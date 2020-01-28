How to attend a Trump rally

Being a good, patriotic American, I was excited when I learned that our own President Trump will be holding one of his rallies in my home state of New Jersey. So of course I jumped at the chance to register online for a free ticket for the rally, which takes place tonight in the beach town of Wildwood.

The local media are reporting that people started camping out on Sunday for a chance to get one of the coveted 7,400 seats inside the Wildwoods Convention Center.

On Monday evening at 6:01 p.m., 25 hours before the rally is to start, the following e-mail from “Team Trump-Pence” popped up in my mailbox:

Hello,

We are excited for you to join us at our Keep America Great Rally with President Trump in Wildwood, NJ on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Please carefully review the following details and entrance instructions to ensure smooth entry into the event:

Doors to the Wildwoods Convention Center will open at 3:00pm. Early arrival is strongly recommended. There is no guaranteed admittance for late arrivals.

Venue Address:

Wildwoods Convention Center

4501 Boardwalk

Wildwood, NJ 08260

Below is a map of parking and entry locations. Signage and volunteers will be posted around the venue to direct you. There is (cq) no reserved parking spaces at this event.

All guests attending the event will be screened by United States Secret Service. A prohibited items list is below for you to review before you arrive. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and restrooms will be available at the venue. The suggested attire is casual.

We look forward to a successful event and appreciate your continued support as we work to Keep America Great!

Sincerely,

Team Trump-Pence

PROHIBITED ITEMS LIST

• Aerosols

• Alcoholic beverages

• Backpacks, bags, roller bags, suitcases bags exceeding size restrictions (12”x14”x5”)

• Balloons

• Balls

• Banners, signs, placards

• Chairs

• Coolers

• Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

• Electronic Cigarettes

• Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)

• Glass, thermal and metal containers

• Laser lights and laser pointers

• Mace and/or pepper spray

• Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.

• Packages

• Poles, sticks and selfie sticks

• Spray containers

• Structures

• Supports for signs/placards

• Tripods

• Umbrellas

• Appliances i.e. toasters

• And any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.

A few observations: