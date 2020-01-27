A Bolt from The Blue That Just Might Take Trump Down

On Sunday afternoon, the Gray Lady chimed on our Google Assistant to fill us in on John Bolton, former National Security Advisor for Donald Trump. He is a clever guy.

Bolton sent his tell-all White House book manuscript to the White House to get it vetted for security leaks, and it got leaked faster than Trump’s lunchtime iced tea. While the Senate decides what it should do now, the rest of America is snickering over the absurdity of it all.

Apparently, Bolton saying he wanted to testify at Trump’s Senate trial only “if subpoenaed” wasn’t garnering him any face-time, something he craves. So he reportedly wrote a scandalous book detailing why his former boss really is an inept bozo for arbitrarily withholding almost $400 millions in desperately needed military aid for Ukraine.

“Over dozens of pages,” The New York Times says, “Mr. Bolton described how the Ukraine affair unfolded over several months until he departed the White House in September. He described not only the president’s private disparagement of Ukraine but also new details about senior Cabinet officials who have publicly tried to sidestep involvement.”

Bolton is a brainy, vindictive guy, besides being a cruel-spirited Republican nationalist and neoconservative. He now claims he was a vocal supporter of the Vietnam War, although he admittedly tried avoiding military service until the 1969 “new” draft lottery started looking like it was getting interested in drafting him.

Rather than risk going to Vietnam before he graduated from Yale in 1970, Bolton enlisted in the Maryland Army National Guard so he could stay at home. He served on active duty for 18 weeks at beautiful Fort Polk, La., and in the Army Reserve until the end of his six-year military obligation.

That doesn’t mean Bolton never discovered a country he didn’t want to bomb. Trump hired him because he already had that well-deserved reputation. The former Fox News political commentator made a name for himself before he was ignominiously ejected from the White House by Trump last September 11 after his stormy 17-month appointment ended in a fiery blow up with his equally pugnacious mentor.

Before he was fired, Bolton urged Trump to incapacitate or otherwise marginalize Iran, Syria, Libya, Venezuela, Cuba, Yemen and North Korea on the world stage. Now Bolton wants to help destroy Trump, and he just may succeed.

After his brief foray into world-class pettifogging, Bolton joined the fraternity of other former Trump associates who ran afoul of the law after first running afoul of Donald Trump. For example, look no further than Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, political consultant Roger Stone, Trump’s current personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who allegedly died by suicide while in jail.

If you read “A Very Stable Genius” by Pulitzer Prize winning reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, you can start a bibliography of twisted, malignant personalities for future governmental crises. Washington politics does have an enduring cast.

If you consistently read The New York Times, The Washington Post, or any of the other big dogs that follow one another from fire hydrant to fire hydrant pissing and moaning about the same thing, you already know what I’m talking about.

The current thing, of course, is Donald Trump’s un-peachment performance currently playing to a half-filled chamber of the United States Senate. Great theater. Too bad it’s the meaningless kind, enjoyed best where inane conversations happen at trendy places serving cheese dips and brittle crackers. The repast is a perfect compliment to the troupe of characters in the Senate.

That’s not to say the Greatest Show On Earth show isn’t interesting. There are no dancing elephants, but there are dozens of trained poodles jumping through hoops. And who can forget pettifogging?

The point of this missive is that the issue being “tried” — if jocularity isn’t too impertinent here — is not complicated. Did Donald J. Trump fail his country, his government, his party, his family, and every other living American? Or did he not do any of those things?

The triers of fact in the Senate are seeing the president’s pathetic defense being eaten away quicker than Trump downs a Big Mac. It’s been said that the clowns running the circus don’t know whether to shit or go blind.

In the simplest terms, President Donald J. Trump committed numerous acts that clearly violated an oath of office that calls on him to “protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” In a different age, he would have fallen on his sword or been condemned to death, after first being allowed to say something poignant for posterity. Instead, we get, “Like sands through the hourglass, so are the Days of Our Lives.” Macdonald Carey has been dead since 1994, yet he still says that same crap every day. So does Congress.

In the meantime, while the wheels of justice crush the life out of what remains of the Constitution, read “A Very Stable Genius.” By the time you get to the end you will be so disgusted with the happenings in Washington, D.C. that you might decide it’s time to man the barricades.

But if you don’t read it, be happy knowing that Leonnig and Rucker did a good job destroying the last smidgen of dignity inexplicably afforded to Donald Trump, without naming names. That said, rest assured that an orangutan could probably unravel the knotty question of who said what to whom merely by reading the next paragraph.

If nothing else, I promise you will come away with the notion that John Bolton is the kind of guy who is as mean and nasty as Trump, but smarter. No doubt that is why Trump hired him, though his pride wouldn’t allow him for long to consider there was a person out there who could eat his lunch and ask for seconds.

We will probably hear a lot more from Bolton soon. It’s sobering to see him as the glimmer of hope that maybe Trump is going down.