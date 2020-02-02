Can you find Trumplandia on a map? It’s closer than you think.

National Public Radio reporter Mary Louise Kelly is not only wise enough to locate Ukraine on a world map for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, much to the chagrin of the head of our country’s State Department.

She most likely knows where Trumplandia exists inside the borders of the United States. All she has to do is walk into Pompeo’s office — no passport required — and she’s effectively in a foreign country operating in our nation’s capital.

The secretary of state is a leading sycophant of Donald J. Trump — the self-declared king, dictator and the second coming of Jesus Christ covertly heading up Trumplandia’s rogue government while operating as CEO of the executive branch of the government of the United States — providing proof that Trumplandia is thriving in Washington, D.C.

Trumplandia, however, can be found beyond the halls of our government. It exists in neighborhoods, cities, counties, states and regions across our country. It’s defined mainly by hats, banners and bumper stickers touting support of the leader of this “foreign” country intent on deconstructing the centuries-old republic and democracy of the United States.

Residents of Trumplandia bear little or no resemblance to most U.S. citizens, who, in many cases, pass Trumplanders in local grocery or hardware stores on a daily basis. Unless Trumplanders engage in a conversation with their patriotic American neighbors about current affairs, these “foreigners” living among us most likely don’t realize just how far from their birth country they have drifted since January 20, 2017.

By worshiping Trump to a fault, Trumplanders have turned their backs on truth-tellers like:

Career government officials.

Experienced ambassadors of our country with storied careers representing American values around the world.

Respect for the laws that govern our country instead of responding to a call from Trump to take legal matters into their own hands.

Living as closely as possible to a true Christian doctrine, instead agreeing with their leader’s actions that divide families at our southern border, leaving thousands of immigrant children parentless in cages.

Trumplandia citizens frequently boast that the gospel according to Trump makes their “foreign” country the antidote to all the ills that, in their way of looking at today’s civilization, plague America.

Racism? Trump, they argue, has the answer to that decades-old problem: Block entry of immigrants from “terrorist supporting countries” into the United States; round up any immigrants who gained entry into America illegally or whose green cards have expired and send them back to their “home” countries.

Sound like a reasonable policy?

Problem is that America has always been a country of destination for people trying to escape a life threatened by violence or few or a life with no opportunity to earn a living. Immigration laws, while not perfect over the past century, have provided ample protection for U.S. citizens while supplying businesses with workers who are willing to handle jobs few Americans want.

Trumplanders seem to ignore their vaunted leader’s endorsement of white-supremacist organizations. Trump’s “white is right” approach apparently is acceptable to Trumplandia citizens. They cheer his constant angry chatter about foreign terrorists and the threat they pose to his beloved Trumplandia (which in his warped sense of reality includes America), but fail to call him out when white supremacists gun down or run down Americans attending church, an outdoor concert or even school.

For years, patriotic Americans have engaged whenever and wherever necessary to bring our country into agreement with the Declaration of Independence — the founding document of our republic, penned in 1776, whose words inspired the men and women who have died protecting democracy on battlefields around the world.

The words “We the People” broke away from the bondage of a tyrannical English king to form a “more perfect union,” a government for all the people of this country.

On the contrary, Trumplandia’s founding document is Trump’s dark, divisive and foreboding inauguration speech.

Trumplanders have turned their backs on fact-finding and truth-telling. Instead of taking time to dig out credible sources with correct information on controversial issues, Trumplandia citizens opt to turn on a computer, a television or radio to get spoon-fed the latest incoherent rant from their leader, filled with angry attacks against anyone who dares to challenge his point of view. They feast on slick marketing statements designed to bring an adoring Trumplandia crowd screaming his name to its collective feet.

Trump launched his propaganda campaign the day after his inauguration. He crowed loudly about how large the crowds were at the event. Pictures of his inauguration ceremony positioned alongside similar shots from former President Barack Obama’s first swearing-in ceremony dramatically showed that Trumplanders didn’t turn out for their leader in numbers anywhere close to that of the Americans from all walks of life who traveled to Washington, D.C., for the historic moment when Obama first took the oath of office.

Trump charged the Obama photos were “doctored.” He argued that the photograph of his ceremony was taken at a different time of day than Obama’s, and that the photographer waited until the crowd thinned out before snapping the shot. He contended there were problems with Washington’s Metro service that prevented Trumplanders from making it to the Mall to be a part of his day in the sun.

The start of one of the major characteristics of Trumplandia was born that day: lies. If, as a Trumplander, you don’t agree with the facts from credible sources, lie. If the lie is outed by a reliable source, make up another lie and keep on lying until patriotic Americans tire of the the battle and simply accept that the “foreign” enemy within America will never accept reality that isn’t supported by their fearless leader, Donald J. Trump.

Bullying, adultery, unkept promises, financial chicanery, publicly supporting a sworn enemy of America (Russia) are personal characteristics exhibited by the leader of Trumplandia during his life before and now during his reign as leader of this “foreign” country operating within the borders of the United States.

Millions of folks brag about being citizens of Trumplandia. It seems anti-American to many patriots of our country. Why, many Americans wonder, does this cabal exist today?

Toward the end of Trump’s first year as leader of Trumplandia, Psychology Today published an article by Bobby Azarian, Ph.D. — “An Analysis of Trump Supporters Has Identified 5 Key Traits.” It provides insight into the psychological basis for Trumplanders’ undying love of their leader.

Understanding a little better how these “foreigners” support someone whose love is only for himself might help patriotic Americans survive mentally and emotionally until ultimately Trumplandia fails, just like Trump’s casinos, his airline, his university and his other businesses that bit the dust over time.

Stay strong, Americans. Don’t let Trumplanders get you down. More importantly, mark your calendars to vote on November 3 to remove the leader of the enemy within our country from the Oval Office and the White House.