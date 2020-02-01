Trumplandia: Jan. 25 — Feb. 1, 2020

Confederacy of Dunces Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 43.4% — up from 43.1% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 50% — up from 49% last week

75% of Registered Voters Wanted Witnesses at Trial — 1/28/20 — Quinnipiac Univ. Poll

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

The Republicans in The United States Senate just flushed The Constitution down the toilet. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 31, 2020

The Royal Flush

The week of our Trump — Jan. 25, 2020: After 10 days of hearings in the Impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump, the U.S. Senate yesterday very unceremoniously voted 51-49 to exclude witness testimony for the first time in history.

Voting largely along party lines in the Republican-controlled chamber, so-called “moderate” Republicans finally made the decision to shirk their oath of office after a week of waffling.

All week, conservative lawmakers mulled whether they should go against the White House and hear from witnesses who could confirm what others had been saying since December — the president obstructed justice and abused his power by withhold military aid to Ukraine in exchange for dirt on his political foe, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Already confronted with a mountain of evidence from the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry, lesser-known Republican baddies like retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R- Alaska) and Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) grabbed a bit of the spotlight when it appeared they might be willing to listen to witnesses. But in the end, it was not to be.

Republicans in the greatest legislative body in the world gladly yielded their power to the president, and perhaps changed our country from a democracy to an autocracy in doing so.

Alexander said he saw no need for more evidence. He said Democrats had already provided ample evidence that Trump had done what they said he did. But he went on to say:

“But the Constitution does not give the Senate the power to remove the president from office and ban him from this year’s ballot simply for actions that are inappropriate,” Alexander wrote. “The question then is not whether the president did it, but whether the United States Senate or the American people should decide what to do about what he did. I believe that the Constitution provides that the people should make that decision in the presidential election that begins in Iowa on Monday.”

Murkowski gave an even more shocking excuse for debasing the power of Congress to provide checks and balances to the White House. She said she was too ashamed to call witness because her colleagues were incapable of providing a fair impeachment trial:

“Given the partisan nature of this impeachment from the very beginning and throughout, I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate. I don’t believe the continuation of this process will change anything. It is sad for me to admit that, as an institution, the Congress has failed.”

Moscow Mitch and Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D-NY) agreed to call a quorum vote at around 5:30 p.m. EST. All Democrats voted for additional witnesses and only two Republicans, Sen. Susan Collins, (R-Maine) and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), broke ranks and wanted to hear from witnesses.

Democratic members of the House indicated that key members of the Trump administration were involved with the Ukraine scheme, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Vice President Mike Pence, acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Attorney General William Barr and former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Trump forbade all members of his inner circle from testifying before Congress, along with their staffs. While Democrats pushed to hear from any of those who participated in the cabal that also involved the president’s private attorney, it was Bolton who attracted the most attention.

The esteemed neo-con had been fired by Trump shortly after being asked about what he termed “a drug deal,” to force Ukrainians to conduct an investigation into Democratic front-runner Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, a board member for a Ukrainian gas company. Bolton said he would testify if subpoenaed, but members of the Senate were too scared of Trump to do so.

To compound matters, a soon-to-be released book by Bolton that also tied Trump directly to the scheme was leaked, but even that was not enough to get him before the Senate as a witness.

The president’s defense team was referred to by former Florida Republican congressman and current morning talk show host Joe Scarborough as “a confederacy of dunces” in a Washington Post op-ed this week.

Composed of every Trump legal representative except Michael Cohen, who is in jail, and Rudy Giuliani, his personal mouthpiece, the legal eagles seized the week to fumble and bumble their way toward lampooning the case against Trump.

There was White House Counsel Pat Cipollone; his television news spokesman Jay Sekulow; President Bill Clinton’s former special prosecutor, Kenneth Starr, who once said Slick Willie’s abuse of power was at the center of his impeachment; disgraced former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and high-profile barrister Alan Dershowitz. All claimed that Donald’s abuses of power were not abusive enough, and that obstruction of Congress was not a crime worthy of impeachment.

With nowhere else to go, Trump’s legal team came to the shocking conclusion that the president can solicit foreign help in U.S. elections, withhold aid to an ally for that information and not expect to be checked because he’s above the laws that govern the rest of us.

Stopping just short of crowning him king, Team Trump admitted, in an assortment of ways, that The Donald may have lied about shaking down the Ukrainian president, but lying, extorting and withholding aid are okay when you are president of the United States. In fact, thanks to Dershowitz, we learned an American president can do anything as long as he believes he’s protecting the public good.

Thanks to his over-the-top presentation, we know that we’ve come full circle, just in time to officially start the election season. The Senate vote ensures that Trump could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not get impeached. The only difference now is that we won’t know whether the stiff is dead because there obviously won’t be any witnesses.

Initial plans indicated the vote against witnesses would immediately be followed by a vote for Trump’s acquittal, but that spectacle has been put off until next week after the Iowa caucuses and following the president’s State of the Union address, which will significantly be held in the House of Representatives where he was impeached.

For now, Trump can enjoy the fact that he openly obstructed a congressional impeachment trial and will forever be a member of an exclusive club that of presidents who have been impeached. But like his predecessors, he will be acquitted and not removed from office.

In the end, history may show that Trump took a giant dump on the Constitution, but it was McConnell and the Senate who flushed it down the bowl.

Don’t Call it a Drug Deal

Without saying a word, Bolton this week spoke volumes about what obstruction by the most powerful man in the world looks like in real time. The walrus-mustachioed former GOP neocon crazy man had a prominent role in Trump’s impeachment trial even though he was not allowed to participate.

All week, Bolton’s upcoming book, “The Room Where it Happened: A White House Memoir,” played chicken with Team Trump and the American people, who specifically called for his testimony.

The contents of the book were revealed in a Jan. 26 New York Times report that drafts of the volume had been provided to the White House for review. Expected to be released in March, the book would serve as the first time Bolton has spoken about his time working for the Trump administration, and the commander-in-chief’s role in overseeing the shady “drug deal” that involved his inner circle.

Trump attacked Bolton on social media and said that everything Bolton had written could not be published because it was “all classified – National Security.”

A media report on Jan. 31 claimed that Bolton was speaking to a private gathering for an investment firm in Austin, Texas, where he defended several of the officials who had testified before the House despite obvious obstruction from the White House:

“All of them acted in the best interest of the country as they saw it and consistent to what they thought our policies were. The idea that somehow testifying to what you think is true is destructive to the system of government we have — I think, is very nearly the reverse — the exact reverse of the truth.”

Unfortunately, thanks to weak-kneed Republicans in the Senate, America will be deprived of hearing what Bolton knows about Trump’s guilt.