GOP: Time to demand Donald J. Trump resign

Republicans in Congress need to put America first now and demand Donald J. Trump resign as president.

Much like Republican leaders paid then-President Richard M. Nixon a visit in August 1974 to warn him he would be convicted on articles of impeachment during a Senate trial if he didn’t step down, GOP leaders in Congress today need to deliver a similar message to Trump that charges of abuse of power and Obstruction of Congress seriously threaten his ability to remain in office.

They should tell him he must resign for the sake of our country and for the future of the GOP.

What do they put in front of Trump and his legal team to make a case for a resignation?

They must start with the on-going investigation of Trump’s demand — and the subsequent cover-up of that action — that Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s involvement with a Ukrainian energy company. The Constitution specifically prohibits a federal officeholder requesting help from a foreign government in a domestic political campaign.

In addition to his demand for the investigation, Trump put a hold on congressionally-approved military aid to Ukraine until Zelensky announced the investigations were under way. The Biden case has been debunked by Ukrainian and U.S. officials familiar with the matter. The freeze on military aid in return for an investigation of the Biden’s is also illegal.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s soon-to-be-published tome on his time working alongside Trump delivered a crippling blow this past weekend to the wannabe dictator’s defense of his actions. Bolton’s book — if reporting of its contents proves to be accurate — provides a first-hand account of Trump violating federal laws when he solicited foreign assistance for his 2020 reelection campaign from Zelensky.

Bolton writes that he and Trump discussed the hold on miliitary aid as it related to the call for an investigation of the Bidens, according to reports detailing contents of Bolton’s book currently scheduled for publication on March 17.

John Dean, White House counsel to Nixon during the Watergate scandal, told CNN viewers on Monday that Bolton’s revelations if accurately reported are comparable to White House tape recordings of Nixon and his henchmen plotting and managing the cover-up of the Watergate break-in that brought down Nixon’s presidency.

It’s important to note that Bolton’s “dozens of pages” (New York Times, January 26, 2020) detailing the Ukrainian campaign against the Bidens that Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani were orchestrating simply confirm what acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland put on the record — Mulvaney during a news conference last fall and Sondland during testimony before the U.S. House Intelligence Committee.

GOP congressional reps charged with delivering a resignation message to Trump might not believe the Ukrainian scandal is enough to warrant demanding the failed casino owner leave the White House.

A review of news cycles from the past three years, however, should provide plenty of factual ammunition against the embattled struggling New York real estate developer.

For instance: The lying (more than 16,000 times, according to the latest count from The Washington Post) to save his political and personal skin; the deconstruction of valuable relationships with past Allies; and his continued support of racist activities by white supremacist groups in America is not protecting and defending the Constitution of our country as required of any U.S. president.

Still not enough to kick Trump out? How about this:

Trump continues to support Russia President Vladimir Putin’s denial that he and his trolls interfered with and influenced the 2016 presidential election and that Russia as well as other foreign countries are attempting to attack our systems in this year’s ballot box battle. Our country’s national security officials to a person have briefed Trump and his team about this cyber attack on one of the most important features of our republic, yet he continues to ignore their warnings.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller who led a lengthy investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential sweepstakes put it this way when he announced the end of his probe.

“Over the course of my career, I’ve seen a number of challenges to our democracy,” Mueller said in July. “The Russian government’s effort to interfere in our election is among the most serious. As I said on May 29, this deserves the attention of every American.”

It’s time for the hogwash from Trump, his legal team and his GOP enablers to stop.

It’s time for the healing of our country to begin. The healing process, however, can’t start until the cause of what sickens us is removed as the source of the disease that currently plagues our country.

Republican congressional leaders need to schedule an historic Oval Office visit before the White House and personal lawyers for Trump waste more taxpayer dollars and news media time desperately defending illegal actions by this habitual liar and his executive branch team of syncophants.

Republican congressional leaders need to step up and act as Americans not as Trumplanders.

It’s time for Donald J. Trump to hear a call for his resignation from the same GOP lawmakers who have allowed this tragedy, this internal attack on our country to continue for three years.