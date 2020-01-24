Rally Round the Flag-hugger, Boys

With his acquittal all but sewn up by Moscow Mitch and his fellow enablers in the Senate, Donald J. Trump takes his victory tour to New Jersey next week.

Trump isn’t heading to his golf club in bucolic Bedminster, however. He’s taking his act to the oceanfront resort of Wildwood, best known for its beaches and boardwalk.

With a year-round population of about 5,000, the town and surrounding area, collectively known as The Wildwoods, can see as many as 250,000 people during a hot August weekend.

No one goes to Wildwood in January. So what is Trump doing there?

He’s scheduled to speak on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Wildwoods Convention Center, ostensibly in support of the re-election effort of Rep. Jefferson “Jeff” Van Drew, a Republican who represents the state’s Second Congressional District. Van Drew may need all the help he can get. He won election to the House in 2018 as a Democrat, flipping the district after a longtime Republican incumbent decided not to seek re-election.

But last month, Van Drew switched parties, prompting his office staff to quit and some of his donors to demand their money back. The about-face came after Van Drew broke with fellow Democrats over impeachment.

With all the grace of Judas Iscariot leaving the Last Supper early to complete an errand, Van Drew made his announcement during a photo op with 45 at the White House, pledging his “undying support” for Trump.

Presumably, Trump is now returning the favor.

“Undying support” apparently includes lying on the president’s behalf. The Trump re-election committee says, and Van Drew has repeated the claim, that more than 100,000 requests for tickets have been made. No news organization has been able to independently verify the number.

The rally venue only holds 7,400 people.

Tickets are being given out free online, and the website states they are subject to a “first come first served” basis. There is a limit of two tickets per person, and having a ticket does not guarantee admittance.

As of Thursday afternoon, requests were still being honored. In fact, even though the site says it could take up to two hours to get a confirmation code after registering, I got my code immediately and was issued a ticket right after I entered the code.

No, I’m not going. But it seems to me that if you’ve had more than 10 times as many requests as there are seats, it’s irresponsible to honor any more requests, even if they want the optics of thousands of people standing out in the cold.

Those who do get inside will no doubt be treated to a rambling screed about dishonest Democrats, illegal impeachment, perfect phone calls and keeping America great. Van Drew will be lucky if his name gets mentioned at all.

Wildwood officials are understandably concerned about security costs and logistics. Traffic is likely to be a problem, since part of State Route 47, a major highway that leads into town, is closed until June for repairs. The timing of the closure, which started on Jan. 20, has prompted radio talk show hosts to cry foul and to compare it to ex-Gov. Chris Christie’s infamous “Bridgegate.”

Wildwood’s schools will be closed for the day, forcing an extension of the school year, and other nearby districts are weighing closure, according to The Press of Atlantic City.

Yes, THAT Atlantic City, the one where Trump’s casinos went bankrupt, putting people out of work. It’s also part of Van Drew’s district, and it has much larger convention facilities than Wildwood’s.

Obviously, Trump knows he isn’t welcome there.