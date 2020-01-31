In Texas, folks say that doing something pointless is “pissin’ up a rope.” The obvious result of such a maneuver need not be spelled out here, especially when anyone can look to look to Washington, D.C., where wet spots are cropping up faster than the coronavirus.

The issue — and it is always the issue — is Donald J. Trump. By statute and custom, he is the president of the United States. In principle, however, he is a rogue. In practice, he is an atrocious liar and conman with the morals of a gutter pimp, but trying to do something about him is akin to “pissin’ up a rope.”

Democrats have been trying since last summer to pin Trump down for something. He behaves like a small-time Galveston crook who never does quite enough to be sent to the Big House. Instead, the slippery con artist bedevils the system with endless acts of dishonesty that are profoundly disturbing, but under the prevailing legal doctrine, are not worth a trip inside the walls.

Last year, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The House alleged that Trump extorted the president of Ukraine for political purposes and withhheld $391 million in congressionally mandated military aid to the struggling democracy. Democrats’ efforts were never more than an idealistic jab in the eye of the imperialistic Senate, where Republican members called for Trump’s complete exoneration even before the charges were filed.

Since then, Trump’s henchman have tried to pin the blame for his indiscretions on his accusers, falling back on sonnets about patriotism and protecting America’s way of life.

A real patriot in American history said, “Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel. “

Samuel Johnson made that famous pronouncement on April 7, 1775 in a room full of fellow patriots sharing profundities, tobacco and wine. History provides no context for Johnson’s utterance, but it is commonly accepted he was talking about false patriotism, such as the Sunshine Patriots in the Republican Senate. Republicans blame it on the wine.

From my television in the next room, I can hear voices of reason bouncing off the black marble walls of Senate injustice. With the writing already on the wall, reasonable folk are desperately trying to find a solution to preserve democracy in America. The system currently on display is a nonsensical exchange of questions and answers that would be better served to dim-witted sixth graders in remedial education.

The august stage where justice pretends to prevail is well done, a worthy setting for such heavy affairs of state. Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court John Roberts sits alone on high in his rich black robe, given all the deference to which the country’s senior jurist is entitled.

Roberts’ job is class monitor. In a sonorous voice he identifies each petitioner, then reads their question, framed in the humble language once reserved for the simple-minded. The senators who play host to the chief justice have the final voice in all matters of law inside the Senate chamber, where 242 years of inviolate American jurisprudence is being emasculated. Roberts seems fine with it.

Below the chief justice, framed by the stark marbled slabs behind them, the so-called House Managers and Senate Triers of Fact detail and defend Trump against the litany of crimes lodged against him. The defense is led by a bevy of lawyers, including famed TV lawyer and former noted civil libertarian Alan Morton Dershowitz.

Before he moved to the Dark Side, Harvard phenom Dershowitz was considered a strong voice for the inviolability of the U.S. Constitution. But this week he said Trump can do whatever he wants to do, despite the Constitution’s presumptive sanctity.

CNN TV lawyer Jeffrey Toobin on Monday fired back. The former U.S. Attorney and astute legal observer claims his old buddy, Alan, is full of it. So do hundreds of other constitutional scholars and renowned trial attorneys who make their living peddling justice.

Said Toobin:

“The idea that you can only impeach a president because he committed an actual crime or, as he says, a criminal-like behavior, which I don’t even know what that means. Abuse of power, obstruction of Congress, are impeachable offenses, and that’s why we’re here. Because these are legitimately impeachable.”

In the end, it won’t matter whether Toobin is right, House Democrats are right, or that the vast majority of Americans want the legal issues examined in the cold light of empirical reason, it ain’t gonna happen.

To put a fine point on it, wishing for it is like pissin’ up a rope.