Let the American people bring the Constitution back to life

While Donald John Trump, Oval Office Occupant #45, was facing a very public impeachment trial, a more significant trial was being held simultaneously.

The United States Constitution was also being tried and it appears that Republicans in the U.S. Senate have sentenced it to death.

The facts of the president’s guilt are overwhelming. Trump publicly indicted himself via social media and during his endless re-election rallies, but there’s also other evidence and witnesses who testified during proceedings before the U.S. House of Representatives. Donald John Trump was then impeached for improperly seeking help from Ukraine to boost his chances of re-election in 2020 and for obstruction of Congress.

The two articles of impeachment were signed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at a historic Jan. 14 ceremony and then hand-delivered to the Senate in a procession through the Capitol.

But even before the articles were presented, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declared publicly that, “Everything I do during [the impeachment process], I’m coordinating with White House counsel. There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position, as to how to handle this.”

In other words the fix was in. Donald John Trump, Mitch McConnell and Republican senators will wipe their feet (or some other extremity) on the cornerstone of our Democracy, the Constitution of the United States.

By refusing to admit new evidence or hear witnesses, McConnell and his Republican cohorts have succeeded in ignoring facts and evidence they know exists. They have strangled the voices of dissent and truth. They have abdicated their constitutional mandate and violated the oath they swore before the Senate proceedings began.

It has been gut-wrenching to watch House Judiciary Committee Chairman Adam Schiff so eloquently and precisely lay out the facts, then watch Trumplican defense attorney Alan Dershowitz and others misrepresent those same facts while ignoring the constitutional requirements for impeachment.

In a perfect world, those senators who know in their hearts that Trump is guilty would stand up and vote him out of office. But there is apparently real fear that Trump’s vaunted Base of gun-loving old white men would rise up and riot. But people should remember that a majority of voters chose Hillary Clinton in 2016. There were almost 3,000,000 more of us than them. Despite the scripted clamor of his rallies, Donald Trump is not a popular Oval Office occupant.

In a perfect world, he’d already be gone, powerless, impotent, a big mouth crying into the wind. But since the Senate failed to uphold its responsibility, the only thing left is to put it back in the hands of the U.S. electorate. Bring on 2020.

Let it be the American people who bring the U.S. Constitution back to life.