuosity dropped him in boiling grease up to the cajones he suddenly grew just before deciding to kill an enemy general because he could. Karma rules!

The Pentagon leadership is lying to save its self-importance from the petty dictator, draft-dodging chicken hawk and martinet who has somehow managed to make all of America’s bravest warriors inside the Pentagon cower with fright. George Washington is probably rolling in his grave.

There was a U.S. Army colonel of great fame and bravery during the Vietnam War named Col. David H. “Hack” Hackworth, call sign “Cold Steel Six.” After retiring from the Army with more medals for heroism than anyone except Audie Murphy, he became an author and journalist. He saw his job as being a stick in the throat of the Pentagon.

“If a policy is wrongheaded, feckless and corrupt, I take it personally and consider it a moral obligation to sound off and not shut up until it’s fixed.”

— David Hackworth

There is apparently no one left to hear Cold Steel Six in Washington, D.C. Something terrible has happened at the Pentagon. In all the years since the five-sided monstrosity was built in the dark days of World War II, nobody has ever heard of its top generals and admirals groveling at the feet of a madman.

I am certain that Hack, too, is rolling in his tomb, deep inside his hallowed hillside crypt at Arlington National Cemetery. He is likely mumbling about the pampered princes at the Puzzle Palace who offer fealty to a deeply disturbed person instead of fighting their country’s enemies, both foreign and domestic.