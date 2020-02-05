Impeached President Trump (IPT) wants to rule for life. Can Bolton stop him?

Impeached President Donald J. Trump dodged a constitutional legal bullet today when his senatorial enablers voted to excuse him for his criminal behavior, tossing aside articles of impeachment on abuse of power (48-52) and obstruction of Congress (47-53).

Only U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-Utah) Christian conscience and patriotic spirit allowed him to stand alongside Democrats in the Senate and vote in favor of tossing Trump out of the White House for conduct unbecoming of the chief executive of our once-great republic and democracy.

Impeached President Trump (IPT) and his enablers were surprised by the maverick GOPer’s action and revoked an invitation for media outlets to attend an Oval Office meeting so they could avoid answering questions about Romney’s revolt.

Romney aside, however, IPT took to Twitter to remindthe world that nothing now stands in the way of his ultimate political and personal goal — U.S. dictator for life. He posted images of hisownself standing behind a series of lecterns with election years attached: 2020, 2024, 2028 . . . you get the picture.

There’s at least one problem, however, with IPT’s aspirations: He was only acquitted, not exonerated. Investigations continue in the U.S. House concerning his un-Constitutional request of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce an investigation into a leading political opponent in the 2020 presidential sweepstakes, Joe Biden, and his son Hunter.

Democrats dropped hints in the wake of the acquittal votes that they might subpoena IPT’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, to tell what he knows about illegal activity in the Oval Office in connection with Ukraine and IPT’s upcoming re-election effort.

Bolton, it’s important to remember, told senators he would show up and tell all if subpoenaed to testify during the recently completed impeachment trial. But with U.S. Sen. “Moscow” Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) calling the shots, it was determined there was no need for one of IPT’s top staffers to share his story or for him to produce notes of Oval Office conversations relating to Ukraine.

One problem with this strategy, however, is that Bolton’s book, “The Room Where It Happened,” recounting his White House escapades involving IPT, could hit stores and the internet as soon as March 17. The New York Times published a few articles during the Senate “sham” trial to provide a taste of what Bolton could dish up in sworn testimony before House investigators.

So while IPT and Republican lawmakers celebrate an end to the impeachment trial, storm clouds still hover over the wannabe dictator for life.

Romney’s words and actions Wednesday — his being the lone voice of truth and justice among GOP senators intent on turning a blind eye on IPT’s misdeeds and misconduct — and Bolton’s soon-to-hit-the-streets book offer hope that in the not-too-distant future, criminal charges will stick to Impeached President Trump (IPT), ending his quest for lifelong occupation of the White House.